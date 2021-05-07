Garden Expo Silo Bookstore of Library AVANT-GARDE / China Architecture Design & Research Group

Save this picture! Facade of silos. Image © GEN BEN TANG

Design Director: Kai Cui

Interior Designer: Wenwen Han, Aiai Zhang

Electrical Engineer: Xueyu He, Jingsha Li, Lin He

Lighting Consultant: Dongning Wang, Xiaolei Sun, Jincang Yu

Curtain Wall Consultant: Baizhan Cao

Structural Engineer: Ya Sun

The Client: LIBRIRIE AVANT-GARDE

Landscape Design Architects: Unlimited Landscape studio, CHINA URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN &RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Construction Constractor: China Construction Eight Engineering Division Corp. LTD

Partner Practice: Horticultural Expo Nan Jing

City: Nanjing

Country: China

The past and present of Soils A. On the Tang Mountain located in the suburb of Nanjing, with the verdant and foggy surroundings. Ten towering cylindrical grey cement silos are set upright here alone. The absolutely geometrical shapes stand out, which look like a series of big exclamation points, telling the world the past story that the mountain was dissected, the ores were continuously mined, the massif was exposed nakedly and the pit was dug deep, the machines roared in the cement processing plant, powder and smoke rose from all around, and sewage flew everywhere. Later, This place gained its peace again. Ten silos stared at the sky straightly, as if they had been ten-round eyes, waiting for some moment in space-time when fresh new soul was to be injected again.

Save this picture! Looking up at silos. Image © GEN BEN TANG

Under the opportunity of the construction of the Garden Expo, all damage will be repaired. Of course, it also includes the old buildings of the cement factory. So these ten cement silos have new names: Librairie Avant-Garde. And is arranged in the southwest corner of the main exhibition hall of the Garden Expo Park. Since then, they have had their own brand new lives. Just like the inscription of Librairie Avant-Garde: "The stranger on the earth" is full of the boundless sense of life in the universe.

Stock silo --- Book silo. “Silo” is a description of its function. The original “silo” is a “stock silo”, a structure used to stock crushed ores, that is divided into upper and lower layers, of which the upper layer is tall and the lower one is short, connected by pipes between them. After the ores are crushed by a machine at the top, the broken pieces fall into the mining car on the upper layer through a funnel. Now, the “silo” turns to a “book silo”. The construction is divided into three layers. Following the stairs, readers can arrive at the roof, walking between the ten round gardens. After the original hopper between the first and second layer is removed, leaving an 800*800mm square hole created. After being given a new duty, the silos seem to regain a tremendous amount of energy, piercing the roof and bearing the new life. Seen from a distance, at the top of the cold concrete silos, ten strong osmanthus trees sway in the wind.

Save this picture! The Ladder of Poets. Image © GEN BEN TANG

Ten silos, ten themes, ten stories, illustrate ten different dreams. The dreamland of idealists who have all forms of love and beauty --- The Most Beautiful Book Silo; the dreamland of artists who have a strong desire in creating various types of future --- The Art Silo; the dreamland of children whose life is full with the fantastic colors --- The Picture Book Silo; the dreamland of travelers who stroll through time and space due to the worship of freedom --- The Travel and Living Silo; The dreamland of archaeologists who are dedicated to exploring the unknown civilizations --- The Ancient Book Silo; The dreamland of writers who pursue idealism and create a kingdom loyal to the spirit --- The Literature Silo; The dreamland of philosophers who fight for the reality of the world --- The Humanities and Social Sciences Silo;

Save this picture! The Poetry Silo. Image © GEN BEN TANG

The dreamland of poets who are addicted to fantasy due to their magical imagination --- The Poetry Silo; The dreamland of the ordinary who are peaceful but joy--- The Cashier Silo; the dreamland of the god who represents light and future --- The Ladder of Poets.

Save this picture! The Poetry Silo. Image © GEN BEN TANG

Silo --- upward growing circle. “Silo” is a description of the shape. Ten complete circular silos, tunnels to the dreamland, pointing straight up into the sky, The Literal Silo --- plump and paralyzed rising. Travel Theme Silo --- rising as a winding stair. The Poetry Silo --- rising as a screw with romance and unlimited extension. When people enter the bottom of silos and stare up, they will be connected with spirit, books, nature, and the vault of heaven. The sense of infinite extension of the circular perspective coincides with the connotation that “books” would lead people to unlimited spiritual space. Therefore, the transition from material space to spiritual space happens.

Save this picture! The Literature Silo. Image © GEN BEN TANG

Save this picture! The Humanities and Social Sciences Silo. Image © GEN BEN TANG

“White” --- Brand new life. “White” is not only a description of color but also the wish that “pure as a newborn”. “White” is the beginning and is the original color before the paper is dyed with ink. We hope to construct a dreamlike “Purity” in such a cold and rough cement silo. According to the design, the spherical coating is selected to apply on the wall to imitate the texture of “paper” and to intend to find a connection with “book”. All the partitions of bookshelves are made of thick steel plates in 3mm, which also aims at making them as thin as “paper”. In the meanwhile, it is also consistent with the principle “Light-Intervention” of the Expo. But now, the white of Librairie Avant-Garde cement represents the new life and infinite spiritual world.

Save this picture! The Travel and Living Silo. Image © GEN BEN TANG

“Mirror” --- extension of vitality. There are actually ten dark zones between the ten silos. As the entrance of the white dreamlands, we apply the “mirror” texture. On the one hand, we can expand the capacity of silos, making the limited area enlarged infinitely; on the other hand, it creates an intriguing phantom for visitors to immerse themselves. This kind of immersion is a reflection in which books and poems, even themselves are drowning in dreams.

Save this picture! The Poetry Silo. Image © GEN BEN TANG

Save this picture! The Ladder of Poets. Image © GEN BEN TANG

Repairing the scar of the mountain is the planned vision of Nanjing Expo Garden; as for original constructions like “silo”, they are reborn. As Mr. Cui, the chief architect of this Expo mentioned that “Restoration doesn’t mean to go back to the past, but about creating the future.” The visible interventions for “Silo A” make it a pioneer to spread a kind of expectation that resonates with people, or even conciliates and heals their spirit.