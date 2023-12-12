The Best Architectural Drawings of 2023

As another year draws to a close, ArchDaily's team of curators is pleased to present a selection of the best architectural drawings published throughout 2023, without which the projects' appreciation would certainly not be the same.

Architectural representation plays a fundamental role both in the design process - from the very first sketches to the finest construction details - and in its presentation to a wider audience. Thus, during the selection process, we were able to see a rich and varied set of designs that were part of the more than 4,000 project publications this year. We had the difficult task of coming up with the most representative and inspiring ones amongst them.

This year, we divided the selected drawings into 10 categories based on both the representation technique and the represented point of view, presenting a total of 75 drawings that combine technique, clarity, precision and, above all, creativity.

Conceptual

Sketches and Paintings

Site Plans

Plans

Sections

Elevations

Axonometrics

Construction Diagrams

Illustrations

Collages

The Best Drawings of 2023 were selected by Projects Manager Clara Ott, Projects Curators Benjamin Zapico, Hana Abdel, Paula Pintos, Han Shuangyu and Susanna Moreira, and Content and Community and Social Media Editor Victor Delaqua. Finally, we invite you to explore previous years' editions:

