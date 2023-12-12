Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2023

The Best Architectural Drawings of 2023

As another year draws to a close, ArchDaily's team of curators is pleased to present a selection of the best architectural drawings published throughout 2023, without which the projects' appreciation would certainly not be the same.

Architectural representation plays a fundamental role both in the design process - from the very first sketches to the finest construction details - and in its presentation to a wider audience. Thus, during the selection process, we were able to see a rich and varied set of designs that were part of the more than 4,000 project publications this year. We had the difficult task of coming up with the most representative and inspiring ones amongst them.

This year, we divided the selected drawings into 10 categories based on both the representation technique and the represented point of view, presenting a total of 75 drawings that combine technique, clarity, precision and, above all, creativity.

Conceptual

Três Fachadas de Betão Aparente / corpo atelier
Harrierfall Hostel / DL Atelier
Rehabilitación la Carbonería / Office for Strategic Spaces
Centro de investigación del mar de Cortés / Tatiana Bilbao
Arginvecchio Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN
Khaki House / EZ Studio
oror Store / NBDC
Closer House / AD+studio

Sketches and Paintings

Pabellón PAIR / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Chapel of Music / Vector Architects
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup
A Modest House in ‘Pol’ Neighborhood / inpractice
ROSA Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Roaster’s House / ArchTank
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold
The Pavilion of Contemplation / JK-AR
Apartamento JK / BIRI
Pabellón LAMA / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Site Plans

Smritivan Earthquake Memorial / Vastushilpa Sangath
Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio
A House in Quang Nam / lequang-architects
Simba Vision Montessori School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants
Fratelli Sports Complex / Andres Milos Arquitectos + Boris Bacaluzzo

Plans

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity
CRA. (Centro de residencias artísticas) / BURR Studio
Rehabilitación Urban Cabinets Series (1) / Beatriz Arroyo + Lys Villalba
House of the Pink Spot / Frankie Pappas International
One Tree Hill Community Hall / Samira Rathod Design Atelier
Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio
Opera Park / Cobe
Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Mikkelsen Architects + STED
Casa para una familia de felinos y caninos / AFAB

Sections

Mendel's Greenhouse / CHYBIK + KRISTOF
Sunrise Studio / Bark Design Architects
Project Ohm Ω / studio whispace + architects
Awazuku House / Studio Velocity
Observatorio FLORA / IAAC
Pabellón YR / elton_léniz + Cruz-Mandiola & Objetos
Stalk Tree-hugger Bar / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
Martelaar House / Machteld D'Hollander
Xã Café / Tad Atelier
Poonehzar (Farm) / Shid Architects

Elevations

Breathing Enclosure / A Threshold
Pabellón Mediterráneo / Manuel Bouzas
Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio
House W / Modersohn & Freiesleben Architekten Parnerschaft
Edificio Baltasar / Santa-Cruz Arquitectura

Axonometrics

25 Pavilion / Dum Dum Lab + Departamento de Arquitectura UTFSM
Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
140THL House / 23o5Studio
Subterranean Ruins / A Threshold
Temple Complex / James Gorst Architects
Shelter Stay / TAA DESIGN
Tres Piezas Apartment Renovation / Estudio Gonzalo del Val + Toni Gelabert Arquitectes
LVWA Bookstore / Studio YUDA + Studio NOR
Faille Cachée des Marais Park Entrance / Martin Gaufryau + Quentin Barthe + Tom Patenotte
Palm Toilet Facing the Sea of Flowers / Zaixing Architectural Design

Construction Diagrams

The Maze House / MISA ARCHITECTS
Digital House / Julian Krüger + Benjamin Kemper
Chinese Bamboo Eight Pavilion / RoarcRenew
Intervention on a Stone Ruin / CESUGA School of Architecture + Sebastian Erazo + Stefano Pugliese
Ká Coffee / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

Illustrations

Veiled Building / KUN Studio
The Outdoor Room Pavilion / salazarsequeromedina + Frank Barkow
Pabellón de Alberca / Naso
Doki Doki Concept Store / The Architecture Story
Dar Al Majous / AAU ANASTAS
Sikbang Maru Pavilion / one-aftr

Collages

Casa para Três Gerações / fala
Emotional Heritage Installation / Flores & Prats
Centro de investigación del mar de Cortés / Tatiana Bilbao
El huerto flotante / Natura Futura + Juan Carlos Bamba
Xiaozhuo Boutique / F.O.G. Architecture
Verbena Installation / HANGHAR + Estudio DIIR

The Best Drawings of 2023 were selected by Projects Manager Clara Ott, Projects Curators Benjamin Zapico, Hana Abdel, Paula Pintos, Han Shuangyu and Susanna Moreira, and Content and Community and Social Media Editor Victor Delaqua. Finally, we invite you to explore previous years' editions:

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

