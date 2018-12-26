World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Best Architectural Drawings of 2018

The Best Architectural Drawings of 2018

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2018
Save this picture!
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2018, © The Open Workshop
© The Open Workshop

With the mission of providing tools and inspiration to architects all around the world, ArchDaily’s curators are constantly searching for new projects, ideas and forms of expression. For the past three years, ArchDaily has showcased the best discoveries of each year, and in keeping with tradition, we would like to share the best architecture drawings published throughout 2018.

What is the role of contemporary drawing in architecture? We approach the definition of drawing as design itself. Drawings are used to explain principles, to deliver ideas, to construct new architecture, and to document creative processes.
Below you will see the selection of drawings arranged under six categories: Context, Architectural Drawings, Sketches & Hand-drawn, Digital Collages, Conceptual Drawings & Diagrams and Animated Gifs. Each chosen drawing strengthens the proposed construction or enhances the built work.

We also invite you to review collections from previous years here or other drawing-related posts selected by our editors in the following link.

Contextual Drawings

Save this picture!
© dua studio
© dua studio
Save this picture!
© Kai Liu
© Kai Liu
Save this picture!
© BROOKS + SCARPA
© BROOKS + SCARPA
Save this picture!
© Marc Koehler Architects
© Marc Koehler Architects
Save this picture!
© DC Alliance + Snøhetta
© DC Alliance + Snøhetta
Save this picture!
© KVDK architecten
© KVDK architecten
Save this picture!
© ALTUS Architecture + Design
© ALTUS Architecture + Design
Save this picture!
© Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
© Aranguren&Gallegos Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© 1406 STUDIO
© 1406 STUDIO
Save this picture!
© MICA
© MICA
Save this picture!
© Woods Bagot
© Woods Bagot
Save this picture!
© Duoxiangjie Architectural Design
© Duoxiangjie Architectural Design
Save this picture!
© Sozonych
© Sozonych
Save this picture!
© NADAAA + Cooper Union
© NADAAA + Cooper Union
Save this picture!
© LLAMA urban design
© LLAMA urban design
Save this picture!
© JHW IROJE architects&planners
© JHW IROJE architects&planners
Save this picture!
© MAIN OFFICE
© MAIN OFFICE

Architectural Drawings

Save this picture!
© Studio SA_e
© Studio SA_e
Save this picture!
© Atelier GOM
© Atelier GOM
Save this picture!
© Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects
© Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects
Save this picture!
© Marià Castelló Martínez
© Marià Castelló Martínez
Save this picture!
© Ryuichi Ashizawa Architects & associates
© Ryuichi Ashizawa Architects & associates
Save this picture!
© KRIS YAO | ARTECH
© KRIS YAO | ARTECH
Save this picture!
© DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados
© DL+A De Lapuerta Campo arquitectos asociados
Save this picture!
© Olson Kundig
© Olson Kundig
Save this picture!
© Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
© Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Save this picture!
© dérive LAB
© dérive LAB
Save this picture!
© Mix Architecture
© Mix Architecture
Save this picture!
© Stu/D/O Architects
© Stu/D/O Architects
Save this picture!
© 7A Architectrue Studio
© 7A Architectrue Studio
Save this picture!
© LUO studio
© LUO studio
Save this picture!
© Atelier Li Xinggang
© Atelier Li Xinggang

Sketches & Hand-Drawn

Save this picture!
© RO&AD Architecten
© RO&AD Architecten
Save this picture!
© Donald Insall Associates
© Donald Insall Associates
Save this picture!
© Mecanoo
© Mecanoo
Save this picture!
© MINOR lab
© MINOR lab
Save this picture!
© a2o-architecten
© a2o-architecten
Save this picture!
© Jolson Architecture and Interiors - 25
© Jolson Architecture and Interiors - 25
Save this picture!
© Rob Paulus Architects
© Rob Paulus Architects
Save this picture!
© Thier+Curran Architects
© Thier+Curran Architects
Save this picture!
© ZHA
© ZHA
Save this picture!
© TEC Taller EC
© TEC Taller EC
Save this picture!
© Bambutec Design
© Bambutec Design
Save this picture!
© Lacime Architects
© Lacime Architects
Save this picture!
© Foster + Partners
© Foster + Partners
Save this picture!
© Biuro Projektow Lewicki Łatak
© Biuro Projektow Lewicki Łatak
Save this picture!
© MMGS ARCHITECTS
© MMGS ARCHITECTS
Save this picture!
© fjmt
© fjmt
Save this picture!
© Flores & Prats
© Flores & Prats
Save this picture!
© ra15 a.s.
© ra15 a.s.
Save this picture!
© Dok architects
© Dok architects
Save this picture!
© Atelier TAO+C
© Atelier TAO+C
Save this picture!
© YKH Associates
© YKH Associates
Save this picture!
© Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
© Idea Latitude Public Art Institute
Save this picture!
© Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
© Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Save this picture!
© Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor
© Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor
Save this picture!
© Cubo Arkitekter
© Cubo Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira
© Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira
Save this picture!
Architecture as Experiential Marketing: The Surprisingly Bright Vantablack Olympic Pavilion in PyeongChang
Architecture as Experiential Marketing: The Surprisingly Bright Vantablack Olympic Pavilion in PyeongChang
Save this picture!
© Atelier Shantanu Autade
© Atelier Shantanu Autade
Save this picture!
© Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
© Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Aedas
© Aedas
Save this picture!
© Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
© Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© dEEP Architects
© dEEP Architects

Collages

Save this picture!
© AD ARCHITECTURE
© AD ARCHITECTURE
Save this picture!
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© B336 Design Group
© B336 Design Group
Save this picture!
© NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
© NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
Save this picture!
© WARP architects
© WARP architects
Save this picture!
© The Cornerz + Kode Architects
© The Cornerz + Kode Architects
Save this picture!
© dérive LAB
© dérive LAB
Save this picture!
© Chen + Suchart Studio
© Chen + Suchart Studio
Save this picture!
© J.C. Architecture
© J.C. Architecture
Save this picture!
© ES-arch
© ES-arch
Save this picture!
© MINOR lab
© MINOR lab
Save this picture!
© Julius Taminiau Architects
© Julius Taminiau Architects
Save this picture!
© Danae Santibáñez
© Danae Santibáñez
Save this picture!
© Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio
© Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio
Save this picture!
© B336 Design Group
© B336 Design Group
Save this picture!
© Max Núñez
© Max Núñez
Save this picture!
© Urban Agency
© Urban Agency
Save this picture!
© GAAGA
© GAAGA

Conceptual Drawings & Diagrams

Save this picture!
© Hangzhou SSDesign
© Hangzhou SSDesign
Save this picture!
© Arquitetura Nacional
© Arquitetura Nacional
Save this picture!
© Marc Koehler Architects
© Marc Koehler Architects
Save this picture!
© One Take Architects
© One Take Architects
Save this picture!
© Fran López + Bea Riber
© Fran López + Bea Riber
Save this picture!
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Save this picture!
© Max Núñez
© Max Núñez
Save this picture!
© Francisco Pardo Arquitecto
© Francisco Pardo Arquitecto
Save this picture!
© MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY
© MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY
Save this picture!
© One Take Architects
© One Take Architects
Save this picture!
© NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
© NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
Save this picture!
© Studio Paul Kaloustian
© Studio Paul Kaloustian
Save this picture!
© KRIS YAO | ARTECH
© KRIS YAO | ARTECH
Save this picture!
© B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
© B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
Save this picture!
© Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects
© Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects
Save this picture!
© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro
Save this picture!
© elii
© elii
Save this picture!
© Dongjin Kim (Hongik University) + L'eau design
© Dongjin Kim (Hongik University) + L'eau design
Save this picture!
© Valerio Olgiati
© Valerio Olgiati
Save this picture!
© Gozar Architectural Design Studio - Rashed Azizi, Mohammad Kazerani
© Gozar Architectural Design Studio - Rashed Azizi, Mohammad Kazerani
Save this picture!
© Firki Studio
© Firki Studio
Save this picture!
© WORKac + Nicolas Buffe + Clavel Arquitectos + K/R and J. MAYER. H.
© WORKac + Nicolas Buffe + Clavel Arquitectos + K/R and J. MAYER. H.
Save this picture!
© Atelier JQTS
© Atelier JQTS
Save this picture!
© UA GROUP
© UA GROUP
Save this picture!
© NUA Arquitectures
© NUA Arquitectures
Save this picture!
© ARACHI / ENORME Studio
© ARACHI / ENORME Studio
Save this picture!
© Label architecture
© Label architecture
Save this picture!
© Wutopia Lab
© Wutopia Lab
Save this picture!
© PROJECT
© PROJECT
Save this picture!
© a2arhitektura
© a2arhitektura
Save this picture!
© Andrew Berman Architect
© Andrew Berman Architect
Save this picture!
© Mix Architecture
© Mix Architecture
Save this picture!
© Aleph Zero
© Aleph Zero
Save this picture!
© Reed Watts Architects
© Reed Watts Architects
Save this picture!
© M9 Design Studio
© M9 Design Studio
Save this picture!
© padilla nicás
© padilla nicás
Save this picture!
© Aleph Zero
© Aleph Zero
Save this picture!
© BC architects
© BC architects
Save this picture!
© AAU ANASTAS
© AAU ANASTAS
Save this picture!
© Atelier Archmixing
© Atelier Archmixing
Save this picture!
© The Open Workshop
© The Open Workshop
Save this picture!
© Truong An Architecture
© Truong An Architecture
Save this picture!
© Kuklica x Smerek Architekti + Juraj Hubinský
© Kuklica x Smerek Architekti + Juraj Hubinský
Save this picture!
© Bornstein Lyckefors Architects
© Bornstein Lyckefors Architects
Save this picture!
© Capítulo Dos
© Capítulo Dos
Save this picture!
© Gijs Van Vaerenbergh
© Gijs Van Vaerenbergh
Save this picture!
© I STIFFEN THEE
© I STIFFEN THEE
Save this picture!
© MONOARCHI
© MONOARCHI
Save this picture!
© raumlabor berlin
© raumlabor berlin
Save this picture!
© SEAlab
© SEAlab
Save this picture!
© Manuel Collado Arpia
© Manuel Collado Arpia
Save this picture!
© Gensler
© Gensler
Save this picture!
© OFFICE COASTLINE
© OFFICE COASTLINE
Save this picture!
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Animated Gifs

 

 

 

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Fernanda Castro
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "The Best Architectural Drawings of 2018" 26 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908188/the-best-drawings-of-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© The Open Workshop

2018最佳建筑绘图

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream