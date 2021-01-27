Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Best Drawings of 2020

Best Drawings of 2020

Save this article
Best Drawings of 2020

ArchDaily is continuing a six-year-long tradition of celebrating the best architecture drawings of the year. The 2020 edition highlights a carefully-curated collection of architectural drawings and visualizations with a wide variety of techniques and representations, all orientated towards a common goal of sharing ideas, visions, and designs.

© Domingo Arancibia© Patricio Zeiss© elii + María Jerez© aoa architects+ 59

The list has been assembled by members of ArchDaily's Content Team who have been privileged to have a front-row seat as readers, architects, and designers across the world share their finest work with us. The selected drawings have become not only a valuable tool for the dissemination of architectural inspiration and knowledge but also a demonstration of the symbiotic relationship between perceived contrasts: old craft and new technologies, two dimensional and three dimensional, narrative and analytical, fictional and practical.

The 59 drawings, collages, sketches, diagrams, and axonometric have been curated and categorized below for your enjoyment and inspiration.

Architectural Collage

Save this picture!
© Wee Studio
© Wee Studio
Save this picture!
© Studio Guilherme Torres
© Studio Guilherme Torres
Save this picture!
© Studio Guilherme Torres
© Studio Guilherme Torres
Save this picture!
© OOIIO Architecture
© OOIIO Architecture
Save this picture!
© Virgil Abloh + AMO
© Virgil Abloh + AMO

Architectural Drawings

Save this picture!
© Domingo Arancibia
© Domingo Arancibia
Save this picture!
© OMA
© OMA
Save this picture!
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© Andrés Jaque
© Andrés Jaque
Save this picture!
© ABrito Architects
© ABrito Architects
Save this picture!
© CAVAA Arquitectes
© CAVAA Arquitectes
Save this picture!
© mar plus ask
© mar plus ask
Save this picture!
© ESEcolectivo Arquitectos
© ESEcolectivo Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba
© Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba
Save this picture!
© Taller de Casquería
© Taller de Casquería

Conceptual Designs

Save this picture!
© Corpo
© Corpo
Save this picture!
© Fast and Furious Production Office
© Fast and Furious Production Office
Save this picture!
© Patricio Zeiss
© Patricio Zeiss
Save this picture!
© fala
© fala
Save this picture!
© fala
© fala
Save this picture!
© Archive Olgiati
© Archive Olgiati
Save this picture!
© Atelier TAO+C
© Atelier TAO+C
Save this picture!
© Nomos
© Nomos
Save this picture!
© Conjuntos Empáticos
© Conjuntos Empáticos
Save this picture!
© elii + María Jerez
© elii + María Jerez
Save this picture!
© unparelld’arquitectes
© unparelld’arquitectes

Context

Save this picture!
© Corpo
© Corpo
Save this picture!
© TM Studio
© TM Studio
Save this picture!
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© PLY+
© PLY+
Save this picture!
© LUNO Design Studio
© LUNO Design Studio
Save this picture!
© Florian Busch Architects
© Florian Busch Architects
Save this picture!
© MESURA
© MESURA
Save this picture!
© Carolina González Vives
© Carolina González Vives

Architectural Diagrams & Axonometric

Save this picture!
© Atelier FCJZ
© Atelier FCJZ
Save this picture!
© CRUX Arquitectos
© CRUX Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© O-office Architects
© O-office Architects
Save this picture!
© aoa architects
© aoa architects
Save this picture!
© Sher Maker
© Sher Maker
Save this picture!
© Carles Enrich Studio
© Carles Enrich Studio
Save this picture!
© KIENTRUC O
© KIENTRUC O
Save this picture!
© Bo-DAA
© Bo-DAA
Save this picture!
© 51N4E
© 51N4E
Save this picture!
© Andrés Jaque
© Andrés Jaque
Save this picture!
© Fabrizio Pugliese + Gabriel Huarte
© Fabrizio Pugliese + Gabriel Huarte
Save this picture!
© URZUA SOLER Arquitectos + Felipe Alarcón
© URZUA SOLER Arquitectos + Felipe Alarcón
Save this picture!
© Conjuntos Empáticos
© Conjuntos Empáticos
Save this picture!
© MESURA
© MESURA
Save this picture!
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© Dosis
© Dosis
Save this picture!
© Atelier Volpe + Birce Birgen
© Atelier Volpe + Birce Birgen

Architectural Sketches

Save this picture!
© Scott Brownrigg
© Scott Brownrigg
Save this picture!
© Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira + Kim Jang Kyu
© Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira + Kim Jang Kyu
Save this picture!
© Studio Dhaka
© Studio Dhaka
Save this picture!
© Snøhetta
© Snøhetta
Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Guillaume Ramillien Architecture + Boris Bouchet Architectes
© Guillaume Ramillien Architecture + Boris Bouchet Architectes
Save this picture!
© Anna & Eugeni Bach
© Anna & Eugeni Bach
Save this picture!
© ODDO architects
© ODDO architects

Explore the best drawings of 2020 in this MyArchDaily folder. You can also compare this year’s best drawings selection with that of previous years:

The Best Drawings of 2020 were selected by members of the ArchDaily's Content Team: Hana Abdel, Fabián Dejtiar, María Francisca González, Clara Ott, Matheus Pereira, Paula Pintos, Han Shuang, Eduardo Souza, Antonia Piñeiro, and Nicolas Valencia.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily. "Best Drawings of 2020" 27 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955754/best-drawings-of-2020> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream