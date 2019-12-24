The Best Architecture Drawings of 2019

+ 77

As 2019 draws to a close, we are continuing our five-year-long tradition of celebrating “The Best Architecture Drawings of the Year.” The 2019 edition sees a carefully-curated collection of architectural drawings with a wide variety of techniques and representations, all orientated towards a common goal of sharing architectural ideas, visions, and designs.

The list has been assembled by our team of curators who have been privileged to have a front-row seat as readers, architects, and designers across the world have shared their finest work with us. As a result, the drawings below have become more than a valuable tool for the dissemination of architectural inspiration and knowledge, but a demonstration of the symbiotic relationship between perceived contrasts: old craft and new technologies, two dimensional and three dimensional, narrative and analytical, fictional and practical.

The 77 drawings have been curated and categorized below for your enjoyment and inspiration. You can also compare this year’s selection with that of previous years by reviewing our best drawings from 2018, 2017, and beyond.

Context

Architectural Drawings

Sketches

Collage

Save this picture! Bovenbouw + Barbara Van Der Wee Architects

Conceptual Designs

Save this picture! Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno

Diagrams & Axonometric