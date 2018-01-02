World
  ArchDaily
  News
  The Best Architecture Drawings of 2017

The Best Architecture Drawings of 2017

The Best Architecture Drawings of 2017
© Apostrophy's
© Apostrophy's

For the past two years, we have found ourselves wanting to highlight what is the foundation of architectural practice: the architectural drawing. We realized that even after almost a decade of publishing the best projects from around the world, we should take on the task of singling out the exceptional cases of representation, taking into account all varieties and species of drawings. Following up on the criteria used in the previous edition, all the architectural drawings we have selected this year have a sensitive expression— whether it be artistic, technical or conceptual—and they all aim to express and explain the respective project using simplicity, detail, textures, 3D and color as main tools.

Below you will see the selection of drawings arranged under eight categories: Architectural Drawings, Axonometrics, Context, Diagrams, Sketches, Animated Gifs, Details and Other Techniques. 

© Shift Architecture Urbanism © Pezo Von Ellrichshausen © ASSISTANT © Atelier TAO+C + 126

Architectural Drawings

© MONADNOCK
© MONADNOCK
© Studio Architektoniczne Kwadrat
© Studio Architektoniczne Kwadrat
© Hyundai Kim + Tectonics Lab
© Hyundai Kim + Tectonics Lab
© DL Atelier
© DL Atelier
© Truong An architecture + UAH Department of Architecture
© Truong An architecture + UAH Department of Architecture
© ASSISTANT
© ASSISTANT
© Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design
© Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design
© CAVAA Arquitectes
© CAVAA Arquitectes
© PENELAS ARCHITECTS
© PENELAS ARCHITECTS
© Shift Architecture Urbanism
© Shift Architecture Urbanism
© ODA New York
© ODA New York
© Mjölk architekti
© Mjölk architekti
© Issei Suma
© Issei Suma
© MAPAA
© MAPAA
© Arqmov Workshop
© Arqmov Workshop
© Emerge Architects
© Emerge Architects
© AGRA Anzellini Garcia-Reyes Arquitectos
© AGRA Anzellini Garcia-Reyes Arquitectos
© design/build LAB
© design/build LAB
© takk
© takk
© NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
© NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
© Omar Gandhi Architect
© Omar Gandhi Architect
© Alfonso Melero Beviá y Luis Ortiz Martínez
© Alfonso Melero Beviá y Luis Ortiz Martínez
© Black Pencils Studio
© Black Pencils Studio
© Anahata
© Anahata

Axonometrics

© CONNATURAL
© CONNATURAL
© Raúl Sánchez
© Raúl Sánchez
© Shift Architecture Urbanism
© Shift Architecture Urbanism
© Wuelser Bechtel Architekten
© Wuelser Bechtel Architekten
© Truong An architecture + UAH Department of Architecture
© Truong An architecture + UAH Department of Architecture
© C.F. Møller
© C.F. Møller
© Bornstein Lyckefors arkitekter
© Bornstein Lyckefors arkitekter
© L'EAU design
© L'EAU design
© PYO arquitectos
© PYO arquitectos
© Wutopia Lab
© Wutopia Lab
© AleaOlea architecture & landscape
© AleaOlea architecture & landscape
© AZL Architects
© AZL Architects
© RIGI Design
© RIGI Design
© Jägnefält Milton
© Jägnefält Milton
© Salottobuono + Enrico Dusi Architecture
© Salottobuono + Enrico Dusi Architecture
© Le Atelier
© Le Atelier
© CHYBIK+KRISTOF
© CHYBIK+KRISTOF
© MAPAA
© MAPAA

Context

© Alfonso Melero Beviá y Luis Ortiz Martínez
© Alfonso Melero Beviá y Luis Ortiz Martínez
© MVRDV
© MVRDV
© Attu Studio
© Attu Studio
© IAPA Design Consultants
© IAPA Design Consultants
© Pezo Von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo Von Ellrichshausen
© Garciagerman Arquitectos
© Garciagerman Arquitectos
© FON STUDIO
© FON STUDIO
© CEEarch
© CEEarch
© Heesoo Kwak and IDMM Architects
© Heesoo Kwak and IDMM Architects
© KIENTRUC O
© KIENTRUC O
© Duncan Lewis Scape Architecture
© Duncan Lewis Scape Architecture
© Elding Oscarson
© Elding Oscarson

Diagrams

© Matter Design + FR|SCH
© Matter Design + FR|SCH
© Archi-Union Architects
© Archi-Union Architects
© ASSISTANT
© ASSISTANT
© Batay-Csorba Architects
© Batay-Csorba Architects
© Laura Ortin
© Laura Ortin
© MAIO
© MAIO
© Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola
© Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola
©
©
© CODE
© CODE
© CAVAA Arquitectes
© CAVAA Arquitectes
© Fernando Neyra
© Fernando Neyra
© MAPAA
© MAPAA
© Daipu Architects
© Daipu Architects
© Atelier TAO+C
© Atelier TAO+C
© DCPP Arquitectos
© DCPP Arquitectos

Sketches

© Renzo Piano
© Renzo Piano
© Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + Isaac Broid
© Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + Isaac Broid
© Aedas
© Aedas
© Schneider Türtscher
© Schneider Türtscher
© Heesoo Kwak and IDMM Architects
© Heesoo Kwak and IDMM Architects
© TZANNES
© TZANNES
© Mindspace
© Mindspace
© Foster + Partners
© Foster + Partners
© Jose Tomas Schmidt
© Jose Tomas Schmidt
© Ricardo Bofill
© Ricardo Bofill
© nendo
© nendo
© OAB
© OAB
© Esculpir el Aire
© Esculpir el Aire
© Moon Hoon
© Moon Hoon
© SAMYN and PARTNERS
© SAMYN and PARTNERS
© Luigi Rosselli
© Luigi Rosselli
© Lee Eunseok + KOMA
© Lee Eunseok + KOMA

Animated Gifs

Details

© Foster Partners
© Foster Partners
© PYO arquitectos
© PYO arquitectos
© Studio Cardenas Conscious Design
© Studio Cardenas Conscious Design
© Gianni Botsford Architects
© Gianni Botsford Architects
© Atelier U20
© Atelier U20
© Mailitis Architects
© Mailitis Architects
© rimpf ARCHITEKTUR
© rimpf ARCHITEKTUR
© SO-IL
© SO-IL
© RÂU ARCH
© RÂU ARCH
© Abierto Studio
© Abierto Studio
© OCADU
© OCADU
© C.F. Møller Architects
© C.F. Møller Architects
© Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola
© Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola
© José Tomás Schmidt Canessa
© José Tomás Schmidt Canessa
© AleaOlea architecture & landscape
© AleaOlea architecture & landscape
© Florian Busch Architects
© Florian Busch Architects

Other Techniques 

© Wuelser Bechtel Architekten
© Wuelser Bechtel Architekten
© Studio North
© Studio North
© DL Atelier
© DL Atelier
© MONADNOCK
© MONADNOCK
© takk
© takk
© KIENTRUC O
© KIENTRUC O
© Aleshtar Architectural Office
© Aleshtar Architectural Office
© Nowdays office
© Nowdays office
© Sarriera-Weinstock
© Sarriera-Weinstock
© Atelier TAO+C
© Atelier TAO+C
© OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
© OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
© Danae Santibáñez
© Danae Santibáñez
© AleaOlea architecture & landscape
© AleaOlea architecture & landscape
© Stradivarie Architetti Associati
© Stradivarie Architetti Associati
© Fala Atelier
© Fala Atelier
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "The Best Architecture Drawings of 2017" 02 Jan 2018. ArchDaily.

