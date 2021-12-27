We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. The Best Architectural Drawings of 2021

The Best Architectural Drawings of 2021

The Best Architectural Drawings of 2021

ArchDaily continues a seven-year-long tradition of celebrating the best architecture drawings of the year. From painting to collages to blueprints, the 2021 edition highlights a carefully-curated collection of architectural drawings and visualizations with a wide variety of techniques and representations.

The list has been assembled by members of ArchDaily's Content Team who have been privileged to have a front-row seat as readers, architects, and designers across the world share their finest work with us. The selected drawings have become not only a valuable tool for the dissemination of architectural inspiration and knowledge but also a demonstration of the symbiotic relationship between perceived contrasts: old craft and new technologies, two-dimensional and three-dimensional, narrative and analytical, fictional and practical.

The 75 drawings, collages, illustrations, sketches, conceptual designs, diagrams, and axonometric have been curated and categorized below for your enjoyment, analysis, and inspiration.

Architectural Collage and Illustrations

© Ateliê Monolito
© Ateliê Monolito
© Drawing Architecture Studio
© Drawing Architecture Studio
© Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
© Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
© MAIO
© MAIO
© MAIO
© MAIO
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
© Palma + HANGHAR
© Palma + HANGHAR
© Sher Maker
© Sher Maker
© Tatiana Bilbao
© Tatiana Bilbao
© Tatiana Bilbao
© Tatiana Bilbao
© Greyspace Architecture Design Studio
© Greyspace Architecture Design Studio
© t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura
© t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura

Architectural Sketches

© Akihisa Hirata
© Akihisa Hirata
© Albor Arquitectos
© Albor Arquitectos
© Atelier Kempe Thill
© Atelier Kempe Thill
© ATMOROUND
© ATMOROUND
© ATMOROUND
© ATMOROUND
© Bona fide taller
© Bona fide taller
© Bona fide taller
© Bona fide taller
© Brenas Doucerain Architectes
© Brenas Doucerain Architectes
© CONTRAPUNTO Taller de Arquitectura
© CONTRAPUNTO Taller de Arquitectura
© Cubo Arkitekter
© Cubo Arkitekter
© Daniel Moreno Flores
© Daniel Moreno Flores
© GEEUMPLUS
© GEEUMPLUS
© KSR Architects and Interior Designers
© KSR Architects and Interior Designers
© Luigi Rosselli Architects
© Luigi Rosselli Architects
© Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
© Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
© Peter Cook
© Peter Cook
© Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
© Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
© say architects
© say architects
© WGNB
© WGNB
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Conceptual Designs

© 123 architects
© 123 architects
© EMBT + ilimelgo
© EMBT + ilimelgo
© Fala Atelier
© Fala Atelier
© La cabina de la curiosidad - Daniel Moreno Flores + Marie Combette
© La cabina de la curiosidad - Daniel Moreno Flores + Marie Combette
© MAIO
© MAIO
© Studio Heech
© Studio Heech

Architectural Diagrams and Axonometric

© AD9 Architects
© AD9 Architects
© AD9 Architects
© AD9 Architects
© Adhoc Arquitectura y Territorio
© Adhoc Arquitectura y Territorio
© Akihisa Hirata
© Akihisa Hirata
© Conjuntos Empáticos
© Conjuntos Empáticos
© Docentes y estudiantes de 3° año de la Carrera de Arquitectura UDD Santiago
© Docentes y estudiantes de 3° año de la Carrera de Arquitectura UDD Santiago
© Eeestudio + Lys Villalba
© Eeestudio + Lys Villalba
© Karim Nader Studio
© Karim Nader Studio
© KIDZ
© KIDZ
© Kiyoaki Takeda Architects
© Kiyoaki Takeda Architects
© La Dallman
© La Dallman
© MAT Office
© MAT Office
© MAT Office
© MAT Office
© Micaela Racca
© Micaela Racca
© nara
© nara
© Nori Architects + Asanuma Corporation
© Nori Architects + Asanuma Corporation
© Oneself Alliance
© Oneself Alliance
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Spacefiction Studio
© Spacefiction Studio
© Taller Viga Maestra
© Taller Viga Maestra
© URBANUS
© URBANUS
© waa
© waa
© waa
© waa

Architectural Drawings and Blueprints

© Akihisa Hirata
© Akihisa Hirata
© Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt
© Bajet Giramé + Burckhardt
© BUREAU
© BUREAU
© Colab-19 + Sociedad Colombiana de Arquitectos
© Colab-19 + Sociedad Colombiana de Arquitectos
© Conjuntos Empáticos JPG
© Conjuntos Empáticos JPG
© Heatherwick Studio
© Heatherwick Studio
© ithee
© ithee
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
© Natura Futura Arquitectura
© Oficina Bravo
© Oficina Bravo
© PROMONTORIO + João Cravo
© PROMONTORIO + João Cravo
© Studio Heech
© Studio Heech
© TRU Architects
© TRU Architects
© Valerio Olgiati
© Valerio Olgiati
© Valerio Olgiati
© Valerio Olgiati

The Best Drawings of 2021 were selected by members of the ArchDaily's Content Team: Agustina Coulleri, Fabian Dejtiar, Victor Delaqua, Paula Pintos, and Nicolas Valencia. Finally, we invite you to explore previous years' editions:

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Year in Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

