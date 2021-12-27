The Best Architectural Drawings of 2021

ArchDaily continues a seven-year-long tradition of celebrating the best architecture drawings of the year. From painting to collages to blueprints, the 2021 edition highlights a carefully-curated collection of architectural drawings and visualizations with a wide variety of techniques and representations.

The list has been assembled by members of ArchDaily's Content Team who have been privileged to have a front-row seat as readers, architects, and designers across the world share their finest work with us. The selected drawings have become not only a valuable tool for the dissemination of architectural inspiration and knowledge but also a demonstration of the symbiotic relationship between perceived contrasts: old craft and new technologies, two-dimensional and three-dimensional, narrative and analytical, fictional and practical.

The 75 drawings, collages, illustrations, sketches, conceptual designs, diagrams, and axonometric have been curated and categorized below for your enjoyment, analysis, and inspiration.

The Best Drawings of 2021 were selected by members of the ArchDaily's Content Team: Agustina Coulleri, Fabian Dejtiar, Victor Delaqua, Paula Pintos, and Nicolas Valencia.

