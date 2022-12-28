The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022

Every year, ArchDaily honors the best architectural drawings of the year in an annual tradition that has now been going on for eight years. The 2022 edition is particularly special, as it showcases a wide range of techniques and representations in the field of architecture. From traditional painting to digital collages and axonometric drawings, this year's selection truly has something for everyone.
The drawings included in the list have been carefully curated by ArchDaily's Content Team, who have had the privilege of seeing the finest work from architects and designers around the globe. There are a total of 90 drawings, collages, illustrations, sketches, conceptual designs, diagrams, and axonometric drawings in this year's selection, all of which have been organized for your enjoyment, analysis, and inspiration.
Architectural Collage and Illustrations
Architectural Diagrams and Axonometric
Architectural Drawings and Blueprints
Architectural Sketches
The Best Drawings of 2022 were selected by Projects Curator Susanna Moreira, Content and Community and Social Media Editor Victor Delaqua, Projects Manager Clara Ott, and Editorial & Data Manager Nicolas Valencia. Finally, we invite you to explore previous years' editions:
- Best Architectural Drawings of 2021
- Best Architectural Drawings of 2020
- Best Architectural Drawings of 2019
- Best Architectural Drawings of 2018
- Best Architectural Drawings of 2017
- Best Architectural Drawings of 2016
- Best Architectural Drawings of 2015
