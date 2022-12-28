The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022

Save this picture! © Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Every year, ArchDaily honors the best architectural drawings of the year in an annual tradition that has now been going on for eight years. The 2022 edition is particularly special, as it showcases a wide range of techniques and representations in the field of architecture. From traditional painting to digital collages and axonometric drawings, this year's selection truly has something for everyone.

The drawings included in the list have been carefully curated by ArchDaily's Content Team, who have had the privilege of seeing the finest work from architects and designers around the globe. There are a total of 90 drawings, collages, illustrations, sketches, conceptual designs, diagrams, and axonometric drawings in this year's selection, all of which have been organized for your enjoyment, analysis, and inspiration.

Architectural Collage and Illustrations

Architectural Diagrams and Axonometric

Save this picture! © Josep Ferrando Architecture + Gallego Arquitectura

Save this picture! © La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores

Save this picture! © Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba

Save this picture! © School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Nanjing University

Save this picture! © TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán

Architectural Drawings and Blueprints

Save this picture! © Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura

Save this picture! © Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba

Architectural Sketches

Save this picture! © Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + WEWI Studio + JC Arquitectura

Save this picture! © Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + JC Arquitectura

Save this picture! © Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler

Save this picture! © Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

Save this picture! © Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

The Best Drawings of 2022 were selected by Projects Curator Susanna Moreira, Content and Community and Social Media Editor Victor Delaqua, Projects Manager Clara Ott, and Editorial & Data Manager Nicolas Valencia. Finally, we invite you to explore previous years' editions:

