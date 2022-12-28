Submit a Project Advertise
World
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022

The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022

Every year, ArchDaily honors the best architectural drawings of the year in an annual tradition that has now been going on for eight years. The 2022 edition is particularly special, as it showcases a wide range of techniques and representations in the field of architecture. From traditional painting to digital collages and axonometric drawings, this year's selection truly has something for everyone.

The drawings included in the list have been carefully curated by ArchDaily's Content Team, who have had the privilege of seeing the finest work from architects and designers around the globe. There are a total of 90 drawings, collages, illustrations, sketches, conceptual designs, diagrams, and axonometric drawings in this year's selection, all of which have been organized for your enjoyment, analysis, and inspiration.

Architectural Collage and Illustrations

The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 2 of 90
© AAU ANASTAS
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 3 of 90
© AAU ANASTAS
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 4 of 90
© Anatomies d'Architecture
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 5 of 90
© Anatomies d'Architecture
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 6 of 90
© Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 7 of 90
© Delve
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 8 of 90
© Elias Khuri Architects
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 9 of 90
© Esther Mastrangelo Rosas
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 10 of 90
© Estúdio Lota
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 11 of 90
© EstudioReciente
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 12 of 90
© fala
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 13 of 90
© Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 14 of 90
© Kessler Plescher Architekten
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 15 of 90
© Paulo Moreira Architectures
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 16 of 90
© People's Architecture Office
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 17 of 90
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 18 of 90
© Studio Combo
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 19 of 90
© Studio Combo
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 20 of 90
© Studio Combo

Architectural Diagrams and Axonometric

The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 21 of 90
© Anatomies d'Architecture
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 22 of 90
© ATELIER XI
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 23 of 90
© Beals Lyon Arquitectos
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 24 of 90
© Beals Lyon Arquitectos
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 25 of 90
© Bonell+Dòriga
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 26 of 90
© CAW Arquitectos
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 27 of 90
© Diego Villarroel
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 28 of 90
© Drawing Agency
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 29 of 90
© Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 30 of 90
© JK-AR
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 31 of 90
© João Generoso Gonzales
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 32 of 90
© Josep Ferrando Architecture + Gallego Arquitectura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 33 of 90
© La Cabina de la Curiosidad + Marie Combette + Daniel Moreno Flores
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 34 of 90
© Marcelo Haissam Shimizu Baydoun
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 35 of 90
© Max Núñez
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 36 of 90
© Medio Arquitectura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 37 of 90
© MONOARCHI
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 38 of 90
© Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 39 of 90
© Nomos
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 40 of 90
© Paulo Moreira Architectures
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 41 of 90
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 42 of 90
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 43 of 90
© Plan Architect
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 44 of 90
© rear studio
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 45 of 90
© RFA
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 46 of 90
© Rodapé Arquitetura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 47 of 90
© Rodapé Arquitetura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 48 of 90
© School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Nanjing University
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 49 of 90
© Selgascano
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 50 of 90
© studio anettai
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 52 of 90
© TAAs arquitectos, Javier + Alia García Germán
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 51 of 90
© SUMMARY

Architectural Drawings and Blueprints

The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 53 of 90
© Alain Carle Architecte
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 54 of 90
© Alphaville Architects
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 55 of 90
© CHYBIK + KRISTOF
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 56 of 90
© David Chipperfield Architects + CALQ
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 57 of 90
© Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 58 of 90
© Florian Budke
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 59 of 90
© Impepinable Studio
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 60 of 90
© junya ishigami + associates
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 61 of 90
© Max Núñez
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 62 of 90
© Max Núñez
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 63 of 90
© MVRDV
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 64 of 90
© NAMELESS Architecture
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 65 of 90
© Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 66 of 90
© RAD+ar
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 67 of 90
© SAI Architectural Design Office
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 68 of 90
© Santiago Viale + Daniella Beviglia
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 69 of 90
© Takk

Architectural Sketches

The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 70 of 90
© Alberto Campo Baeza
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 71 of 90
© Alberto Campo Baeza
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 72 of 90
© Alejandro D'Acosta
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 73 of 90
© Centro Arquitetura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 74 of 90
© Diez + Muller Arquitectos
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 75 of 90
© José Cubilla
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 76 of 90
© Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + WEWI Studio + JC Arquitectura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 77 of 90
© Kiltro Polaris Arquitectura + JC Arquitectura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 78 of 90
© Losada Rodríguez Arquitectos
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 79 of 90
© McCloy + Muchemwa
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 80 of 90
© OMA
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 81 of 90
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 82 of 90
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 83 of 90
© Refugio Arquitectura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 84 of 90
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Gensler
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 85 of 90
© Shieh Arquitetos Associados
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 86 of 90
© Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 87 of 90
© Tchoban Voss Architekten
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 88 of 90
© Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 89 of 90
© Twobo arquitectura
The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022 - Image 90 of 90
© Wolfgang Ott Architekt BDA

The Best Drawings of 2022 were selected by Projects Curator Susanna Moreira, Content and Community and Social Media Editor Victor Delaqua, Projects Manager Clara Ott, and Editorial & Data Manager Nicolas Valencia. Finally, we invite you to explore previous years' editions:

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Cite: Nicolás Valencia. "The Best Architectural Drawings of 2022" 28 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994202/the-best-architectural-drawings-of-2022> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags