Henning Larsen Restores and Revitalizes Bolzano's Industrial City in Italy

Henning Larsen has revealed the design proposal for Bolzano’s Industrial Zone. The concept revitalizes and reconnects part of the city through prioritizing adaptive reuse, urban mining, and timber construction. The proposed design will transform the post-industrial area into “Pone Roma Quartier,” an inviting, multigenerational, mixed-use neighborhood with a solution to the city’s pressing housing crisis.

Located in the South Tyrol region of the Italian Alps, the "Ponte Roma Quartier" bridges the gap between disconnected neighborhoods. In fact, the proposal restores a vital connection to Bolzano’s urban center, preserving the industrial heritage, and aims to improve biodiversity. Henning Larsen’s design concept is situated around a central park, permeating through the entirety of the district. The historical Bolzano’s walkable charm is reflected and enhanced throughout the neighborhood with improved pedestrian and cycling routes.

The scheme maintains Bolzano’s playful urban fabric, intimate public plazas, and modest towers. Additionally, it optimizes scenic mountain views with varied building masses and volumes. It includes affordable residential spaces, student accommodation, cafes and restaurants, offices, co-working spaces, a fabrication laboratory, and a nursery. Courtyard and rooftops are designed for accessibility and to maximize sunlight. In fact, all rooftops will offer panoramic views of the cityscape.

In order to incorporate a solution to Bolzano’s housing shortage in the master plan, the design ensures that 1,000 new homes are created. This accommodates 500 students, with the nearby University of Bolzano only a few minutes away by bike. Additionally, the urban design fits into the existing transport network, further building connections with the city and prioritizing transit within the entire district.

Envisioning the Ponte Roma Quartier, we set out to create a new neighborhood and a vibrant community that breathes new life into Bolzano and gives the young generation a compelling reason to call the city home. Prioritizing adaptive reuse and urban mining ensure the area's industrial heritage will be celebrated and Bolzano’s playful and colorful urban fabric will be preserved. -- Global Design Principal, Louis Becker

Two large industrial structures with an open layout will be converted into public areas, including cafes, stores, restaurants, social areas, and a climbing gym. Reclaimed bricks and cobblestones will be used as flooring, nearby buildings will be creatively repurposed, and robust beams will be used to build greenhouses for urban farming. Metal and other materials, such as porches, terraces, and architectural embellishments, will be given new life.

The design strongly emphasizes increased biodiversity, enhancing the urban landscape with natural areas that benefit both the environment and the local population's health. A setting that functions as a "sponge city," effectively collecting and recycling rainfall, will be encouraged by green rooftops, parks, a suitable microclimate, and urban agricultural programs. Solar panels will be installed on 30% of rooftops, providing more than 50% of the district's demands and introducing a higher reliance on renewable energy sources.

The practice of repurposing and renovating existing buildings for new uses and preserving their historical or architectural value has been very common in 2023. In Poland, one site tucked beneath the Malinowka stream has been transformed from an underground mine into an all-inclusive mixed-use complex. It now boasts a healing health center, a church, and an underground bungee-jumping platform. Last week, The National Building Museum announced that Theaster Gates will be the 25th recipient of the Vincent Scully Prize. The artist is known for his adaptive reuse, historic preservation, and urban regeneration work. Finally, for ArchDaily’s Monthly Topic: Decarbonizing Architecture, the concepts of revival, reuse, and recycling were investigated in the 2023 Biennales. Specifically the German, Turkish, and Nordic Pavilion at the 18th International Architecture Festival – La Biennale di Venezia.