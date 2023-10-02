Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture

Wood has played an important role in contemporary Mexican architecture due to its versatility, sustainability, and cultural connection to the architectural history of the country. Currently, architecture in Mexico has gained worldwide recognition for its sensitivity and mastery in designing everyday spaces using various techniques that prioritize sustainability, aesthetics, and bioclimatic design.

However, it is important to consider the future of materials to ensure that we make the right decisions concerning comfort and durability. Equally important is the study of the potential of these materials to fully utilize their benefits. Wood is one of these materials that are increasingly being explored in greater depth. These design explorations have demonstrated that innovation in design does not necessarily require complex solutions but, instead, involves simple solutions that blend local and ancestral knowledge with our contemporary context.

Within this context, we have selected a series of projects that present innovative solutions for the use of this material, divided into different categories that address various needs. Keep reading to discover the complete list.

Research and Technology

Temporary Interventions

Thermal Control, Natural Lighting, and Ventilation

Techniques and Implementation of Local Resources

