World
  3. Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture

Wood has played an important role in contemporary Mexican architecture due to its versatility, sustainability, and cultural connection to the architectural history of the country. Currently, architecture in Mexico has gained worldwide recognition for its sensitivity and mastery in designing everyday spaces using various techniques that prioritize sustainability, aesthetics, and bioclimatic design.

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 2 of 23Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 3 of 23Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 4 of 23Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 5 of 23

However, it is important to consider the future of materials to ensure that we make the right decisions concerning comfort and durability. Equally important is the study of the potential of these materials to fully utilize their benefits. Wood is one of these materials that are increasingly being explored in greater depth. These design explorations have demonstrated that innovation in design does not necessarily require complex solutions but, instead, involves simple solutions that blend local and ancestral knowledge with our contemporary context.

Within this context, we have selected a series of projects that present innovative solutions for the use of this material, divided into different categories that address various needs. Keep reading to discover the complete list.

Research and Technology

Bending Bridges / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 3 of 23
Bending Bridges / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM. Image

Temporary Interventions

Essay 4 Spatial Prosthesis / Manada Architectural Boundaries

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 14 of 23
Essay 4 Spatial Prosthesis / Manada Architectural Boundaries. Image

House of Switzerland Pavilion / Dellekamp Arquitectos

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 11 of 23
House of Switzerland Pavilion / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image

Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 10 of 23
Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar. Image

Casa de Madera / S-AR stacion-ARquitectura

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 22 of 23
Casa de Madera / S-AR stacion-ARquitectura. Image

Thermal Control, Natural Lighting, and Ventilation

Zarzales House / PPAA

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 18 of 23
Zarzales House / PPAA. Image

House CMV / Estudio MMX

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 23 of 23
House CMV / Estudio MMX. Image

Mi Cielo Lodge / Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 16 of 23
Mi Cielo Lodge / Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo. Image

Escondido / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 9 of 23
Escondido / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach. Image

VR Cabin / CRB Arquitectos

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 2 of 23
VR Cabin / CRB Arquitectos. Image

Techniques and Implementation of Local Resources

Azulik Uh May Art Center / Roth-Architecture

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 5 of 23
Azulik Uh May Art Center / Roth-Architecture. Image

Zak Ik Store / Roth-Architecture

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 15 of 23
Zak Ik Store / Roth-Architecture. Image

From the Territory to the Inhabitant / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 8 of 23
From the Territory to the Inhabitant / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura. Image

Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 12 of 23
Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image

Primera Etapa Escuela Rural Productiva / Bachillerato Rural Digital No.186 + Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 19 of 23
Primera Etapa Escuela Rural Productiva / Bachillerato Rural Digital No.186 + Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image

Sport City Oaxaca / Rootstudio + Arquitectos Artesanos

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 7 of 23
Primera Etapa Escuela Rural Productiva / Bachillerato Rural Digital No.186 + Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 21 of 23
Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva. Image

Luum Temple / CO-LAB Design Office

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 4 of 23
Luum Temple / CO-LAB Design Office. Image

La Ceiba / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 6 of 23
La Ceiba / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos. Image

Crece tu Casa / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 20 of 23
Crece tu Casa / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos. Image

Grow your School / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

Uses of Wood in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 17 of 23
Grow your School / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos. Image

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: The Future of Wood in Architecture presented by Tantimber ThermoWood.

Tantimber ThermoWood brings the timeless warmth of wood to modern design. Natural, renewable, and non-toxic, they transform sustainably sourced wood species into dimensionally stable and durable wood products for use in residential and commercial building and design projects. Find out more about how the enduring beauty of ThermoWood brings warmth to the built environment.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

