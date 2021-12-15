We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

VR Cabin / CRB Arquitectos

VR Cabin / CRB Arquitectos
© Arturo Arrieta
© Arturo Arrieta

  • Architects: CRB Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Arturo Arrieta
    Manufacturers: Cemex, Grupo Arca
  • Lead Architects: Sebastián Canales, Javier Rivero Borrell
© Arturo Arrieta
Text description provided by the architects. The VR cabin project was developed in the search for the perfect connection between the user and its environment, creating a space that coexists directly with the natural landscape that surrounds it. This space is generated with the idea of ​​providing a warm and welcoming environment that allows seclusion from the city. The cabin was born as a vacation refuge to offer privacy to the user.

© Arturo Arrieta
© Arturo Arrieta
The materiality of the space provides warmth in a humid and wooded environment. The use of wood in the interior creates an atmosphere of relaxation and recreation, as well as provides thermal comfort throughout the space. Contrasting with the interior, the exterior is simple and because it is a single block, it does not take away the importance of the natural environment that surrounds it.

© Arturo Arrieta
The cabin has an outdoor terrace with an area to contemplate the natural environment. Inside, everything takes place in the same space which has a resting area next to a wood-burning fireplace, the bedroom area, and office space. In addition, a space to sleep is generated in the upper part of the private area, which is accessed using a marine staircase. This space has wooden gabled roofs, simulating Nordic cabins.

© Arturo Arrieta
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Section
Section
© Arturo Arrieta
The private area has a dressing room and a bathroom that connect at both ends with the exterior. On one side there is a space for contemplation between vegetation and on the other, an outdoor shower surrounded by foliage.

© Arturo Arrieta
© Arturo Arrieta
The VR cabin is a project that is characterized by its relationship with the forested environment that surrounds it, relying on its materiality to create a comfortable and warm space that allows the user to disconnect from the chaos of current life. It’s simple and cozy architecture allows the perfect coexistence between the cabin and the forest.

© Arturo Arrieta
CRB Arquitectos
