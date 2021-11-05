We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Mexico
  5. Grow your School / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

Grow your School / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

Save this project
Grow your School / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar ArquitectosCortesía de Lucila Aguilar ArquitectosCortesía de Lucila Aguilar ArquitectosCortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos+ 16

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Elementary & Middle School, Extension
Mexico
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. Grow your School is a project that was made in order to improve the conditions of a school in the Unión Mexicana community in Tuzantán, Chiapas. After making recognition of the community and the facilities that already existed in the school, several meetings were held with members of the community where we explained to them what the advantages of using bamboo in construction are, and little by little they started trusting that this was the best material to build the school. Finally, a project was carried out that took up pre-existing elements mixed with new elements.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

The entire roof was replaced by a bamboo roof, thus generating much more spacious and ventilated spaces, new windows were placed and part of the furniture was replaced, mosquito nets were placed and repairs were made to the facilities and some of the existing elements. In addition, another bamboo roof was built in the outdoor area, so that it could be used as a place for the kids to have lunch in and for different outdoor activities, repairs were made to the basketball court and a living fence was planted around the school.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

For the realization of this project, the participation of community volunteers was fundamental, since they were the ones who carried out many of the construction works for the school, in addition to integrating the children in the rehabilitation activities through painting a mural on one of the facades.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Cortesía de Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

This project seeks to promote the potential of the children of the community and also to generate a sense of union among the inhabitants of the area who actively participated in the entire process, from planning to construction, in addition to educating towards the use of bamboo as a practical, resistant and sustainable material.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Motozintla, Chis., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolRefurbishmentExtensionMexico
Cite: "Grow your School / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos" [Crece tu escuela / Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos] 05 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971272/grow-your-school-lucila-aguilar-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream