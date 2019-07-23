From the Territory to the Inhabitant / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

+ 20

Collaborators Ombeline De Laage, Cristobal Pliego, Amaury Villegas, Karina Caballero González

Project in collaboration with CIDS INFONAVIT

Model Photography Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we seek to redefine the traditional housing of the state of Morelos, as a Porch-House with a large semi-open, roofed multi-functional space, surrounded by fruit trees and vegetation. The design pays respect to the local house type, raising and tilting the roof. The semi-open outdoor space and the foliage give quality and meaning to the private and social life of the community: all the activities are woven together in these spaces.

Our proposal is developed in the municipality of Xochitepec, Mexico. The porch-house consists of a large terrace, a large room dividable in two, a semi-open double-height kitchen/dining room, suitable for traditional barbeque, a separate bathroom and a second floor.

We proposed a bamboo structure, which unlike concrete does not absorb humidity, covered with bamboo bio-panel walls with a finish on the exterior. The sloping roof is insulated and resistant, made of recycled poly-aluminium, which does not absorb heat. The floor is made of polished concrete. The prototype is sensitive to the progressive growth of the house according to the needs of the inhabitant.