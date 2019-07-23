From the Territory to the Inhabitant / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

-
Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we seek to redefine the traditional housing of the state of Morelos, as a Porch-House with a large semi-open, roofed multi-functional space, surrounded by fruit trees and vegetation. The design pays respect to the local house type, raising and tilting the roof. The semi-open outdoor space and the foliage give quality and meaning to the private and social life of the community: all the activities are woven together in these spaces.
Our proposal is developed in the municipality of Xochitepec, Mexico. The porch-house consists of a large terrace, a large room dividable in two, a semi-open double-height kitchen/dining room, suitable for traditional barbeque, a separate bathroom and a second floor.
We proposed a bamboo structure, which unlike concrete does not absorb humidity, covered with bamboo bio-panel walls with a finish on the exterior. The sloping roof is insulated and resistant, made of recycled poly-aluminium, which does not absorb heat. The floor is made of polished concrete. The prototype is sensitive to the progressive growth of the house according to the needs of the inhabitant.