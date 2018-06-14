World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Mexico
  5. Alberto Kalach
  6. 2018
  7. Escondido / Alberto Kalach

Escondido / Alberto Kalach

Escondido / Alberto Kalach
Escondido / Alberto Kalach, Cortesía de Alberto Kalach
Cortesía de Alberto Kalach

Cortesía de Alberto Kalach

Cortesía de Alberto Kalach
Cortesía de Alberto Kalach

Text description provided by the architects. Escondido, is a housing project designed by Architecture Workshop X directed by Alberto Kalach.

Cortesía de Alberto Kalach
Cortesía de Alberto Kalach

Located in Puerto Escondido, in the Oaxaca area, it is located on a longitudinal site parallel to the Pacific Ocean.

Cortesía de Alberto Kalach
Cortesía de Alberto Kalach

The set consists of 74 cabins arranged on a regular geometry site disposition overlooking the sea.

Cortesía de Alberto Kalach
Cortesía de Alberto Kalach

Each cabin was designed based on a simple wooden structure, reticulated in modules of 3x3 mt, concentrating the wet core at the center of the house, to leave a bedroom and common area at opposite ends with views of the landscape and a wide perimeter covered terrace. Using the same modulation, other rooms were allocated to kitchen and dining services.

Cortesía de Alberto Kalach
Cortesía de Alberto Kalach

The houses are camouflaged in the local landscape, being identifiable only by their twisted water covers, which look like bird profiles.

Cortesía de Alberto Kalach
Cortesía de Alberto Kalach

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Mexico
Cite: "Escondido / Alberto Kalach" [Escondido / Alberto Kalach] 14 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896364/escondido-alberto-kalach/> ISSN 0719-8884

