Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visual Arts Center
  4. Mexico
  5. Azulik Uh May Art Center / Roth-Architecture

Azulik Uh May Art Center / Roth-Architecture

Save this project
Azulik Uh May Art Center / Roth-Architecture

Courtesy of AzulikCourtesy of AzulikCourtesy of AzulikCourtesy of Azulik+ 17

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Visual Arts Center
Francisco Uh May, Mexico
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Azulik
Courtesy of Azulik

Text description provided by the architects. AZULIK Uh May is a new multi-faceted art center in Francisco Uh May, Mexico, due to open at the end of November. It is the latest project of Roth (Eduardo Neira), the founder and designer of luxury resort AZULIK, and the adjacent art space IK LAB.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Azulik
Courtesy of Azulik

Roth is responsible for the captivating architecture of each of these locations, all of which are environmentally conscious and are each built to ensure they leave no carbon footprint. The spaces are a refreshing and imaginative combination of locally sourced materials including polished cement surfaces that undulate from floor to ceiling and raw ‘Bejuco’ wooden floors - a vine-like plant native to the region.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Azulik
Courtesy of Azulik

These anthropomorphous structures have timber canopy-like roofs and appear to naturally grow from the ground, with various rooms connected by floating bridges and meandering paths guided by the spaces between the trees. To get a first impression of Azulik Uh May, please find the initial images from the site: A multi-faceted and flexible complex, AZULIK Uh May will encompass an array of creative spaces, including an innovative art space, a lab dedicated to fashion and design, a state of the art recording studio as well as residencies for artists. At the heart of the center, a school focusing on the universal language of art and craft will bring together the local Mayan population, artists in residence, international students, and scholars.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Azulik
Courtesy of Azulik

For the center’s opening, IK LAB’s artistic director Claudia Paetzold has invited Ernesto Neto, Paulo Nazareth, and Oskar Metsavaht to show immersive sculptures and installations. These works will reside in the new spaces within AZULIK Uh May dedicated to contemporary art, aptly named IK LAB Uh May.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Azulik
Courtesy of Azulik

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Francisco Uh May, Q.R., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Roth-Architecture
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningvisual arts centerMexico
Cite: "Azulik Uh May Art Center / Roth-Architecture" 27 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906448/azulik-uh-may-jorge-eduardo-neira-sterkel> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Azulik

Azulik Uh May 艺术中心 / Roth-Architecture

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream