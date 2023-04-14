Submit a Project Advertise
Zarzales House / PPAA

Zarzales House / PPAA

Zarzales House / PPAA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, DeckZarzales House / PPAA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BedZarzales House / PPAA - Exterior PhotographyZarzales House / PPAA - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamZarzales House / PPAA - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: PPAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6943 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rafael Gamo
  • Lead Architect : Pablo Pérez Palacios
  • Design Team : Miguel Vargas
  • Construction : Nancy Estevez
  • Program : Residential
  • City : Valle de Bravo
  • Country : Mexico
Zarzales House / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The Zarzales project is a vacation home located in Valle de Bravo surrounded by nature. It is ideal to return to the most basic and works as a rest space connected with the natural environment, with pine trees around the perimeter that allow the project to be lost within its surroundings.

Zarzales House / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rafael Gamo
Zarzales House / PPAA - Image 26 of 26
Plan
Zarzales House / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Rafael Gamo

In the project, the house sought to dialogue with the environment in constant reciprocity. Two volumes were chosen, the first being the entire social area whose primary intention is to bring together the inhabitants. And the second is the room area, where people go to rest.

Zarzales House / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Table
© Rafael Gamo
Zarzales House / PPAA - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Rafael Gamo

The construction is made with gabled roofs, due to the constant rains in the area its located. With amply lit spaces, no space truly feels interior, causing the boundary between inside and outside to virtually disappear.

Zarzales House / PPAA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© Rafael Gamo
Zarzales House / PPAA - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Rafael Gamo

On the other hand, something that was very important during the project process was the trees that were already on the property. Pines with years of antiquity, that is why the location of the volumes was practically given by respecting their location.

Zarzales House / PPAA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Rafael Gamo
Zarzales House / PPAA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, Windows
© Rafael Gamo

This generated a terrace with certain perforations, in order to save the pine trees that contribute so much to the project.

Zarzales House / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Rafael Gamo
Zarzales House / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rafael Gamo

Cite: "Zarzales House / PPAA" [Casa Zarzales / PPAA] 14 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999375/zarzales-house-ppaa> ISSN 0719-8884

