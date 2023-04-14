Zarzales House / PPAA

+ 21

Houses • Valle de Bravo, Mexico Architects: PPAA

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 6943 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Rafael Gamo

Lead Architect : Pablo Pérez Palacios

Design Team : Miguel Vargas

Construction : Nancy Estevez

Program : Residential

City : Valle de Bravo

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The Zarzales project is a vacation home located in Valle de Bravo surrounded by nature. It is ideal to return to the most basic and works as a rest space connected with the natural environment, with pine trees around the perimeter that allow the project to be lost within its surroundings.

In the project, the house sought to dialogue with the environment in constant reciprocity. Two volumes were chosen, the first being the entire social area whose primary intention is to bring together the inhabitants. And the second is the room area, where people go to rest.

The construction is made with gabled roofs, due to the constant rains in the area its located. With amply lit spaces, no space truly feels interior, causing the boundary between inside and outside to virtually disappear.

On the other hand, something that was very important during the project process was the trees that were already on the property. Pines with years of antiquity, that is why the location of the volumes was practically given by respecting their location.

This generated a terrace with certain perforations, in order to save the pine trees that contribute so much to the project.