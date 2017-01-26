© ArchDaily

World

i

i

i

h

FAAB Architektura Fights Smog in Cracow with Proposed Music Academy

06:00 - 26 January, 2017
FAAB Architektura Fights Smog in Cracow with Proposed Music Academy, Courtesy of FAAB Architektura
Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

FAAB Architektura has designed a smog-fighting music academy on the site of a former military base in Cracow, Poland. In a city constantly tackling air pollution, FAAB has incorporated a 1300 square meter "Air Purifier" into their proposal, combating CO2 levels as effectively as 33,000 city trees. This system, however, is only one element in a music academy wholly integrated with its natural surroundings. 

Courtesy of FAAB Architektura

RAVE / Tom Mathieu Architect

05:00 - 26 January, 2017
RAVE / Tom Mathieu Architect, © Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

© Yannick Milpas

Hessenwald School / wulf architekten

03:00 - 26 January, 2017
Hessenwald School / wulf architekten, Courtesy of wulf architekten
Courtesy of wulf architekten

Courtesy of wulf architekten

  • Architects

    wulf architekten

  • Location

    Wolfsgartenallee 8, 64331 Weiterstadt, Germany

  • Project Team

    Alexander Vohl, Camilo Hernandez, Carina Kleinecke, Boris Peter

  • Area

    9541.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of wulf architekten

Refurbishment of Traditional Dutch Farmhouse / Piet Hein Eek

02:00 - 26 January, 2017
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

© Thomas Mayer

  • Architects

    Piet Hein Eek

  • Location

    8551 Woudsend, The Netherlands

  • Architect in Charge

    Iggie Dekkers

  • Area

    520.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Thomas Mayer

MANDVI House / SPASM Design Architects

22:00 - 25 January, 2017
MANDVI House / SPASM Design Architects, © Sebastian Zachariah & Ira Gosalia
© Sebastian Zachariah & Ira Gosalia

© Sebastian Zachariah & Ira Gosalia

House in Johoku / Motoki Ishikawa Architect & Associates

20:00 - 25 January, 2017
House in Johoku / Motoki Ishikawa Architect & Associates, © Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

© Masao Nishikawa

Design Competition and Intervention at Revellín Plaza at Concéntrico 03

19:30 - 25 January, 2017
Design Competition and Intervention at Revellín Plaza at Concéntrico 03

Concéntrico is Logroño’s Architecture and Design Festival. It is open to residents of the city and visitors from elsewhere, and it aims to discover and rediscover spaces of interest in the city’s Historic Center. The Festival invites attendees to tour these spaces through installations that create a connection between inner courtyards, tucked-away spaces and small plazas that, in the day-to-day, tend to go unnoticed.

Parabolic Plywood Office / RAW Architecture

19:00 - 25 January, 2017
Parabolic Plywood Office / RAW Architecture, © Eric Dinardi
© Eric Dinardi

© Eric Dinardi

  • Architects

    RAW Architecture

  • Location

    Jl. Jalur Sutera, Kunciran, Pinang, Kota Tangerang, Banten 15143, Indonesia

  • Architect in Charge

    Realrich Sjarief

  • Design Team

    Miftahuddin Nurdayat, Rio Triwardhana, Septrio Effendi, Putut Trianggana, Rofianisa Nurdin

  • Area

    2450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Eric Dinardi

Hyytinen Cabin / Salmela Architect

17:00 - 25 January, 2017
Hyytinen Cabin / Salmela Architect, © Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

© Paul Crosby

  • Architects

    Salmela Architect

  • Location

    Lake Vermilion, Minnesota, United States

  • Architect in Charge

    David D Salmela, FAIA

  • Project team

    David D Salmela, Malini Srivastava

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Paul Crosby

TED Talk: Jeanne Gang on Buildings That Create Community

16:00 - 25 January, 2017

I’m a relationship builder

In this TED Talk, Jeanne Gang makes a case for the architect as community builder, and how design choices should begin with creating connections between people. In the 12 minute video, Gang walks through some of her firm’s more recent and successful projects, including the Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership, Chicago’s Aqua Tower and a proposal for a completely reimagined police station, outlining the architectural decisions that helped to foster a sense of community.

"Through architecture, we can do much more than create buildings," says Gang. "We can help steady this planet we all share."

Fosbury & Sons Co-Work / GOING EAST

15:00 - 25 January, 2017
Fosbury & Sons Co-Work / GOING EAST, © Frederik Vercruysse
© Frederik Vercruysse

© Frederik Vercruysse

weeHouse / Alchemy

13:00 - 25 January, 2017
weeHouse / Alchemy, © Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

© Geoffrey Warner

  • Architects

    Alchemy

  • Location

    Santa Rosa, CA, United States

  • Architect in Charge

    Geoffrey C. Warner, AIA

  • Area

    970.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Geoffrey Warner

Steven Holl Architects Unveils Plans for Cloud-Like Cultural and Health Center in Shanghai

12:15 - 25 January, 2017
Steven Holl Architects Unveils Plans for Cloud-Like Cultural and Health Center in Shanghai, Overal Aerial. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Overal Aerial. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

Steven Holl Architects has revealed plans for a new Cultural and Health Center to be located in Shanghai’s Fengxian District. Set into the public landscape, the two buildings will serve as a “social condenser” aimed at integrating the community of surrounding housing blocks together into a park along the Punan Canal.

Cultural Center Water View. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects Cultural Center Interior Court. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects Cultural Center Interior. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects Watercolor - Landscape. Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects +30

Experimentarium / CEBRA

11:45 - 25 January, 2017
Experimentarium / CEBRA, © Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

© Adam Mørk

  • Architects

    CEBRA

  • Location

    Tuborg Havnevej, 2900 Hellerup, Denmark

  • Area

    2017.0 m2

  • Project Year

    25000

  • Photographs

    Adam Mørk

UC Architecture School Building / Gonzalo Claro

11:00 - 25 January, 2017
UC Architecture School Building / Gonzalo Claro, © Philippe Blanc
© Philippe Blanc

© Philippe Blanc

As Phyllis Lambert Turns 90, Exhibition Examining Her Impact and Influence Opens in Montréal

10:00 - 25 January, 2017
As Phyllis Lambert Turns 90, Exhibition Examining Her Impact and Influence Opens in Montréal, Phyllis Lambert, David Sharpe, Myron Goldsmith, Jin Hwan Kim, and an unidentified student at a Master Class Studio at the Illinois Institute of Technology (1961). Image © Fonds Phyllis Lambert (CCA)
Phyllis Lambert, David Sharpe, Myron Goldsmith, Jin Hwan Kim, and an unidentified student at a Master Class Studio at the Illinois Institute of Technology (1961). Image © Fonds Phyllis Lambert (CCA)

This week Phyllis Lambert, widely considered to be among the most influential figures in architecture, turned 90. Known primarily for founding the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) in her hometown of Montrèal in 1979, she also acted as Director of Planning for the world-renowned Seagram Building in Manhattan (a tower commissioned by her family). The project is often cited as one of Mies van der Rohe's most important built works. As a practising architect, Lambert designed the Saidye Bronfman Centre (1967) – a performing arts center named after her mother.

Exterior of Saidye Bronfman Centre at night (1968). Courtesy of the Richard Nickel Committee, Chicago, Illinois. Image © Richard Nickel Composite photograph of Phyllis Lambert and David Fix in their Chicago studio (1970). Courtesy of the CCA. . Image © Pier Associates Seagram Building: view from northwest at dusk. Courtesy of the CCA. . Image © Ezra Stoller / Esto Phyllis Lambert and Gene Summers (1976). Courtesy of the CCA. . Image © Pier Associates +7

William McDonough on Sustainability: "Carbon Is Not the Enemy"

09:30 - 25 January, 2017
William McDonough on Sustainability: "Carbon Is Not the Enemy", William McDonough + Partners and Aecom's <a href='http://www.archdaily.com/231211/nasa-sustainability-base-william-mcdonough-partners-and-aecom'>NASA Sustainability Base</a> in California. Image © William McDonough + Partners
William McDonough + Partners and Aecom's NASA Sustainability Base in California. Image © William McDonough + Partners

This article was originally published by Metropolis Magazine as "Why Architects Must Rethink Carbon (It's Not the Enemy We Face)."

Metropolis editor in chief Susan Szenasy sits down with William McDonough—the designer, author, and developer of Cradle to Cradle design—to understand why we must begin to employ a new language regarding carbon and sustainable design.

Susan Szenasy: Your article in Nature, “Carbon is Not the Enemy,” really caught my attention. You're redefining how we think about carbon, what it is, and what we should be looking for. It seems like a new phase that you're leading us to. How did you come up with this idea, that there needs to be a new language on carbon? Can you trace back your thought process?

William McDonough: [With the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015,] everybody kept saying, "Oh, we have to do this, to reduce our carbon 20% by 2020." Well, when you think about that Susan, it's absurd. What you're telling us is what you're not going to do. You’re going to reduce your badness by 20% by 2020? That would be like getting in a taxi and saying to the driver, "Quick, I'm not going to the airport." It doesn't tell us what you're going to do.

Gymnase Jean Gachet / LINK - Chazalon Glairoux Lafond - architectes associés

09:00 - 25 January, 2017
Gymnase Jean Gachet / LINK - Chazalon Glairoux Lafond - architectes associés, © Milène Servelle
© Milène Servelle

© Milène Servelle

