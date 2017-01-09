Courtesy of RIGI Design

+90

Designing and building a project is a challenge in itself. However, once the project is complete there are also challenges in expressing the project so that it can be understood by a new audience. This is especially true in digital media, where online readers don't necessarily spend the same time reading an article as in print media. This way, drawings and all visual representation and it's new forms -such as the animated Gifs- play an important role in the project's understanding

At ArchDaily we push ourselves as editors, as well as the architects in our network, to get the best out of the projects we receive and share with the world so that we can deliver knowledge and inspiration to millions of people. The drawings we chose are not only visually entertaining but they serve as a way of educating and learning on particular issues where architectural representation is fundamental.

Regardless if they are digital or hand-drawn, all the architectural drawings we have selected this year have a sensitive expression, whether it be artistic, technical or conceptual, they all aim to express and explain the project using simplicity, detail, textures, 3D and color as main tools.

This year we want to highlight a selection of 90 drawings arranged under eight categories: Architectural Drawings, Axonometrics, Context, Diagrams, Sketches, Animated Gifs, Details and Other Techniques.