© ArchDaily

Architects
LocationTaoyuan City, Taiwan
Design TeamJoe Wang, Alfie Huang
Area73.3 m2
Project Year2016
Featured Città del Sole / Labics
Brother's House / 5X Studio
UC San Diego - Galbraith Hall Interior Renovation / Kevin deFreitas Architects
Architects
LocationLa Jolla, Ca. Revelle College, UC San Diego, California
Architects in ChargeKevin deFreitas, Manish Desai
Project Year2013
Open Call: LA+ IMAGINATION Design Ideas Competition
Paradisiacal, utopian, dystopian, heterotopian – islands hold an especially enigmatic and beguiling place in our geographical imagination. Existing in juxtaposition to what’s around them, islands are figures of otherness and difference. Differentiated from their contexts and as much myth as reality, islands have their own rules, their own stories, their own characters, their own ecologies, their own functions, and their own forms.
The LA+ IMAGINATION design ideas competition asks you to design a new island. You can locate it anywhere in the world, program it any way you want, and give it any form and purpose you can imagine.
Trillium Secure Adolescent Inpatient Facility / TVA Architects
Architects
LocationCorvallis, OR, USA
Project Year2015
Construction Underway on Renzo Piano's Columbia University Academic Center
Construction is now underway on Columbia University’s new University Forum and Academic Conference Center, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Dattner Architects. Located at the school’s new Manhattanville campus at the corner of West 125th Street and Broadway, the 55,980 square foot building will serve as a new home for academic conferences and a meeting place where scholars from many fields can gather to share ideas.
University of British Columbia Engineering Student Centre / Urban Arts Architecture
Architects
LocationVancouver, BC, Canada
Project TeamShelley Craig, Partner-in-Charge, Jennifer Marshall, Supporting Partner, Matthew Halverson, Project Architect, David Cromp, Intern Architect
Area935.0 m2
Project Year2015
Zaha Hadid's "Explosive" Paintings, Drawings and Sketches Are Now on Display in London
In a recent episiode of Section D, Monocle 24 visit a new exhibition at London's Serpentine Galleries presenting the paintings of Zaha Hadid. The show, first conceived with Hadid herself, "reveals her as an artist with drawing at the very heart of her work." According to the gallery, it "includes the architect’s calligraphic drawings and rarely seen private notebooks with sketches that reveal her complex thoughts about architectural forms and their relationships." This episode takes the listener on a tour of the display with commentary from the exhibition's curator.
Kogake / Obra Arquitetos
Architects
LocationSão José dos Campos, SP, Brazil
Architects in ChargeJoão Paulo Daolio, Thiago Natal Duarte
Project Year2015
Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Plans for Vertical Forest Towers in Nanjing
Stefano Boeri Architetti has released plans for their first “Vertical Forest” project to be realized in Asia, two mixed-use towers to be located near the Yangtze River in the Pukou District of Nanjing, China. In total, over 1100 trees will cover the building, helping to regenerate local biodiversity while cleaning the air.
Sole Houses / SANTOSCREATIVOS + VTALLER
Architects
LocationGuadalajara, Jalisco, México
ConstructionDieguez Taller - 2 Aarquitectos
ProjectVíctor Valverde, Miguel Valverde
Area191.0 m2
Project Year2015
Fly Through Mecanoo's Final Designs for Washington D.C.'s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
The District of Columbia Public Library authority has unveiled a fly-through video tour of the final design for the renovation and intervention of its main downtown branch, the Martin Luther King Jr. Public Library. According to the architects, Mecanoo and D.C.-based Martinez+Johnson Architecture, it shows "a modern library that reflects a focus on people, while celebrating the exchange of knowledge, ideas and culture." Slated for reopening in 2020, the designs will add 9,300 square feet of additional space for the public, including a rooftop event space and a landscaped terrace.
Forgotten Futures and Abandoned Ambitions: How the "Never Built" Franchise Took New York
In 2013 former Los Angeles Magazine architecture critic Greg Goldin and journalist Sam Lubell co-wrote and co-curated Never Built Los Angeles. The acclaimed book and accompanying exhibit at the Architecture and Design Museum of LA celebrated hundreds of projects that never quite reached fruition. Following its success, the duo published a second installment: Never Built New York. Having just sold out of its first pressing, the book has garnered similar praise as its predecessor. Goldin and Lubell are currently planning an accompanying exhibit at New York’s Queens Museum that will debut this fall. Fresh off their NYC book tour, I sat down with Mr. Goldin to discuss his latest book and the future of Never Built.
Thomas Musca: You’ve been able to snag two high-profile architects to write the foreword for each book: Thom Mayne for Never Built LA and Daniel Libeskind for Never Built NY. Why do you think they’re so willing to help? Why are they so interested in the unbuilt?
Greg Goldin: I think architects feel that a lot of the work they do is the stuff that we would describe as "on paper." It’s not something that got realized. So, I think that there’s a natural sympathy for this subject matter in general. We didn’t have to convince anyone: "Oh, overcome your worst fears, you’re going to be included in this book that is consigning you to the dung heap of history." I don’t think anybody ever felt that way. I think that they feel like these are things that they don’t want to see just disappear into the archives. There’s a sympathy that already exists. Sam and I knew Thom Mayne and we thought Thom would be good for this and he just said yes. The same is true with Daniel Libeskind. Our editor, Diana Murphy, is friends with him. We felt fortunate because he has an amazingly positive attitude for a guy who’s been batted about by how things work in the real world of trying to get stuff built. You can have the dream project, Freedom Tower, and get ground down by it. But Daniel, bless his heart, is kind of upbeat about the whole thing, and that comes across in what he had to say in the foreword.
Casa dos Abraços / Marlene Uldschmidt
Architects
Location8400 Ferragudo, Portugal
Project TeamMaurícia Bento, Sara Glória, Nuno Adão Pinto, Ana Filipa Santos
Area140.0 m2
Project Year2016
Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY Uses Intensive Curvature to Create Suspended Self-Supporting Structure
A giant, smooth coral? A cloud-like barnacle? A woman's floral swimming cap?”
Such phrases are how art and architecture studio Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY attempts to describe it’s latest curvilinear project, Under Magnitude.
Suspended within Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center, the installation is a two-storey structure, formed from a network of branches that are synthesized by a single, smooth white surface. The form expresses the studio’s aim to “unite surface, structure, and space in order to create a new kind of experience.”
Spotlight: Alvar Aalto
As one of the key figures of midcentury Modernism and perhaps Finland's most celebrated architect, Alvar Aalto (3 February 1898 – 11 May 1976) was known for his humanistic approach to Modernism. For his characteristically Finnish take on architecture, Aalto has become a key reference point for architecture in the Nordic countries, and his commitment to creating a total work of art left many examples of his design genius not only in buildings but also in their interior features, including furniture, lamps, and glassware design.
Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof Langemark / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects
Architects
LocationLangemark, 8920 Langemark-Poelkapelle, Belgium
Architects in ChargeBenny Govaert, Damiaan Vanhoutte
Area84.0 m2
Project Year2007
Musikene / GA + Atxurra Zelaieta Arquitectos
Architects
LocationEuropa Plaza, 20018 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Architects in ChargeAitor Gurtubay Gálligo, Asier Atxurra, Unai Zelaieta Garate
Area13.096 m2
Project Year2015
Ortho Wijchen / studio PROTOTYPE
Architects
LocationWijchen, The Netherlands
Architects in ChargeJeroen Spee, Jeroen Steenvoorden, Steven Otten
Area400.0 m2
Project Year2015
