© ArchDaily

Brother's House / 5X Studio

20:00 - 3 February, 2017
Brother's House / 5X Studio, © Ice Lo
© Ice Lo

© Ice Lo © Ice Lo © Ice Lo © Ice Lo +22

  • Architects

    5X Studio

  • Location

    Taoyuan City, Taiwan

  • Design Team

    Joe Wang, Alfie Huang

  • Area

    73.3 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ice Lo

UC San Diego - Galbraith Hall Interior Renovation / Kevin deFreitas Architects

19:30 - 3 February, 2017
UC San Diego - Galbraith Hall Interior Renovation / Kevin deFreitas Architects, © Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

© Darren Bradley © Darren Bradley © Darren Bradley © Darren Bradley +61

Open Call: LA+ IMAGINATION Design Ideas Competition

19:00 - 3 February, 2017
Open Call: LA+ IMAGINATION Design Ideas Competition, LA+ IMAGINATION (Design by A. Koll + P. Pottapu)
LA+ IMAGINATION (Design by A. Koll + P. Pottapu)

Paradisiacal, utopian, dystopian, heterotopian – islands hold an especially enigmatic and beguiling place in our geographical imagination. Existing in juxtaposition to what’s around them, islands are figures of otherness and difference. Differentiated from their contexts and as much myth as reality, islands have their own rules, their own stories, their own characters, their own ecologies, their own functions, and their own forms.

The LA+ IMAGINATION design ideas competition asks you to design a new island. You can locate it anywhere in the world, program it any way you want, and give it any form and purpose you can imagine.

Trillium Secure Adolescent Inpatient Facility / TVA Architects

17:00 - 3 February, 2017
Trillium Secure Adolescent Inpatient Facility / TVA Architects, © Charles Chestnut
© Charles Chestnut

© Charles Chestnut © Charles Chestnut © Charles Chestnut © Charles Chestnut +14

Construction Underway on Renzo Piano's Columbia University Academic Center

16:00 - 3 February, 2017
Construction Underway on Renzo Piano's Columbia University Academic Center, via Harlem + Bespoke
via Harlem + Bespoke

Construction is now underway on Columbia University’s new University Forum and Academic Conference Center, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Dattner Architects. Located at the school’s new Manhattanville campus at the corner of West 125th Street and Broadway, the 55,980 square foot building will serve as a new home for academic conferences and a meeting place where scholars from many fields can gather to share ideas.

University of British Columbia Engineering Student Centre / Urban Arts Architecture

15:00 - 3 February, 2017
University of British Columbia Engineering Student Centre / Urban Arts Architecture, © Martin Knowles Photo Media
© Martin Knowles Photo Media

© Martin Knowles Photo Media © Martin Knowles Photo Media © Martin Knowles Photo Media © Martin Knowles Photo Media +13

  • Architects

    Urban Arts Architecture

  • Location

    Vancouver, BC, Canada

  • Project Team

    Shelley Craig, Partner-in-Charge, Jennifer Marshall, Supporting Partner, Matthew Halverson, Project Architect, David Cromp, Intern Architect

  • Area

    935.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Martin Knowles Photo Media

Zaha Hadid's "Explosive" Paintings, Drawings and Sketches Are Now on Display in London

14:15 - 3 February, 2017

In a recent episiode of Section DMonocle 24 visit a new exhibition at London's Serpentine Galleries presenting the paintings of Zaha Hadid. The show, first conceived with Hadid herself, "reveals her as an artist with drawing at the very heart of her work." According to the gallery, it "includes the architect’s calligraphic drawings and rarely seen private notebooks with sketches that reveal her complex thoughts about architectural forms and their relationships." This episode takes the listener on a tour of the display with commentary from the exhibition's curator.

Kogake / Obra Arquitetos

13:00 - 3 February, 2017
Kogake / Obra Arquitetos, © Rafael Schimidt
© Rafael Schimidt

© Rafael Schimidt © Rafael Schimidt © Rafael Schimidt © Rafael Schimidt +18

  • Architects

    Obra Arquitetos

  • Location

    São José dos Campos, SP, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    João Paulo Daolio, Thiago Natal Duarte

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Rafael Schimidt

Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Plans for Vertical Forest Towers in Nanjing

12:00 - 3 February, 2017
Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Plans for Vertical Forest Towers in Nanjing, © Stefano Boeri Architetti
© Stefano Boeri Architetti

Stefano Boeri Architetti has released plans for their first “Vertical Forest” project to be realized in Asia, two mixed-use towers to be located near the Yangtze River in the Pukou District of Nanjing, China. In total, over 1100 trees will cover the building, helping to regenerate local biodiversity while cleaning the air.

Sole Houses / SANTOSCREATIVOS + VTALLER

11:00 - 3 February, 2017
Sole Houses / SANTOSCREATIVOS + VTALLER, © Miguel Valverde
© Miguel Valverde

© Miguel Valverde © Miguel Valverde © Miguel Valverde © Miguel Valverde +17

  • Architects

    SANTOSCREATIVOS, VTALLER

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

  • Construction

    Dieguez Taller - 2 Aarquitectos

  • Project

    Víctor Valverde, Miguel Valverde

  • Area

    191.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Miguel Valverde

Fly Through Mecanoo's Final Designs for Washington D.C.'s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

10:15 - 3 February, 2017

The District of Columbia Public Library authority has unveiled a fly-through video tour of the final design for the renovation and intervention of its main downtown branch, the Martin Luther King Jr. Public Library. According to the architects, Mecanoo and D.C.-based Martinez+Johnson Architecture, it shows "a modern library that reflects a focus on people, while celebrating the exchange of knowledge, ideas and culture." Slated for reopening in 2020, the designs will add 9,300 square feet of additional space for the public, including a rooftop event space and a landscaped terrace.

Exterior Bird's Eye. Image © Mecanoo Exterior Corner View. Image © Mecanoo Inside the lobby. Image © Mecanoo East Entrance. Image © Mecanoo +14

Forgotten Futures and Abandoned Ambitions: How the "Never Built" Franchise Took New York

09:30 - 3 February, 2017
Paul Rudolph's City Corridor design, commissioned in 1967 in response to Robert Moses' failed Lower Manhattan Expressway. Image Courtesy of Metropolis Books
Paul Rudolph's City Corridor design, commissioned in 1967 in response to Robert Moses' failed Lower Manhattan Expressway. Image Courtesy of Metropolis Books

In 2013 former Los Angeles Magazine architecture critic Greg Goldin and journalist Sam Lubell co-wrote and co-curated Never Built Los Angeles. The acclaimed book and accompanying exhibit at the Architecture and Design Museum of LA celebrated hundreds of projects that never quite reached fruition. Following its success, the duo published a second installment: Never Built New York. Having just sold out of its first pressing, the book has garnered similar praise as its predecessor. Goldin and Lubell are currently planning an accompanying exhibit at New York’s Queens Museum that will debut this fall. Fresh off their NYC book tour, I sat down with Mr. Goldin to discuss his latest book and the future of Never Built.

Thomas Musca: You’ve been able to snag two high-profile architects to write the foreword for each book: Thom Mayne for Never Built LA and Daniel Libeskind for Never Built NY. Why do you think they’re so willing to help? Why are they so interested in the unbuilt?

Greg Goldin: I think architects feel that a lot of the work they do is the stuff that we would describe as "on paper." It’s not something that got realized. So, I think that there’s a natural sympathy for this subject matter in general. We didn’t have to convince anyone: "Oh, overcome your worst fears, you’re going to be included in this book that is consigning you to the dung heap of history." I don’t think anybody ever felt that way. I think that they feel like these are things that they don’t want to see just disappear into the archives. There’s a sympathy that already exists. Sam and I knew Thom Mayne and we thought Thom would be good for this and he just said yes. The same is true with Daniel Libeskind. Our editor, Diana Murphy, is friends with him. We felt fortunate because he has an amazingly positive attitude for a guy who’s been batted about by how things work in the real world of trying to get stuff built. You can have the dream project, Freedom Tower, and get ground down by it. But Daniel, bless his heart, is kind of upbeat about the whole thing, and that comes across in what he had to say in the foreword.

Victor Gruen’s Welfare Island proposal for Roosevelt Island, designed in 1961. Image Courtesy of Metropolis Books Norman Bel Geddes + R. Buckminster Fuller’s proposal for the Dodger Dome, designed in 1955. Image Courtesy of Metropolis Books Santiago Calatrava's 2003 proposal for the 80 South Street Tower. Image Courtesy of Metropolis Books Frank Lloyd Wright’s Key Project for Ellis Island, proposed in 1959. Image Courtesy of Metropolis Books +14

Casa dos Abraços / Marlene Uldschmidt

09:00 - 3 February, 2017
Casa dos Abraços / Marlene Uldschmidt, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG +30

  • Architects

    Marlene Uldschmidt

  • Location

    8400 Ferragudo, Portugal

  • Project Team

    Maurícia Bento, Sara Glória, Nuno Adão Pinto, Ana Filipa Santos

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY Uses Intensive Curvature to Create Suspended Self-Supporting Structure

08:00 - 3 February, 2017
Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY Uses Intensive Curvature to Create Suspended Self-Supporting Structure, © Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY
© Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY

A giant, smooth coral? A cloud-like barnacle? A woman's floral swimming cap?”

Such phrases are how art and architecture studio Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY attempts to describe it’s latest curvilinear project, Under Magnitude.

Suspended within Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center, the installation is a two-storey structure, formed from a network of branches that are synthesized by a single, smooth white surface. The form expresses the studio’s aim to “unite surface, structure, and space in order to create a new kind of experience.”

© Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY © Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY © Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY © Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY +22

Spotlight: Alvar Aalto

06:01 - 3 February, 2017
Spotlight: Alvar Aalto, Säynätsalo Town Hall. Image © Fernanda Castro
Säynätsalo Town Hall. Image © Fernanda Castro

As one of the key figures of midcentury Modernism and perhaps Finland's most celebrated architect, Alvar Aalto (3 February 1898 – 11 May 1976) was known for his humanistic approach to Modernism. For his characteristically Finnish take on architecture, Aalto has become a key reference point for architecture in the Nordic countries, and his commitment to creating a total work of art left many examples of his design genius not only in buildings but also in their interior features, including furniture, lamps, and glassware design.

Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof Langemark / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

05:00 - 3 February, 2017
Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof Langemark / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects, © Luc Dewaele
© Luc Dewaele

© Luc Dewaele © Martine Neirynck © Martine Neirynck © Martine Neirynck +16

Musikene / GA + Atxurra Zelaieta Arquitectos

03:00 - 3 February, 2017
Musikene / GA + Atxurra Zelaieta Arquitectos, © Jorge Allende
© Jorge Allende

© Aitor Ortiz © Aitor Ortiz © Aitor Ortiz © Jorge Allende +21

Ortho Wijchen / studio PROTOTYPE

02:00 - 3 February, 2017
Ortho Wijchen / studio PROTOTYPE, © Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch

© Jeroen Musch © Jeroen Musch © Jeroen Musch © Jeroen Musch +16

  • Architects

    studio PROTOTYPE

  • Location

    Wijchen, The Netherlands

  • Architects in Charge

    Jeroen Spee, Jeroen Steenvoorden, Steven Otten 

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Jeroen Musch

