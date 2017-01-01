World

ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website

i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions

Dr. Miriam & Sheldon G. Adelson School of Entrepreneurship / David S. Robins + Dan Price

02:00 - 1 January, 2017
Dr. Miriam & Sheldon G. Adelson School of Entrepreneurship / David S. Robins + Dan Price, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

© Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron +43

Moai / L'EAU design

20:00 - 31 December, 2016
Moai / L'EAU design, © Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

© Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan +28

  • Architects

    L'EAU design

  • Location

    Samjeon-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Architect in Charge

    Kim Dong-jin

  • Design Team

    Lee Sanghak , Ju Ikhyeon, Jung Donghui, Yoon Jihye, Kwon Jungyeol, Kim Minji

  • Area

    557.09 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Kim Yongkwan

Built by Associative Data Releases Plans for Mixed-Use Gastronomic Development

14:00 - 31 December, 2016
Built by Associative Data Releases Plans for Mixed-Use Gastronomic Development, Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data

BAD.Built by Associative Data has released its designs for BARCELONA, a new mixed-use development on the Mediterranean coast of Beirut, Lebanon at the Ramlet El Bayda waterfront.

Spanning 18,000 square meters, the project will serve as “a new gastronomic experience, embracing the Mediterranean from a remarkable vantage point,” through a clustered development featuring restaurants, coffee shops, lounges, and event spaces.

Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data +18

Retreat in José Ignacio / MAPA

13:00 - 31 December, 2016
Retreat in José Ignacio / MAPA, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti +12

  • Architects

    MAPA

  • Location

    José Ignacio, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay

  • Architect in Charge

    Luciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Rochelle Castro, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado

  • Area

    90.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

Hanking Center Tower in China to Become Tallest Detached Core Building Worldwide

12:00 - 31 December, 2016

Morphosis Architects’ Hanking Center Tower in Shenzhen, China has recently topped out, with the 62nd floor now in place. Defined by its detached core configuration, the building positions its primary core 9 meters outside its main body, connected by a series of sky bridges and braces, in order to increase flexibility and light penetration into the floor plate.

Two secondary cores in the body of the building provide structural reinforcement and house private elevators for VIP users, as well as freight elevators and mechanical services.

In an effort to serve global professionals and bring density to the suburb of Nanshan, the tower will feature flexible office space on its open floor plate, anchored by high-end retail and dining.

© Luxigon © Morphosis Architects © Luxigon © Morphosis Architects +12

AMBi Studio’s Award-Winning Yu-Hsiu Museum of Arts Photographed by Lucas K Doolan

11:15 - 31 December, 2016
© Lucas K Doolan
© Lucas K Doolan

Located in the Tsaotun Township of Nantou County in Taiwan, the Yu-Hsiu Museum of Arts was completed in October of 2015, after 4 years of design development. The request received by AMBi Studio’s design team, led by architect and founder Wei-Li Liao, was for a building that was "subtle," "delicate" and "clean." The building’s focus is therefore on creating a harmonious relationship between the manmade and naturally formed architectural elements, paying respect to the surrounding Jiu-Jiu Peaks. This relationship is demonstrated in the combination of the building’s artificially constructed corridors and the existing vegetation in the area, and the museum’s doubled-façade construction which creates an "intermediary" space between outside and inside.

This successful design led the building to win first prize at the 2016 Taiwan Architecture Awards, causing the selection committee to praise Liao for his "continual effort... to explore the experience of perception... and poetic spatiality." Taiwan-based photographer Lucas K Doolan visited the site to capture the building’s interaction with nature in detail, exploring the museum’s carefully considered materiality. 

© Lucas K Doolan © Lucas K Doolan © Lucas K Doolan © Lucas K Doolan +54

Zuccardi Winery in Valle de Uco / Tom Hughes + Fernando Raganato + Eugenia Mora

09:00 - 31 December, 2016
Zuccardi Winery in Valle de Uco / Tom Hughes + Fernando Raganato + Eugenia Mora, Courtesy of Tom Hughes, Fernando Raganato, Eugenia Mora
Courtesy of Tom Hughes, Fernando Raganato, Eugenia Mora

Courtesy of Tom Hughes, Fernando Raganato, Eugenia Mora Courtesy of Tom Hughes, Fernando Raganato, Eugenia Mora Courtesy of Tom Hughes, Fernando Raganato, Eugenia Mora Courtesy of Tom Hughes, Fernando Raganato, Eugenia Mora +23

  • Architects

    Tom Hughes, Fernando Raganato, Eugenia Mora

  • Location

    San Carlos Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina

  • Area

    8841.95 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Tom Hughes, Fernando Raganato, Eugenia Mora

Foster + Partners to Design Apple Store in Historic Washington D.C. Library

08:00 - 31 December, 2016
Foster + Partners to Design Apple Store in Historic Washington D.C. Library, © <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2008-0601-DC-CityMuseumCarnegieLibrary.jpg'>Wikimedia user Bobak Ha'Eri</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY 3.0</a>
© Wikimedia user Bobak Ha'Eri licensed under CC BY 3.0

London’s Foster + Partners will likely design a flagship Apple store for the historic Carnegie Library at Mount Vernon Square in Washington, D.C., reports The Architect’s Newspaper. According to Events DC, Apple will lease a portion of the 63,000-square-foot building’s ground floor and basement levels in a ten-year lease, sharing the space with its existing tenant, The Historical Society of Washington.

A Door for my Parents / Genoveva Carrión Ruiz

05:00 - 31 December, 2016
A Door for my Parents / Genoveva Carrión Ruiz, © Nelohagen
© Nelohagen

© Nelohagen © Nelohagen © Nelohagen © Nelohagen +28

  • Architects

    Genoveva Carrión Ruiz

  • Location

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Illustrator of Ceramic Murals

    Sergio Membrillas

  • Area

    70.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Nelohagen

T Concept Apartment / Itay Friedman Architects

02:00 - 31 December, 2016
T Concept Apartment / Itay Friedman Architects, © Boaz Arad
© Boaz Arad

© Boaz Arad © Boaz Arad © Boaz Arad © Boaz Arad +25

Peacock Technology / .DWG

22:00 - 30 December, 2016
Peacock Technology / .DWG, © Bhavesh Raghavani
© Bhavesh Raghavani

© Bhavesh Raghavani © Bhavesh Raghavani © Bhavesh Raghavani © Bhavesh Raghavani +19

  • Architects

    .DWG

  • Location

    Surat, Gujarat, India

  • Design Team

    Jitendra Sabalpara, Bharat Patel, Dinesh Suthar, Bhavika Suthar

  • Art Students

    Shiv Patel , Aaksh Jakhru, Ekta Kajiwala, Vibhor Gohil, Rohan Patel, Palak Patel, Nikhil Patel, Jay Davra, Rahul Suryvanshi, Yash Ghori, Kalpita Patel, Jagruti , Pooja, Bhavna Shah, Mahiti Virani, Mansi , Jeenu Atal, Simran , Kajol Khana , Devi Diwasaliwal

  • Area

    488.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Bhavesh Raghavani

MeePark / Lattitute

20:00 - 30 December, 2016
MeePark / Lattitute, © Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

© Hector Peinador © Hector Peinador © Hector Peinador © Hector Peinador +27

  • Architects

    Lattitute

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Principal Architect

    Manuel N. Zornoza

  • Project Architects

    Jorge Cortés de Castro, Andrea Ramos Rodriguez

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hector Peinador

Duplex & The City / Luigi Rosselli Architects

19:00 - 30 December, 2016
Duplex & The City / Luigi Rosselli Architects, © Edward Birch
© Edward Birch

© Edward Birch © Justin Alexander © Justin Alexander © Justin Alexander +24

VMS Investment Group Headquarters / Aedas Interiors 

17:00 - 30 December, 2016
VMS Investment Group Headquarters / Aedas Interiors , © Aedas Interiors
© Aedas Interiors

© Aedas Interiors © Aedas Interiors © Aedas Interiors © Aedas Interiors +8

  • Interior Designer

    Aedas Interiors 

  • Area

    1,200 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Location

    Hong Kong, PRC 

  • Director

    Logan MacWatt

  • Client

    VMS Investment Group (HK) Limited 

  • Photographs

    Aedas Interiors 

Doblado House / Isauro Huízar

15:00 - 30 December, 2016
Doblado House / Isauro Huízar, © 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos
© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos

  • Architects

    Isauro Huízar

  • Location

    Nuevo Leon, México

  • Area

    170.0 m2

  • Year Project

    2015

  • Photography

    1826 Proyectos Fotográficos

© 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos © 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos © 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos © 1826 Proyectos Fotográficos +38

Beaufort Maritime Research Building / McCullough Mulvin Architects

13:00 - 30 December, 2016
Beaufort Maritime Research Building / McCullough Mulvin Architects, © Christian Richters
© Christian Richters

© Christian Richters © Christian Richters © Christian Richters © Christian Richters +10

Campaigners Battle to Save Ove Arup's Brutalist Dunelm House in Durham

12:00 - 30 December, 2016
Campaigners Battle to Save Ove Arup's Brutalist Dunelm House in Durham, Dunelm House with Kingsgate Bridge in the foreground. Image © <a href='http://www.geograph.org.uk/more.php?id=2935919'>Geograph user Des Blenkinsopp</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/'>CC BY-SA 2.0</a>
Dunelm House with Kingsgate Bridge in the foreground. Image © Geograph user Des Blenkinsopp licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Campaigners in the UK have launched a petition to save Durham University's Student Union Building, also known as Dunelm House, after the university announced its intention to demolish and replace the brutalist structure earlier this month. Designed in 1966 by Ove Arup and the Architects' Co-Partnership, the building is perhaps the most important 20th-century edifice in a city that is better-known for its UNESCO World Heritage-listed cathedral and castle.

LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos

11:00 - 30 December, 2016
LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon +27

  • Architects

    Obra Arquitetos

  • Location

    São José dos Campos, SP, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    João Paulo Daolio, Thiago Natal Duarte

  • Area

    202.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Nelson Kon

Product Catalog

Product Catalog

Product Catalog