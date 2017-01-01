© ArchDaily

-
Architects
-
LocationHerzliya, Israel
-
Area5000.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Dr. Miriam & Sheldon G. Adelson School of Entrepreneurship / David S. Robins + Dan Price
Moai / L'EAU design
-
Architects
-
LocationSamjeon-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea
-
Architect in ChargeKim Dong-jin
-
Design TeamLee Sanghak , Ju Ikhyeon, Jung Donghui, Yoon Jihye, Kwon Jungyeol, Kim Minji
-
Area557.09 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
Built by Associative Data Releases Plans for Mixed-Use Gastronomic Development
BAD.Built by Associative Data has released its designs for BARCELONA, a new mixed-use development on the Mediterranean coast of Beirut, Lebanon at the Ramlet El Bayda waterfront.
Spanning 18,000 square meters, the project will serve as “a new gastronomic experience, embracing the Mediterranean from a remarkable vantage point,” through a clustered development featuring restaurants, coffee shops, lounges, and event spaces.
Retreat in José Ignacio / MAPA
-
Architects
-
LocationJosé Ignacio, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay
-
Architect in ChargeLuciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Rochelle Castro, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado
-
Area90.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
Hanking Center Tower in China to Become Tallest Detached Core Building Worldwide
Morphosis Architects’ Hanking Center Tower in Shenzhen, China has recently topped out, with the 62nd floor now in place. Defined by its detached core configuration, the building positions its primary core 9 meters outside its main body, connected by a series of sky bridges and braces, in order to increase flexibility and light penetration into the floor plate.
Two secondary cores in the body of the building provide structural reinforcement and house private elevators for VIP users, as well as freight elevators and mechanical services.
In an effort to serve global professionals and bring density to the suburb of Nanshan, the tower will feature flexible office space on its open floor plate, anchored by high-end retail and dining.
AMBi Studio’s Award-Winning Yu-Hsiu Museum of Arts Photographed by Lucas K Doolan
Located in the Tsaotun Township of Nantou County in Taiwan, the Yu-Hsiu Museum of Arts was completed in October of 2015, after 4 years of design development. The request received by AMBi Studio’s design team, led by architect and founder Wei-Li Liao, was for a building that was "subtle," "delicate" and "clean." The building’s focus is therefore on creating a harmonious relationship between the manmade and naturally formed architectural elements, paying respect to the surrounding Jiu-Jiu Peaks. This relationship is demonstrated in the combination of the building’s artificially constructed corridors and the existing vegetation in the area, and the museum’s doubled-façade construction which creates an "intermediary" space between outside and inside.
This successful design led the building to win first prize at the 2016 Taiwan Architecture Awards, causing the selection committee to praise Liao for his "continual effort... to explore the experience of perception... and poetic spatiality." Taiwan-based photographer Lucas K Doolan visited the site to capture the building’s interaction with nature in detail, exploring the museum’s carefully considered materiality.
Zuccardi Winery in Valle de Uco / Tom Hughes + Fernando Raganato + Eugenia Mora
-
Architects
-
LocationSan Carlos Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
-
Area8841.95 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
PhotographsCourtesy of Tom Hughes, Fernando Raganato, Eugenia Mora
Foster + Partners to Design Apple Store in Historic Washington D.C. Library
London’s Foster + Partners will likely design a flagship Apple store for the historic Carnegie Library at Mount Vernon Square in Washington, D.C., reports The Architect’s Newspaper. According to Events DC, Apple will lease a portion of the 63,000-square-foot building’s ground floor and basement levels in a ten-year lease, sharing the space with its existing tenant, The Historical Society of Washington.
A Door for my Parents / Genoveva Carrión Ruiz
-
Architects
-
LocationBarcelona, Spain
-
Illustrator of Ceramic MuralsSergio Membrillas
-
Area70.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
T Concept Apartment / Itay Friedman Architects
-
Architects
-
LocationPrenzlauer Berg, Berlin, Germany
-
Area65.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Peacock Technology / .DWG
-
Architects
-
LocationSurat, Gujarat, India
-
Design TeamJitendra Sabalpara, Bharat Patel, Dinesh Suthar, Bhavika Suthar
-
Art StudentsShiv Patel , Aaksh Jakhru, Ekta Kajiwala, Vibhor Gohil, Rohan Patel, Palak Patel, Nikhil Patel, Jay Davra, Rahul Suryvanshi, Yash Ghori, Kalpita Patel, Jagruti , Pooja, Bhavna Shah, Mahiti Virani, Mansi , Jeenu Atal, Simran , Kajol Khana , Devi Diwasaliwal
-
Area488.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
MeePark / Lattitute
-
Architects
-
LocationBeijing, China
-
Principal ArchitectManuel N. Zornoza
-
Project ArchitectsJorge Cortés de Castro, Andrea Ramos Rodriguez
-
Area700.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Duplex & The City / Luigi Rosselli Architects
-
Architects
-
LocationPotts Point NSW 2011, Australia
-
Design ArchitectLuigi Rosselli
-
Project ArchitectsJane McNeill, Hugh Campbell
-
Area250.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
VMS Investment Group Headquarters / Aedas Interiors
-
Interior DesignerAedas Interiors
-
Area1,200 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
LocationHong Kong, PRC
-
DirectorLogan MacWatt
-
Client
-
PhotographsAedas Interiors
Doblado House / Isauro Huízar
-
Architects
-
LocationNuevo Leon, México
-
Area170.0 m2
-
Year Project2015
-
Photography1826 Proyectos Fotográficos
Beaufort Maritime Research Building / McCullough Mulvin Architects
-
Architects
-
LocationRingaskiddy, Co. Cork, Ireland
-
Architect in ChargeValerie Mulvin
-
Area5450.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Campaigners Battle to Save Ove Arup's Brutalist Dunelm House in Durham
Campaigners in the UK have launched a petition to save Durham University's Student Union Building, also known as Dunelm House, after the university announced its intention to demolish and replace the brutalist structure earlier this month. Designed in 1966 by Ove Arup and the Architects' Co-Partnership, the building is perhaps the most important 20th-century edifice in a city that is better-known for its UNESCO World Heritage-listed cathedral and castle.
LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos
-
Architects
-
LocationSão José dos Campos, SP, Brazil
-
Architects in ChargeJoão Paulo Daolio, Thiago Natal Duarte
-
Area202.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs