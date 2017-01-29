© ArchDaily

Gustafson Porter + Bowman has unveiled plans for Taikoo Place, a new public space for Hong Kong that will include lush native vegetation and sculptural water features. Encompassing 69,000 square feet, the landscape project will feature a variety of spaces, from small, intimate areas for conversation, to larger open areas suitable for special events like concerts and outdoor markets.
Los Angeles-based practice Brooks + Scarpa has proposed a design for FAB Park, a new $12 million public park situated at First and Broadway in Downtown LA.
The FAB (First and Broadway) Civic Center Park aims to capitalize on the city’s diverse character and encourages strong communal activity among members of the public, through the inclusion of unique spaces for food, art and socializing.
OpyCo / YBYPY
-
Architects
-
LocationR. Mariquita de Tolêdo César, 20 - Vila Romana, São Paulo - SP, 05047-020, Brazil
-
Architect in ChargeThiago Passos, Fernando Brandão
-
CollaboratorsLucas Lavecchia, Monica Valencio, Francisca Marzotto
-
Area92.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
Learn How This Portuguese Project Was Inspired by Strong Winds and a Striking Landscape
This article is part of our new series "Material in Focus", where we ask architects to share with us their creative process through the choice of materials that define important parts of the construction of their buildings.
This station and command post located in the Serra do Alvão, Portugal functions as a technical building supporting the wind farm. Surrounded by a unique landscape with beautiful views of the valley, the place is known for being isolated and home to a rather hostile climate, exposed to strong winds and extreme temperatures. We talked with architects Ricardo and Sofia Senos of the M2.SENOS studio to learn more about their material choices and the challenges of the project.
4 Virtual Spaces in "Second Life" that Explore Alternatives in Religious Architecture
If you’ve heard of Second Life, the 2000s-era web-based online world with millions of loyal “residents” who populated it with personal avatars, you’re likely to think it has become irrelevant or obsolete. But at the peak of its popularity, the site received a lot of attention for providing users with a potentially dangerous escape from reality—one so powerful that it was not unheard of to leave real jobs, friends, and families for those found within the site.
Second Life is the ultimate democratizer in space making. The vast web of locations in the site's virtual world, called sims, are almost completely user-generated. For as little as $75 a month, anyone with an internet connection and basic CAD skills can create, upload, and maintain whatever place they dream up. Sure, sometimes this “great equalizer” spits out such venues as SeDucTions and Sinners Burlesque, but more often than not, builders have responded to the complex opportunities and challenges presented by their unique situation with innovative design solutions.
One place to observe this is in the site’s many spiritual sims, in which religious architecture often responds to the displacement of religious authority in the digital world, since a lack of official (sanctioned) ties to tradition offers a designer more agency than in the real world. Read on to discover four cases that carve out a space for spirituality in Second Life and reveal some of what works—and doesn’t—in today's virtual sacred architecture.
École des Mines / Barré-Lambot Architects
-
Architects
-
Location2 Rue Alfred Kastler, 44300 Nantes, France
-
Architect in ChargePhilippe Barré et Agnès Lambot
-
Area6358.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
How Rebuilding Britain’s Houses of Parliament Helped Create Clean Air Laws
MIT has published new research revealing how the reconstruction of the British Houses of Parliament paved the way for legislation to tackle air pollution in Victorian London. Through original archival work into the 1840-1870 reconstruction, MIT architectural historian Timothy Hyde has revealed that work on the Parliament building was so hindered by air pollution that the British government ordered an inquiry into the effects of the atmosphere on new buildings.
Chapel of Resurrection / Samuel Netocny Architects
-
Architects
-
LocationPoprad, Slovakia
-
Architect in ChargeSamuel Netocny
-
Area25.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Cultuurpark Westergasfabriek / Gustafson Porter + Bowman
-
Architects
-
LocationAmsterdam, The Netherlands
-
Architect in ChargeMecanoo
-
Area135000.0 m2
-
Project Year2006
-
PhotographsThomas Schlijper, Courtesy of Gustafson Porter + Bowman , Hélène Binet
Juno Academy / Ken Min Architects
-
Architects
-
Location710 Samseong-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
-
Architect in ChargeKen Min Sungjin, AIA
-
Design TeamJang Seokyong, Roh Hyungyu, Moon Kyungmin Park Jonghan, Choi Sungul
-
Area2710.72 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
AIA Announces 2017 Thomas Jefferson Award and Collaborative Achievement Award Winners
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the winners of the 2017 Thomas Jefferson Award for service to public architecture, and the 2017 Collaborative Achievement Award for distinguished achievements of those who have had a beneficial influence on or advanced the architectural profession.
AGi Wins Competition to Transform Galician Roman Ruins into Sensual Museum
AGi Architects has won a competition to transform 18 ancient Roman sites into a natural museum in Pontevedra, Galicia, Spain. The winning proposal, entitled In Natura Veritas, was selected from 26 submissions in a competition organized by the Spanish Ministry of Public Works. The AGi scheme, due to be realized in the coming months, aims to preserve the memory of the natural environment chosen as a living place by the Roman settlers hundreds of years ago and to treat the visitor to a multi-sensual journey through the 18 sites across the Pontevedra landscape.
The Brazilian House - Six 1 Eight 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura
-
Architects
-
LocationBrasília - Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil
-
CollaboratorPedro Ivo
-
Area3800.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
The Architectural League Announces Emerging Voices of 2017
Each year, The Architectural League of New York awards its prestigious Emerging Voices award to eight practices across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, whose work “represents the best of its kind, and addresses larger issues within architecture, landscape, and the built environment."
This is Emerging Voices' 35th year running, with the competition organized by League Program Director Anne Rieselbach and reviewed by an esteemed jury.
"The 2017 Voices personify the versatility of contemporary practice. Many firms take on multiple roles of designer, developer, and/or builder to address pressing issues in housing, institutional design, and the public realm. They embrace material experimentation, challenging sites, and an economy of means within budgetary constraints to create exemplary architecture," said Rieselbach.
This year’s recipients are…
The Record Company Headquarters that Revived 1950s Hollywood with Iconic Architecture
This essay by Alan Hess about the iconic Capitol Records building in Los Angeles was originally published as "The Architecture of the Capitol Records Tower." It is part of the book 75 Years of Capitol Records, published by TASCHEN, which is scheduled for release in February.
The president of Capitol Records was certain that a serious company could not operate out of a building that looked like the stack of records in a jukebox. So when Welton Becket, the new headquarters’ architect, showed him a model of the multistoried circular tower, Wallichs was annoyed. It would look like an advertising gimmick, Wallichs said, in a city where hot dogs were sold out of buildings shaped like hot dogs. Becket countered that the circular floor plan was more cost-efficient for the amount of usable space than a standard rectangular office building. Unimpressed, Wallichs told Becket to go back and design a conventional building.
The myth that a stack of records inspired the Tower has never died, though. As soon as the building opened, Hollywood columnist Bob Thomas wrote about it as “a monstrous stack of records.” Wallichs went on a public offensive from the start: “There was no intentional relationship between the shape of phonograph records and the circular design of the Tower” he insisted to the Chicago Tribune.
Capriole Café / Bureau Fraai
-
Architects
-
LocationThe Hague, The Netherlands
-
Architects in ChargeRikjan Scholten, Daniel Aw
-
Area317.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
ANSKA Unveils Floating Platform Design for Paris Olympics
ANSKA has unveiled Spots, a series of temporary floating platforms to host micro-events for the Paris Olympic Games of 2024. Intended as an alternative to classic river typologies like barges or heavy structures, Spots are modular systems that can easily be assembled or disassembled, allowing them to become durable programmatic solutions.
While Spots was designed for the Paris Olympics, where modules would be hooked to the riverbanks to create a complimentary route for the Games, facilitating a greater exploration of the city, the micro-typology of the project could be applied “to any river and city,” as well as to Parisian suburbs and industrial areas.
Skandion Clinic / LINK arkitektur
-
Architects
-
LocationUppsala, Sweden
-
Architects in ChargeRoger Larsson (Architecture), Klara Brunnström (Interior Architecture)
-
Other ParticipantsAkademiska Hus, NCC
-
Area14300.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs