© ArchDaily

Evening Radisnce / LCGA Design

20:00 - 21 January, 2017
Evening Radisnce / LCGA Design, © Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

© Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese +26

  • Architects

    LCGA Design

  • Location

    Taipei, Taiwan

  • Architect in Charge

    Gina Chiu & Circle Huang

  • Area

    136.0 m2

  • Photographs

    Hey! Cheese

CAAT Studio Transforms Bridge into Museum in Iran

16:00 - 21 January, 2017
CAAT Studio Transforms Bridge into Museum in Iran, Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO

CAAT STUDIO has unveiled Organizing the Forgotten Urban Spaces, a design that revitalizes the Mirdamad Bridge in Tehran, Iran through the creation of an open anthropology museum.

Developed by studying the existing 7-meter-high and 14.1-meter-wide bridge, the design focuses on improving the pedestrian nature of the space. For example, in order to address issues of noise under the bridge, the project utilizes an arch- and dome-like geometry to create “an acoustic mode in the roof […] and body,” along with covered pillars.

Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO +10

Rafael Viñoly Adds to Miami's Luxury Residential Boom with New Tower Design

14:00 - 21 January, 2017
Rafael Viñoly Adds to Miami's Luxury Residential Boom with New Tower Design, Side View. Image Courtesy of KAR Properties
Side View. Image Courtesy of KAR Properties

Designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects, 'One River Point' is set to be the latest addition to Miami’s ever-growing luxury real estate market. Comprised of two 65-story-tall towers, the project is a mixed-use residential development situated along the Miami River, in the city’s downtown core. 

Front View. Image Courtesy of KAR Properties Eagle Eye View. Image Courtesy of KAR Properties View from Waterfront. Image Courtesy of KAR Properties View of Palm Court and Waterfall. Image Courtesy of KAR Properties +14

Navid Pharmacy / Led Architects

13:00 - 21 January, 2017
Navid Pharmacy / Led Architects, Courtesy of Led Architects
Courtesy of Led Architects

Courtesy of Led Architects Courtesy of Led Architects Courtesy of Led Architects Courtesy of Led Architects +12

  • Architects

    Led Architects

  • Location

    Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

  • Architect in Charge

    Led Architects

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Led Architects

Vincent Callebaut Architectures' Plans for Eco-Neighbourhood in Brussels

12:00 - 21 January, 2017
Vincent Callebaut Architectures' Plans for Eco-Neighbourhood in Brussels, Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Vincent Callebaut Architectures has released plans for the development of a radical eco-neighborhood at Tour & Taxis, Brussels, Belgium. Covering an area of 135,000 square meters, the proposal will see the redevelopment of the early twentieth-century Gare Maritime, and the construction of three residential “vertical forests” reaching 100 meters in height. The architect’s ultimate vision is a neighborhood which embraces technological progress, sustainable building principles, and renewal of the built heritage.

Situated northwest of Brussels city center, and constructed in 1907, the industrial park at Tour & Taxis originally operated as a shipping and customs complex. Whilst the lifting of European customs borders has rendered its original function obsolete, the Gare Maritime (Marine Terminal) still embodies the architecture of the industrial era.

Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures Courtesy of Vincent Callebaut Architectures +28

Harvard Announces Free Online Architecture Course

11:00 - 21 January, 2017
Harvard Announces Free Online Architecture Course, The Trays at Harvard GSD. Image © Kris Snibbe/Harvard University News Office
The Trays at Harvard GSD. Image © Kris Snibbe/Harvard University News Office

The Harvard Graduate School of Design has announced a new, free online course entitled "The Architectural Imagination." Taught by the school's Eliot Noyes Professor of Architectural Theory K. Michael Hays alongside Professor of Architectural History Erika Naginski and G. Ware Travelstead Professor of the History of Architecture and Technology Antoine Picon, the course is advertised as "introductory" level and described as teaching "how to 'read' architecture as a cultural expression as well as a technical achievement." It will be delivered through edX, a platform for high-quality massive open online courses (MOOCs) which was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012.

5 Architects Who Turned to Selling Products, Not Architecture

09:30 - 21 January, 2017
5 Architects Who Turned to Selling Products, Not Architecture

This article was originally published by Archipreneur as "Turning Ideas into Products: 5 Architects who Successfully Sell their Designs."

The emergence of interconnectivity, smart and sensor-driven designs, home automation, clean energy, shared knowledge, and efficient software have created numerous opportunities for those looking to build their businesses around products. This includes architects who, by design, have a large skill set that allows them to engage with a wide variety of business models.

The idea of automating or productizing architectural design services is a contentious one and it trickles down to the very definition of architecture. But when it comes to the business aspect of the profession, it becomes clear that many among today’s most renowned architects owe their success to the idea of productizing their services.

House in Pasárgada / MASV - Amália Vieira Arquitetura

09:00 - 21 January, 2017
House in Pasárgada / MASV - Amália Vieira Arquitetura, © Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

© Daniel Mansur © Daniel Mansur © Daniel Mansur © Daniel Mansur +47

  • Architect

    Maria Amália Santos Vieira

  • Location

    Condomínio Pasárgada, Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Brasil

  • Team

    Nara Cunha -Design de Interiores

  • Structure

    Ferreira Jr. Engenharia

  • Area

    560.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photography

    Daniel Mansur

7 Things I Learned While Getting My Master's in Architecture

08:00 - 21 January, 2017
7 Things I Learned While Getting My Master's in Architecture, © Image © Alex Watkins, via Flickr. License CC BY 2.0
© Image © Alex Watkins, via Flickr. License CC BY 2.0

Graduation often leaves a void in a new architect’s life. After five years or more (lets face it, usually more) of being with the same friends, colleagues and teachers, it’s only natural that the transition from academic to professional life is accompanied by a feeling of nostalgia for long discussions in college corridors, late nights designing together, parties, and, above all, a student routine.

The most common route after receiving a degree is facing the (savage) job market. Finding an internship and becoming an architect, finding a job in a new office, and spending some time getting to know the insides of studios, offices, and architectural firms seems to be one of the options that most interests new architects. The idea of starting your own business in the long-term future seems to be adequate compensation for those years of dedication to projects that are not always tasteful or aligned with the ideals of those who have just left college.

San Martino / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

05:00 - 21 January, 2017
San Martino / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects, © Martine Neirynck
© Martine Neirynck

© Martine Neirynck © Martine Neirynck © Martine Neirynck © Martine Neirynck +17

Noto-Lucchesi Stadium / Studio NAOM

02:00 - 21 January, 2017
Noto-Lucchesi Stadium / Studio NAOM, Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Courtesy of Atelier NAOM

Courtesy of Atelier NAOM Courtesy of Atelier NAOM Courtesy of Atelier NAOM Courtesy of Atelier NAOM +36

  • Architects

    Studio NAOM

  • Location

    Marseille, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Atelier NAOM

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Atelier NAOM

Dushan School Complex / West-line studio

22:00 - 20 January, 2017
Dushan School Complex / West-line studio, Courtesy of Martina Muratori
Courtesy of Martina Muratori

Courtesy of Martina Muratori Courtesy of Martina Muratori Courtesy of Martina Muratori Courtesy of Martina Muratori +27

  • Architects

    West-line studio

  • Location

    Dushan, Qiannan, Guizhou, China

  • Architects in Charge

    Haobo Wei, Jingsong Xie

  • Area

    56491.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Martina Muratori

Uber Hong Kong / Bean Buro

20:00 - 20 January, 2017
Uber Hong Kong / Bean Buro, © Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

© Bean Buro © Bean Buro © Bean Buro © Bean Buro +23

  • Architects

    Bean Buro

  • Location

    Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

  • Architect in Charge

    Bean Buro

  • Design Directors

    Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui, Lorène Faure

  • Area

    9000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Bean Buro

Palo Alto Networks Offices Israel / Setter Architects

19:00 - 20 January, 2017
Palo Alto Networks Offices Israel / Setter Architects, © Itay Sikolski
© Itay Sikolski

© Itay Sikolski © Itay Sikolski © Itay Sikolski © Itay Sikolski +22

Prépinson, Rehabilitation Of Four Traditional Houses / WAW Achitectes

17:00 - 20 January, 2017
Prépinson, Rehabilitation Of Four Traditional Houses / WAW Achitectes, © Sophie Carles
© Sophie Carles

© Sophie Carles © Sophie Carles © Sophie Carles © Sophie Carles +17

  • Architects

    WAW Achitectes

  • Location

    37340 Ambillou, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Stanislas Cheuvreux, Arnaud Coutine, Bérenger Marinot

  • Area

    712.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Sophie Carles

11 Artists Visualize Tchoban Voss Projects in "Images from Berlin" Exhibition

16:00 - 20 January, 2017
11 Artists Visualize Tchoban Voss Projects in "Images from Berlin" Exhibition, Courtesy of Tchoban Voss Architekten
Courtesy of Tchoban Voss Architekten

Towering like an infinite mountain of stone, a building devoid of windows and doors is hand-drawn in the tradition of the old masters. Elsewhere, colored strips of tape address the same project, visualized as a sequence of stacked layers. In yet another image, this time presented in a more realistic style, the cityscape is framed by two men gazing out at the viewer with a grin.

It’s a daring experiment that Tchoban Voss Architekten undertake in their exhibition “Images from Berlin.” Instead of presenting their projects with the usual means, they have delegated this task to 11 visual artists. The aforementioned works stem from a confrontation by Gottfried Müller and Valery Koshlyakov with the Museum for Architectural Drawing. Meanwhile, the Living Levels are approached by the duo Vrubel & Timofeeva as an everyday urban environment.

MICHELE ALASSIO / The Web Nightmare, from the series "Dreams & Nightmares." Digital print on baryta paper, 67 x 120 cm (2012) ALEXANDER BRODSKY / Aquarium. Graphite pencil, fibre pen on transparent paper, 70 x 50 cm (2016) VLADIMIR DUBOSSARSKY / Tchobangrad. Print and oil on canvas, 320 x 375 cm (2016) VALERY KOSHLYAKOV / Museum for Architectural Drawing, Berlin. Colour tape on perspex, 90 x 80 cm (2016) +12

Boos Beach Club Restaurant / Metaform architects

15:00 - 20 January, 2017
Boos Beach Club Restaurant / Metaform architects, © Steve Troes
© Steve Troes

© Steve Troes © Steve Troes © Steve Troes © Steve Troes +21

  • Architects

    Metaform architects

  • Location

    8140 Bridel, Luxembourg

  • Architect in Charge

    Agaajani, Ristic

  • Structural Engineer

    Ney & Partners / WOW

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Steve Troes

UNStudio Erects Pearlescent Structure at World's Leading Architectural Trade Fair

14:00 - 20 January, 2017
UNStudio Erects Pearlescent Structure at World's Leading Architectural Trade Fair, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Employing the latest in aluminum and metals innovation, Ben van Berkel and UNStudio have erected the ALPOLIC fair stand at BAU 2017, the world’s leading trade fair for architecture, materials and systems. Emphasizing the inherent strength of the ultra-light material, the parametric design utilizes geometric principles to create a self-supporting semi-private stand for gathering and the display of products.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu +16

