© ArchDaily

Federico Babina's ARCHITALE Brings Fairytales To Life

14:00 - 9 January, 2017

Imaginative Italian illustrator and architect Federico Babina has unveiled his latest series, ARCHITALE, “a tribute to the fairytale universe where the architectures are reinvented to accommodate the protagonists of the story.”

Through his illustrations, Babina imagines 17 structures that dance between reality and fantasy, with each architectural detail revealing information about the characters and story of the respective fairytale.

“My first steps as an architect were visiting the homes and castles of fairy tales that as a child made me travel with fantasy,” says Babina. “The lighted windows in the dark night that hide secrets and surprises, the objects that have been transformed and come to life, were for me a prelude to the universe of architecture and design.”

“The idea is to use architecture and its shapes to take part in the relate of stories, transforming the buildings into ‘narrative objects.’”

See the entire set of ARCHITALE illustrations, including designs for Pinocchio, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Peter Pan, Aladdin, and Mary Poppins, after the break.

© Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina +19

House in Trees / Anonymous Architects

13:00 - 9 January, 2017
House in Trees / Anonymous Architects, © Steve King
© Steve King

© Steve King © Michael Wells © Michael Wells © Michael Wells +23

Winning Proposal for Cultural Village Mixes Architectural Archetypes and Nature in Cyprus

12:00 - 9 January, 2017
Winning Proposal for Cultural Village Mixes Architectural Archetypes and Nature in Cyprus, Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis

Alkiviadis Pyliotil and Evangelos Fokialis have won Second Prize in the European architectural competition for the new Cultural Village of Lemba, in Paphos, Cyprus, which called for spaces dedicated to the production of ideas and art to support the expansion of the village.

Entitled Inherent Simplicity, the proposal centers on spatial arrangements of fundamental architectural archetypes, as well as “the importance of outdoor life, social osmosis, and the vital relationship with nature to the condition necessary to artistic creation.”

Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis +8

Vizor / Studio11

11:00 - 9 January, 2017
Vizor / Studio11, © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov +23

  • Architects

    Studio11

  • Location

    Minsk, Belarus

  • Architects in Charge

    Maksim Vavinski, Tatiana Kashuro

  • Area

    348.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

The Best Architecture Drawings of 2016

09:30 - 9 January, 2017
The Best Architecture Drawings of 2016, Courtesy of RIGI Design
Courtesy of RIGI Design

Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen Courtesy of Studio Fuksas © OMA Courtesy of Wülser Bechtel Architekten +90

Designing and building a project is a challenge in itself. However, once the project is complete there are also challenges in expressing the project so that it can be understood by a new audience. This is especially true in digital media, where online readers don't necessarily spend the same time reading an article as in print media. This way, drawings and all visual representation and it's new forms -such as the animated Gifs- play an important role in the project's understanding 

At ArchDaily we push ourselves as editors, as well as the architects in our network, to get the best out of the projects we receive and share with the world so that we can deliver knowledge and inspiration to millions of people. The drawings we chose are not only visually entertaining but they serve as a way of educating and learning on particular issues where architectural representation is fundamental.

Regardless if they are digital or hand-drawn, all the architectural drawings we have selected this year have a sensitive expression, whether it be artistic, technical or conceptual, they all aim to express and explain the project using simplicity, detail, textures, 3D and color as main tools. 

This year we want to highlight a selection of 90 drawings arranged under eight categories: Architectural Drawings, Axonometrics, Context, Diagrams, Sketches, Animated Gifs, Details and Other Techniques. 

The Word – National Centre for the Written Word / FaulknerBrowns Architects

09:00 - 9 January, 2017
The Word – National Centre for the Written Word / FaulknerBrowns Architects, © Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

© Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow © Hufton+Crow +20

  • Architects

    FaulknerBrowns Architects

  • Location

    South Shields, United Kingdom

  • Architect in Charge

    Stephen McIntyre, Nick Heyward, Steve Dickson

  • Area

    4115.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hufton+Crow

10 Beautiful Brazilian Apartment Interiors

08:00 - 9 January, 2017

From Oscar Niemeyer's iconic Edifício Copan to Lina Bo Bardi's influential glass house, Brazil has long been notable for its residential architecture. Part of that success has been driven by the strength of Brazilian interiors, as many of the country's designers have an astute understanding of and appreciation for materials. Many designs sensitively fuse both rough, raw elements with luxurious details—an approach that is can be cleverly adjusted to suit a wide variety of clients and budgets. Here we showcase ten projects, published on both ArchDaily and ArchDaily Brasil, that respond to the needs of different clients and different ways of living to provide a cross-section of interior architecture in Brazil.

© Leonardo Finotti © Maira Acayaba © Marcelo Donadussi © Bruno Cardi // João Duayer +11

Below are the 10 selected projects. 

Andalucía Rejects Construction of Alvaro Siza's New Gate of Alhambra Project

06:00 - 9 January, 2017
Andalucía Rejects Construction of Alvaro Siza's New Gate of Alhambra Project, New gate, by Alvaro Siza and Juan Domingo Santos. Image © Alvaro Siza Vieira + Juan Domingo Santos; Rendering by LT Studios
New gate, by Alvaro Siza and Juan Domingo Santos. Image © Alvaro Siza Vieira + Juan Domingo Santos; Rendering by LT Studios

The Regional Government of Andalucía (Spain) has decided not to move forward with plans to build "Puerta Nueva," the project for the new gate of Alhambra. Designed by Álvaro Siza and Juan Domingo Santos, the proposal won an international competition held in 2010. According to the newspaper El País, the decision follows the latest Icomos report, which rejects its construction and suggests it would have a "negative impact on the exceptional universal value of this monument World Heritage." 

The 1992 Pritzker Prize winner's project sparked a long-running dispute between the Monument Patronage, the Mayor's Office of Granada and cultural institutions of Andalusia for the high concentration of commercial services that would be included in the project. "How is it possible to argue that the project is not integrated and is invasive in the landscape when the jury noted that one of its main virtues was its integration in a place so sensitive and intervened since the twentieth century?" remarked Siza and Santos on the decision of Andalucía, according to El País.

Skjern River Pump Stations / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter

05:00 - 9 January, 2017
Skjern River Pump Stations / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter, © Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

© Rasmus Norlander © Rasmus Norlander © Rasmus Norlander © Rasmus Norlander +37

Poissy Galore / AWP + HHF

03:00 - 9 January, 2017
Poissy Galore / AWP + HHF, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

© Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo +40

  • Architects

    AWP, HHF

  • Location

    Carrières-sous-Poissy, France

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Julien Lanoo

AB Residence / vardastudio

02:00 - 9 January, 2017
AB Residence / vardastudio, © Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room

© Creative Photo Room © Creative Photo Room © Creative Photo Room © Creative Photo Room +21

House Parts Office / People's Architecture Office

20:00 - 8 January, 2017
House Parts Office / People's Architecture Office, Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office gif 3: Tricyle Meeting Room +23

  • Architects

    People's Architecture Office

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Principals

    He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng

  • Design Team

    Jiang Hao, Zhang Zhen, Amy Song, Ren Depei, Chen Yihuai

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

Steven Christensen Architecture Wins AAP Award with Liepāja Thermal Bath and Hotel

16:00 - 8 January, 2017
Steven Christensen Architecture Wins AAP Award with Liepāja Thermal Bath and Hotel, © Steven Christensen Architecture
© Steven Christensen Architecture

Santa-Monica-based Steven Christensen Architecture has won the 2016 AAP American Architecture Prize for Recreational Architecture, with its design for the Liepāja Thermal Bath and Hotel in Latvia.

In an exploration of the role of the dome throughout the architectural history of public baths, the project utilizes dome shapes—both upright and inverted “as a rhizomatic formal and organizational embodiment of a contemporary public that is democratic, horizontally empowered, and increasingly networked” explained the architects. 

© Steven Christensen Architecture © Steven Christensen Architecture © Steven Christensen Architecture © Steven Christensen Architecture +10

Margot Krasojević Architects Unveils Lace-Like 3D Printed Light Made of Recycled Plastic

14:00 - 8 January, 2017
Margot Krasojević Architects Unveils Lace-Like 3D Printed Light Made of Recycled Plastic, © Margot Krasojević
© Margot Krasojević

In somewhat of a departure from its usual parametric, experimental work, Margot Krasojević Architects has created a recycled, 3D printed LED light, in an investigation of the importance of reappropriating plastics. The project—Lace LED—however, aligns with the firm’s exploration of renewable energy and environmental issues within architecture and product design. 

Printed with post-consumer plastics like synthetic polymer packaging from takeout food containers and 3D printer off-cuts, Lace LED is a light diffuser with fractal pattern configurations resembling a piece of woven lace.

© Margot Krasojević © Margot Krasojević © Margot Krasojević © Margot Krasojević +12

Trader Studio Addition / Carney Logan Burke Architects

13:00 - 8 January, 2017
Trader Studio Addition / Carney Logan Burke Architects, © Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Now You Can Browse the Complete Works of Dutch Modernist Willem Marinus Dudok

12:00 - 8 January, 2017
Now You Can Browse the Complete Works of Dutch Modernist Willem Marinus Dudok, © Peter Veenendaal
© Peter Veenendaal

Dutch journalist Peter Veenendaal has completed a website that features all 136 built works by modernist Willem Marinus Dudok. Dudok, who was formally trained as an engineer, has been hailed as one of the Netherlands’ most influential architects, boasting a prolific career beginning with military barracks and encompassing numerous municipal buildings throughout Europe. Influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright, Dudok is remembered for his form-driven modernism, leaving his legacy in the work of later architects from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Veenendaal has dedicated a substantial portion of his career to documenting Dudok’s work, including a documentary of his most significant projects entitled “City of Light.” Continue on to Veenendaal’s new website here to explore Dudok’s full portfolio.

© Peter Veenendaal © Peter Veenendaal © Peter Veenendaal © Peter Veenendaal +35

Why "Darling" Architects Who Came Up Under Recession Are Doubling Down on Budget

09:30 - 8 January, 2017
Why "Darling" Architects Who Came Up Under Recession Are Doubling Down on Budget, The new Manetti Shrem Museum at the University of California, Davis. Image © Iwan Baan / SO-IL and Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
The new Manetti Shrem Museum at the University of California, Davis. Image © Iwan Baan / SO-IL and Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

This article was originally published by Metropolis Magazine as "The Build Up."

This November, the Manetti Shrem Museum on the University of California, Davis, campus opened to the public. Designed by New York City–based SO-IL with the San Francisco office of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, the museum pays homage to the agricultural landscape of California’s Central Valley with an oversize roof canopy. The steel members of the 50,000-square-foot (4,650-square-meter) shade structure, nearly twice the size of the museum itself, reference the patterning of plowed fields and create a welcoming outdoor space for visitors. It is both expressive and practical, but getting that balance wasn’t easy.

SO-IL, founded by Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu in 2008, has a portfolio filled with smaller projects, installations, and exhibition-related work. The Manetti Shrem Museum is easily the firm’s largest work to date, demanding a rigorous design-build process while maintaining a strong conceptual vision. In short, it required architecture.

PROTIRO / NOWA

09:00 - 8 January, 2017
PROTIRO / NOWA, © Peppe Maisto
© Peppe Maisto

© Peppe Maisto © Peppe Maisto © Peppe Maisto © Peppe Maisto +18

  • Architects

    NOWA

  • Location

    95041 Caltagirone, Province of Catania, Italy

  • Architect in Charge

    Marco Navarra

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Peppe Maisto

