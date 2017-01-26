© ArchDaily

FAAB Architektura has designed a smog-fighting music academy on the site of a former military base in Cracow, Poland. In a city constantly tackling air pollution, FAAB has incorporated a 1300 square meter "Air Purifier" into their proposal, combating CO2 levels as effectively as 33,000 city trees. This system, however, is only one element in a music academy wholly integrated with its natural surroundings.
Featured Wadi Penthouse / Platau
Editor's Choice The Importance of Human Scale When Sketching
FAAB Architektura Fights Smog in Cracow with Proposed Music Academy
RAVE / Tom Mathieu Architect
-
Architects
-
LocationRavensdal 18, 9700 Oudenaarde, Belgium
-
Area172.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
Hessenwald School / wulf architekten
-
Architects
-
LocationWolfsgartenallee 8, 64331 Weiterstadt, Germany
-
Project TeamAlexander Vohl, Camilo Hernandez, Carina Kleinecke, Boris Peter
-
Area9541.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
PhotographsCourtesy of wulf architekten
Refurbishment of Traditional Dutch Farmhouse / Piet Hein Eek
-
Architects
-
Location8551 Woudsend, The Netherlands
-
Architect in ChargeIggie Dekkers
-
Area520.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
MANDVI House / SPASM Design Architects
-
Architects
-
LocationMandvi Rural, Gujarat, India
-
Design TeamSangeeta Merchant, Mansoor Kudalkar, Anish Shetty, Vishal Patel, Sanjeev Panjabi
-
Area240.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
House in Johoku / Motoki Ishikawa Architect & Associates
-
Architects
-
LocationShizuoka Prefecture, Japan
-
Area106.88 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
Design Competition and Intervention at Revellín Plaza at Concéntrico 03
Concéntrico is Logroño’s Architecture and Design Festival. It is open to residents of the city and visitors from elsewhere, and it aims to discover and rediscover spaces of interest in the city’s Historic Center. The Festival invites attendees to tour these spaces through installations that create a connection between inner courtyards, tucked-away spaces and small plazas that, in the day-to-day, tend to go unnoticed.
Parabolic Plywood Office / RAW Architecture
-
Architects
-
LocationJl. Jalur Sutera, Kunciran, Pinang, Kota Tangerang, Banten 15143, Indonesia
-
Architect in ChargeRealrich Sjarief
-
Design TeamMiftahuddin Nurdayat, Rio Triwardhana, Septrio Effendi, Putut Trianggana, Rofianisa Nurdin
-
Area2450.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Hyytinen Cabin / Salmela Architect
-
Architects
-
LocationLake Vermilion, Minnesota, United States
-
Architect in ChargeDavid D Salmela, FAIA
-
Project teamDavid D Salmela, Malini Srivastava
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
TED Talk: Jeanne Gang on Buildings That Create Community
I’m a relationship builder
In this TED Talk, Jeanne Gang makes a case for the architect as community builder, and how design choices should begin with creating connections between people. In the 12 minute video, Gang walks through some of her firm’s more recent and successful projects, including the Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership, Chicago’s Aqua Tower and a proposal for a completely reimagined police station, outlining the architectural decisions that helped to foster a sense of community.
"Through architecture, we can do much more than create buildings," says Gang. "We can help steady this planet we all share."
Fosbury & Sons Co-Work / GOING EAST
-
Architects
-
LocationAntwerp, Belgium
-
Architect in ChargeMichiel Mertens, Anais Nora J Torfs
-
Area3000.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
weeHouse / Alchemy
-
Architects
-
LocationSanta Rosa, CA, United States
-
Architect in ChargeGeoffrey C. Warner, AIA
-
Area970.0 ft2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Steven Holl Architects Unveils Plans for Cloud-Like Cultural and Health Center in Shanghai
Steven Holl Architects has revealed plans for a new Cultural and Health Center to be located in Shanghai’s Fengxian District. Set into the public landscape, the two buildings will serve as a “social condenser” aimed at integrating the community of surrounding housing blocks together into a park along the Punan Canal.
Experimentarium / CEBRA
-
Architects
-
LocationTuborg Havnevej, 2900 Hellerup, Denmark
-
Area2017.0 m2
-
Project Year25000
-
Photographs
UC Architecture School Building / Gonzalo Claro
-
Architects
-
LocationEl Comendador 1936, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
-
Area1500.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
As Phyllis Lambert Turns 90, Exhibition Examining Her Impact and Influence Opens in Montréal
This week Phyllis Lambert, widely considered to be among the most influential figures in architecture, turned 90. Known primarily for founding the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) in her hometown of Montrèal in 1979, she also acted as Director of Planning for the world-renowned Seagram Building in Manhattan (a tower commissioned by her family). The project is often cited as one of Mies van der Rohe's most important built works. As a practising architect, Lambert designed the Saidye Bronfman Centre (1967) – a performing arts center named after her mother.
William McDonough on Sustainability: "Carbon Is Not the Enemy"
This article was originally published by Metropolis Magazine as "Why Architects Must Rethink Carbon (It's Not the Enemy We Face)."
Metropolis editor in chief Susan Szenasy sits down with William McDonough—the designer, author, and developer of Cradle to Cradle design—to understand why we must begin to employ a new language regarding carbon and sustainable design.
Susan Szenasy: Your article in Nature, “Carbon is Not the Enemy,” really caught my attention. You're redefining how we think about carbon, what it is, and what we should be looking for. It seems like a new phase that you're leading us to. How did you come up with this idea, that there needs to be a new language on carbon? Can you trace back your thought process?
William McDonough: [With the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015,] everybody kept saying, "Oh, we have to do this, to reduce our carbon 20% by 2020." Well, when you think about that Susan, it's absurd. What you're telling us is what you're not going to do. You’re going to reduce your badness by 20% by 2020? That would be like getting in a taxi and saying to the driver, "Quick, I'm not going to the airport." It doesn't tell us what you're going to do.
Gymnase Jean Gachet / LINK - Chazalon Glairoux Lafond - architectes associés
-
Architects
-
LocationSaint-Étienne, France
-
Area2470.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs