2017 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

11:19 - 31 January, 2017
Following an exciting week of nominations, ArchDaily’s readers have evaluated over 3,000 projects and selected 5 finalists in each category of the Building of the Year Award.

Over 30,000 architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have most inspired ArchDaily readers.

This diverse group of projects hail from all corners of the globe and from firms of different sizes and style. This year's selection includes some Building of the Year stalwarts alongside a healthy selection of lesser-known and emerging practices - but most importantly, they all capture architecture's capacity to spark positive change in the environment.

Haus D / EBERLE Architekten BDA 

13:00 - 1 February, 2017
Haus D / EBERLE Architekten BDA , © Rainer Retzlaff
© Rainer Retzlaff

© Rainer Retzlaff © Rainer Retzlaff © Rainer Retzlaff © Rainer Retzlaff +15

Adjaye, Chipperfield Among 6 Shortlisted in Competition for Edinburgh Concert Hall

12:00 - 1 February, 2017
Adjaye, Chipperfield Among 6 Shortlisted in Competition for Edinburgh Concert Hall, The new building will be located behind the existing Royal Bank of Scotland / Dundas House, a category A listed building built in the 18th century. Image © Flickr user kaysgeog. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
The new building will be located behind the existing Royal Bank of Scotland / Dundas House, a category A listed building built in the 18th century. Image © Flickr user kaysgeog. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The International Music and Performing Arts Charitable Trust Scotland (IMPACT Scotland) has announced a shortlist of 6 teams in the running to design a new concert hall and arts center in the heart of the Edinburgh New Town World Heritage Site. The building, estimated to cost up to £45 million ($57 million USD), will house a 1,000 seat auditorium that will become the new home of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

From 69 expressions of interest in the competition, six teams have been selected by IMPACT Scotland’s judging panel as finalists for the commission. The firms are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Out of the Box / Arjen Reas Architects + Van Voorden Architecture

11:00 - 1 February, 2017
Out of the Box / Arjen Reas Architects + Van Voorden Architecture, Courtesy of Arjen Reas / Martijn van Voorden
Courtesy of Arjen Reas / Martijn van Voorden

Courtesy of Arjen Reas / Martijn van Voorden Courtesy of Arjen Reas / Martijn van Voorden Courtesy of Arjen Reas / Martijn van Voorden Courtesy of Arjen Reas / Martijn van Voorden +15

  • Architects

    Arjen Reas Architects, Van Voorden Architecture

  • Location

    Zoetermeer, The Netherlands

  • Architect in Charge

    Arjen Reas, Martijn van Voorden

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Arjen Reas / Martijn van Voorden

Future Architecture Platform Reveals 2017 Laureates

10:15 - 1 February, 2017
Future Architecture Platform Reveals 2017 Laureates, Courtesy of Future Architecture Platform
Courtesy of Future Architecture Platform

Following a second call for ideas from the Future Architecture Platform (MAO), a total of 337 ideas by 594 authors from 56 countries were submitted and distributed for public vote. 14,381 valid votes were logged by the organisation, and Assembling Narratives by Danai Toursoglou Papalexandridou (Greece) was chosen the favorite. She is one of a further 24 selected creatives who will be invited to participate at the Matchmaking Conference in late February at the Museum of Architecture and Design (MAO) in Ljubljana.

Layers and Lighting: How Top Architects Design Fashion Stores to Turn Heads by Day and Night

09:30 - 1 February, 2017

Flagship stores excite both fashion shoppers and designers alike due to their role as visionary laboratories for the latest trends and stimulating retail experiences. Architects have developed various ways to dress haute couture stores, from distinctive icons in the day to seductive night-time images. The images accompanying this article, created by the Portuguese architect and illustrator André Chiote, help to explore the graphic potential of famous brands like Dior, Prada and Tod's. The illustrations clearly reveal the various techniques of playing with diaphanous layers, intimate views inside or the contrast of light and shadow.

Città del Sole / Labics

09:00 - 1 February, 2017
Città del Sole / Labics, © Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti

© Marco Cappelletti © Marco Cappelletti © Marco Cappelletti © Marco Cappelletti +32

  • Architects

    Labics

  • Location

    Rome, Italy

  • Architects in Charge

    Maria Claudia Clemente, Francesco Isidori

  • Design Team

    Luigi Panetta (team leader), Paola Bettinsoli, Chiara Capriulo, Gaia Maria Lombardo, Michele Morganti, Giorgio Pasqualini.

  • Project Team

    Mauro Bartoli, Diego Moriconi

  • Area

    13.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Marco Cappelletti

10 Brilliant Tiny Houses that are Revolutionizing Micro-Living

08:00 - 1 February, 2017

Inspired by the increasingly popular micro house trend, these 10 project designs came about for various reasons. In addition to being a cheaper option when compared to larger homes – both for construction and in maintenance – they are an ideal solution for people who want to reduce their material possessions and the space they occupy. Tiny houses have evolved far beyond cramped quarters into a custom being adopted both as a viable alternative to the unaffordability of housing and a source of freedom.  

These selected houses, each under 40 square meters, serve as perfect examples of innovative designs that provide a simpler life, while fostering social interaction between people and dialogue with their environment.

Check out the 10 examples below.

Call for Submissions: Architecture-Themed Valentine's Day Card 2017

07:00 - 1 February, 2017
Call for Submissions: Architecture-Themed Valentine's Day Card 2017, © ArchDaily
© ArchDaily

Roses are red, violets are blue; we'd love to receive a valentine from you!

2016 Wood Design & Building Magazine Award Winners Announced

06:00 - 1 February, 2017
2016 Wood Design & Building Magazine Award Winners Announced, Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

The 2016 winning submissions of Wood Design & Building magazine’s annual Wood Design Awards have been announced, each project demonstrates innovative approaches to and excellence in wood construction within architecture and design.

“For architecture to truly be successful, it must transcend buildings and fulfill the structural, functional and aesthetic needs of a community,” said Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council, Etienne Lalonde. “The Wood Design Awards program is an opportunity for design teams to showcase applications of wood/wood products that ultimately lead to safe, strong and sophisticated buildings and that inspire others to use wood in construction.”

Of the approximately 200 submissions, 22 projects were selected as award recipients across seven categories, selected by an esteemed jury consisting of Peter Bohlin, Patricia Patkau and Brian Court. Special awards were also presented by the Canadian Wood Council.

Here are the 2016 award recipients…

The Smile. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards Samuel Beckett Civic Campus. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards Wild Turkey Bourbon Visitor Center. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards Nanjing Wanjing Garden Chapel. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards +20

Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain / Gustafson Porter + Bowman

05:00 - 1 February, 2017
Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain / Gustafson Porter + Bowman, © Jason Hawkes
© Jason Hawkes

© Peter Guenzel © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet +13

AD Classics: Hôtel van Eetvelde / Victor Horta

04:00 - 1 February, 2017
AD Classics: Hôtel van Eetvelde / Victor Horta, Courtesy of Wikimedia user Zinneke (licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0)
Courtesy of Wikimedia user Zinneke (licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0)

To the contemporary observer, the flowing lines and naturalistic ornamentation of Art Nouveau do not appear particularly radical. To some, Art Nouveau may even seem to be the dying gasp of 19th Century Classicism just before the unmistakably modern Art Deco and International Styles supplanted it as the design modes of choice. The Hôtel van Eetvelde, designed in 1897 by Victor Horta—the architect considered to be the father of Art Nouveau—suggests a different story. With its innovative spatial strategy and expressive use of new industrial materials, the Hôtel van Eetvelde is a testament to the novelty of the “New Art.”

Courtesy of Wikimedia user Zinneke (licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0) Courtesy of Flickr user T P (licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) Courtesy of Wikimedia user Koenvde (Public Domain) This street front comprises typical Brusselian townhouses: narrow, multilevel, and highly individualistic in their ornamentation. ImageCourtesy of Flickr user Steve Cadman (licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0) +6

Two-familiy Apartment Houses / Staehelin Meyer Architekten

03:00 - 1 February, 2017
Two-familiy Apartment Houses / Staehelin Meyer Architekten, © Staehelin Meyer Architekten
© Staehelin Meyer Architekten

© Staehelin Meyer Architekten © Staehelin Meyer Architekten © Staehelin Meyer Architekten © Staehelin Meyer Architekten +28

Versluys / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

02:00 - 1 February, 2017
Versluys / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects, © Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

© Tim Van De Velde © Tim Van De Velde © Tim Van De Velde © Tim Van De Velde +22

Veranda on a Roof / Studio Course

22:00 - 31 January, 2017
Veranda on a Roof / Studio Course, © Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil

© Hemant Patil © Hemant Patil © Hemant Patil © Hemant Patil +20

  • Architects

    Studio Course

  • Location

    Sopan Baug, Panchawati Rd, Panchawati, Pashan, Pune, Maharashtra 411008, India

  • Architect in Charge

    Kalpak Shah

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hemant Patil

Little Bao at 72 Courtyard / JJA - Bespoke Architecture

20:00 - 31 January, 2017
Little Bao at 72 Courtyard / JJA - Bespoke Architecture, © Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

© Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan +34

Ashish Cherian Residence / Architecture Paradigm

19:00 - 31 January, 2017
Ashish Cherian Residence / Architecture Paradigm, © Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

© Anand Jaju © Anand Jaju © Anand Jaju © Anand Jaju +19

  • Architects

    Architecture Paradigm

  • Location

    1, Hollywood Town, Sadahalli, Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 562110, India

  • Design Team

    Vimal Jain, Sandeep J, Manoj Ladhad, Senthil Kumar

  • Area

    6500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Anand Jaju

Moustiquaire Maurel-Coulombe / Guillaume Pelletier Architecte

17:00 - 31 January, 2017
Moustiquaire Maurel-Coulombe / Guillaume Pelletier Architecte, © Saul Rosales
© Saul Rosales

© Saul Rosales © Saul Rosales © Saul Rosales © Saul Rosales +9

