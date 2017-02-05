© ArchDaily

World

i

i

i

h

Pedestrian Skywalk to Improve Kolkata Temple Traffic

16:00 - 5 February, 2017
Courtesy of Design Forum International
Courtesy of Design Forum International

Design Forum International has unveiled Dakshineswar Sky Walk, a 380-meter long pedestrian intervention designed to improve traffic and movement leading to the Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata, India.

Located on the banks of the Ganges River at the northern tip of the city, the Dakshineswar Kali temple is one “of the most revered places of worship in Hinduism, the seat of divine female power, Shakti,” and draws in a large number of devotees year-round. Because of its popularity, the roads leading to the site have become congested due to increased vehicle traffic, foot traffic, and the appearance of small shops and kiosks.

Taking these existing conditions into account, Dakshineswar Sky Walk aims to become a dynamic solution to the site’s problems. At 10.5 meters wide, the skywalk will connect a nearby traffic rotary with the gates of the temple compound, with 12 escalators, four elevators, and eight staircases to allow users to embark and disembark.

Courtesy of Design Forum International Courtesy of Design Forum International Courtesy of Design Forum International Courtesy of Design Forum International +17

PLP Architecture’s Proposed Office Building Responds to London’s Historic Urban Identity

14:00 - 5 February, 2017
© Luxigon
© Luxigon

Amongst the rapid materializing of telecoms, media and tech companies within the Blackfriar’s Southbank region, PLP Architecture has been chosen for the design of a new office building with the challenge of successfully integrating into the ever-changing local fabric.

“Our proposal speculates on the nature of the contemporary office tower,” explained the firm. “What is the architectural expression of today’s high-density workplace? How does the building acquire an identity specific to its media/tech occupiers and how is that identity conveyed to the city?”

Los Molinos House / RUIZSOLAR Arquitectos

13:00 - 5 February, 2017
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

© Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre © Pablo Casals Aguirre +22

Autodesk's Generative Design Pavilion Plays with Properties and Fabrication Processes in Stone and Fabric

12:00 - 5 February, 2017
Courtesy of Quarra Stone
Courtesy of Quarra Stone

At Autodesk's 2016 conference in Las Vegas, the company teamed up with computational design expert Sean Ahlquist, engineers Simpson Gumpertz and Heger, and manufacturer Quarra Stone to unveil its new Generative Design Pavilion. The project is an exploration of materiality, with stalagmite stone forms that rise up from geometric floor panels to meet fabric that stretches down from a canopy above. The junction of textile and stone aims to emphasize the distinct behaviors of the two materials.

Courtesy of Quarra Stone Courtesy of Quarra Stone Courtesy of Quarra Stone Courtesy of Quarra Stone +20

Parks and Rec, Suits, and Silicon Valley: See 7 Offices From Hit TV Shows in Detailed 3D Models

09:30 - 5 February, 2017
Parks and Rec, Suits, and Silicon Valley: See 7 Offices From Hit TV Shows in Detailed 3D Models

You've seen the floor plans of famous TV homes, but this fun new endeavor from Drawbotics is something a little different. With detailed 3D models of offices from Parks and Recreation, Suits, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mad Men, The IT Crowd, Silicon Valley, and, yes, The Officethe marketing agency provides a new level of familiarity with the sets of these cult workplace TV shows. Take a break from your own office and check out each model after the break.

Fajtuv Observation Tower / Studio acht

09:00 - 5 February, 2017
© Alexandra Timpau
© Alexandra Timpau

© Alexandra Timpau © Alexandra Timpau © Alexandra Timpau © Alexandra Timpau +20

  • Architects

    Studio acht

  • Location

    594 01 Velké Meziříčí, Czech Republic

  • Architect in Charge

    Vaclav Hlavacek, Jachym Pesek

  • Area

    116.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Alexandra Timpau

Architecture Initiative Transforms Derelict Brutalist Northampton Landmark into Mixed-Use Academy

08:00 - 5 February, 2017
Proposed public plaza at night. Image Courtesy of Architecture Initiative
Proposed public plaza at night. Image Courtesy of Architecture Initiative

London-based firm Architecture Initiative has released updates of their mixed-use scheme set to transform a neglected brutalist building in Northampton, England. The Northampton International Academy, currently an abandoned Royal Mail sorting office, will be centered around educational, commercial, and community use. The scheme aims to address a need for school places in a manner which contributes to the economic regeneration of the local area.

Public plaza and facilities. Image Courtesy of Architecture Initiative Voids allow natural light deep into the building. Image Courtesy of Architecture Initiative Existing concrete structure is retained. Image Courtesy of Architecture Initiative Work began on site in September 2016. Image Courtesy of Architecture Initiative +22

Casa Gianin / Clinicaurbana

05:00 - 5 February, 2017
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

© Valentino Nicola © Valentino Nicola © Valentino Nicola © Valentino Nicola +19

  • Architects

    Clinicaurbana

  • Location

    Piazza Giovanni Angelini, 1, 32010 Val di Zoldo BL, Italy

  • Architects in Charge

    Matteo Sartori, Valentino Nicola, Claudia Battistella, Alberto Cibinetto

  • Area

    620.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Valentino Nicola

OVD525 / Three14Architects

02:00 - 5 February, 2017
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

© Adam Letch © Adam Letch © Adam Letch © Adam Letch +45

  • Architects

    Three14Architects

  • Location

    Cape Town, South Africa

  • Project Team

    Kim Benatar, Sian Fisher, Miles Appelgryn, Daniel Moreau

  • Area

    650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Adam Letch

Garden House Shirowa / Szki Architects

20:00 - 4 February, 2017
© Katsuya Suzuki
© Katsuya Suzuki

© Katsuya Suzuki © Katsuya Suzuki © Katsuya Suzuki © Katsuya Suzuki +15

  • Architects

    Szki Architects

  • Location

    Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Katsuya Suzuki

  • Area

    83.52 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Katsuya Suzuki

This Kickstarter Camera Mimics Human Eyesight

16:00 - 4 February, 2017
via Kickstarter. Courtesy of TwoEyes Tech
via Kickstarter. Courtesy of TwoEyes Tech

The team at TwoEyes Tech made up of HunJoo Song, SeonAh Kim, and Vivek Soni has launched a kickstarter campaign for its TwoEyes VR 360 camera, which is the first binocular 360-degree VR, 4K camera that mirrors human eye sight.

Using two pairs of 180-degree lenses that are placed 65 millimeters apart—the average distance between a person’s eyes—the camera captures 360-degree footage, “just like your natural eyes would view the world.” This footage can be uploaded to 360-degree-compatible social media platforms like YouTube 360, Facebook 360, and Twitter 360, or enjoyed through virtual reality binoculars or 3D television.

via Kickstarter. Courtesy of TwoEyes Tech via Kickstarter. Courtesy of TwoEyes Tech via Kickstarter. Courtesy of TwoEyes Tech via Kickstarter. Courtesy of TwoEyes Tech +5

Curry Stone Design Prize Recognizes 7 Practices for Strides in Social Housing

14:00 - 4 February, 2017

via GIPHY

In honour of its 10th anniversary, the Curry Stone Design Prize will recognize a large group of the world’s most socially conscious and active design practices, in what the Foundation has coined as the Social Design Circle.

Over the course of the year, 100 firms will be added to the Circle for their sustainable, socially inclusive and impactful design work, under twelve specific themes. Each month, select firms’ work will be highlighted individually on the Prize’s website, while also featuring on the Curry Stone Foundation’s new podcast, Social Design Insights.

The following seven practices were selected for the month of February, in response to the theme “Is The Right to Housing Real?”:

Pärnu Stadium / Kamp Arhitektid

13:00 - 4 February, 2017
© Terje Ugandi
© Terje Ugandi

© Terje Ugandi © Terje Ugandi © Terje Ugandi © Terje Ugandi +21

  • Architects

    Kamp Arhitektid

  • Location

    Pärnu, Pärnu County, Estonia

  • Architects in Charge

    Jan Skolimowski, Peeter Loo, Anton Andres

  • Area

    2500.0 m2

  • Photographs

    Terje Ugandi

Competition Winning Stadium Design Promotes Inclusivity in Dunkirk, France

12:00 - 4 February, 2017
The stadium is located in the heart of Dunkirk. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán
The stadium is located in the heart of Dunkirk. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán

The SOCKEEL + OLGGA consortium have won a competition to design the new Tribut Stadium in Dunkirk, France. The historic stadium, in a prominent location on a canal bank in central Dunkirk, will be transformed into a 5,000 seat stadium seeking to maximize inclusiveness and accessibility.

Public plaza and entrance concourse. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán Interior perspective with concourse in background. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán Exploded axonometric . Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán Movement through the transparent lattice animates the streetfront. Image Courtesy of Viktor Fretyán +11

PRODUCE Workshop Debuts Plywood-based "Fabricwood" Pavilion for Herman Miller's Shop-in-Shop

09:30 - 4 February, 2017
Courtesy of PRODUCE Workshop
Courtesy of PRODUCE Workshop

Furniture and design retailer XTRA's new flagship store in Singapore's Marina Square includes a Herman Miller "Shop-in-Shop" that draws inspiration from the furniture it showcases. Encircling the space is a 20-meter arched structure that, from a distance, gives the appearance of tufted fabric pulled taught over a frame. But in fact, this structure is built from a plywood "skin" that designer Pan Yicheng of PRODUCE Workshop has dubbed "fabricwood."

© Edward Hendricks © Edward Hendricks Prototype of the Fabricwood system. Image Courtesy of PRODUCE Workshop Courtesy of PRODUCE Workshop +29

M House / CLAB Architettura

09:00 - 4 February, 2017
© Michele Mascalzoni
© Michele Mascalzoni

© Michele Mascalzoni © Michele Mascalzoni © Michele Mascalzoni © Marco Campolongo +17

de Architekten Cie. and FELIXX's Competition-Winning Transformation of Chelyabinsk

08:00 - 4 February, 2017
Development of the Miass river. Image Courtesy of Felixx Landscape Architects and Planners
Development of the Miass river. Image Courtesy of Felixx Landscape Architects and Planners

Dutch firm de Architekten Cie, in collaboration with Felixx Landscape Architects and Planners, has won an international competition to transform the historic Russian city of Chelyabinsk. The winning masterplan, chosen by the City Administration of Chelyabinsk from five proposals, seeks to activate the city’s existing grid structure and to use it as a vehicle for spatial transformation.

Proposed panoramic view. Image Courtesy of Felixx Landscape Architects and Planners The reactivated historic grid. Image Courtesy of Felixx Landscape Architects and Planners Development of the Miass river. Image Courtesy of Felixx Landscape Architects and Planners The reactivated historic grid. Image Courtesy of Felixx Landscape Architects and Planners +8

ETH Hönggerberg / Tuñón & Ruckstuhl Architects

05:00 - 4 February, 2017
© Luis Asín
© Luis Asín

© Luis Asín © Luis Asín © Luis Asín © Luis Asín +16

