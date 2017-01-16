© ArchDaily

Architecture, as a profession and discipline, has come a long way since Vitruvius. It continues to evolve alongside culture and technology, reflecting new developments and shifting values in society. Some changes are conscious and originate within the field of architecture itself, made as acts of disciplinary or professional progress; others changes are uncontrollable, arising from architecture's role in the wider world that is also changing. Below are just some of the changes that have taken place in recent decades:
Featured Hurdle House / Adam Knibb Architects
Featured Sport Center “Véronique Pecqueux-Rolland“ Longvic / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten + Sénéchal-Auclair Architectes
Being an Architect: Then Versus Now
Playa Man / The Scarcity and Creativity Studio
-
Architects
-
LocationPuerto Baquerizo Moreno, Ecuador
-
Project Year2016
-
PhotographsCourtesy of The Scarcity and Creativity Studio
Take Harvard's Online Course in Digital Photography for Free
If you've always wanted to take better photos and you have 10-15 hours to dedicate to the endeavor, you'll be pleased to know this: Harvard, one of the world's most renowned universities and home to the mighty GSD (Graduate School of Design)—whose faculty has included Rem Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Walter Gropius and many others—is offering a free course in digital photography.
Available via ALISON, an online learning community, the course offers 13 modules that promise to teach the basics behind good photography.
Dra. Campoy Dental Clinic / Jaime Sepulcre Bernad
-
Architects
-
LocationMurcia, Spain
-
Area225.0 m2
-
Project Year2012
-
Photographs
Sunbeams Music Centre / MawsonKerr Architects
-
Architects
-
LocationPenrith, United Kingdom
-
Architect in ChargeWill Mawson
-
Area600.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Enjoy Concrete HQ / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects
-
Architects
-
LocationVeurne, Belgium
-
Architect in ChargeBenny Govaert, Damiaan Vanhoutte
-
Area6974.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
Córdoba-Flat / Cadaval & Solà-Morales
-
Architects
-
LocationCalle Córdoba, Roma Nte., Ciudad de México, CDMX, México
-
Architects in ChargeEduardo Cadaval & Clara Solà-Morales
-
Area90.0 m2
-
Year Project2015
-
Photographs
13 Spectacular Living Roofs in Detail
In Le Corbusier's 5 points of architecture, he advocates the inclusion of flat roofs hosting roof gardens, providing valuable outdoor space for the inhabitants of the building in order to replace the ground lost to the construction of the building. But while this acknowledgement of outdoor space was important for people, Le Corbusier's sculptural concrete roof gardens were little consolation to the non-human flora and fauna that were displaced by his works.
Recent improvements in our understanding of ecosystems and the environment, as well as a better scientific understanding of the needs of plants, have changed this dramatically. In the past few decades, green roofs and living roofs have exploded in popularity, and now adorn every kind of building--from small private houses to the gigantic surface of Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.
We've collected together some excellent examples of these living roofs, including the structural detailing that makes them possible. Read on for 13 spectacular green roofs that achieve environmental benefits including reduced stormwater runoff, and reductions in energy use and the heat island effect.
Detail: Washrooms, Restrooms, Bathrooms, Lavatories, and Toilets
Besides the kitchen, the bathroom often takes top priority when building or renovating a home. However, choosing a look is not always easy, so here we have gathered 13 stunning bathrooms from previously published projects to provide inspiration in your own designs. Each is filled with inspiring ideas for your own project; from relaxing tubs to sleek showers, one of these bathrooms is sure to suit your style.
The Dunn House / The Practice of Everyday Design
-
Architects
-
LocationToronto, ON, Canada
-
Architect in ChargeAntoine Morris, David Long, Melanie Morris
-
Area3520.0 ft2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
13 Stunning Inner Courtyards
We would like to take a second to focus on the wonderful, yet often overlooked, inner courtyard. The inner courtyard is essentially a "contained outside space" made up of transparent walls, and a well thought-out drainage system is a must. Other elements such as furnishings, decks, vegetation, stairs, water are then added, complicating the space created. The inner courtyard also plays a role in the building's layout; in most cases it functions as the central point from which the other rooms and functions of the project are organized, giving them air and light when the façade openings are not enough.
Here is our selection of 13 stunning inner courtyards of houses and buildings that we have previously published on our site.
16 CAD Files of Skylights and Light Tubes Available for Your Next Project
In the spirit of supporting our readers’ design work, the company Velux has shared a series of .DWG files with us of their different roofing windows models. The files can be downloaded directly from this article and include great amounts of detail and information.
Check the files below, separated into 'Pitched Roofs', 'Flat Roofs' and 'Light Tube'.
Spazio Lilt / Ottavio Di Blasi & Partners
-
Architects
-
Location13900 Biella, Province of Biella, Italy
-
Architect in ChargeOttavio Di Blasi
-
Area2700.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
The 10 Best Global* Architecture Projects of 2016 (*Asia, Africa and South America Not Excluded)
As the common phrase attests, “history is written by the victors.” We therefore know that the story of the West is that of Europe and the United States, while the other actors in world history are minimized or invisible: it happened to the Chinese and Japanese during World War II, to the Ottoman Empire in sixteenth-century Europe, and to racial majorities in the common reading of Latin American independence. The same thing happens in architecture.
The current boom of the Global South is based not only on new work, but rather on the recognition of an invisible architecture which was apparently not worthy of publication in the journals of the 1990s. The world stage has changed, with the emergence of a humanity that is decentralized yet local; globalized, yet heterogeneous; accelerated, yet unbalanced. There are no longer red and blue countries, but a wide variety of colors, exploding like a Pollock painting.
This serves as a preamble to consider the outstanding projects of 2016 according to the British critic Oliver Wainwright, whose map of the world appears to extend from New York in the West to Oslo in the East, with the exception of Birzeit in Palestine. The Global South represents more than 40% of the global economy and already includes most of the world’s megacities, yet has no architecture worthy of recognition? We wanted to highlight the following projects in order to expand the western-centric world view, enabling us to truly comprehend the extent of architectural innovation on a global scale.
House B&R / ECOING
-
Architects
-
LocationSevid, Croatia
-
Architect in ChargeIvana Dabrović
-
Project TeamMaja Tutavac
-
Area500.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Orange Business Services Office / T+T Architects
-
Architects
-
Location1st Красногвардейский проезд 15, Mercury City Tower, Moscow, Russia
-
Architect in ChargeSergey Truhanov, Voevodina Polina, Parfenova Yuliya, Denisova Galina, Trusova Olga.
-
Area5300.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
General contractor
East Village / J.M.Bonfils and Associates
-
Architects
-
LocationMar Mikhael, Bayrut, Lebanon
-
Architect in ChargeJean-Marc Bonfils
-
Area8000.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
16 Materials Every Architect Needs to Know (And Where to Learn About Them)
A building’s materiality is what our bodies make direct contact with; the cold metal handle, the warm wooden wall, and the hard glass window would all create an entirely different atmosphere if they were, say, a hard glass handle, a cold metal wall and a warm wooden window (which with KTH’s new translucent wood, is not as absurd as it might sound). Materiality is of just as much importance as form, function and location—or rather, inseparable from all three.
Here we’ve compiled a selection of 16 materials that should be part of the design vocabulary of all architects, ranging from the very familiar (such as concrete and steel) to materials which may be unknown for some of our readers, as well as links to comprehensive resources to learn more about many of them.