World
School Building for Het Element / De Zwarte Hond

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
High School
Amersfoort, The Netherlands
  • Architects: De Zwarte Hond
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eva Bloem
School Building for Het Element / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. The new school building for Het Element combines two pre-vocational secondary schools, three sports halls, a dojo and a language center. By choosing a compact volume, we create extra green outdoor space, short walking distances and a vibrant central heart to which all the different clusters are connected.

School Building for Het Element / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Creating a healthy, safe and green learning environment was also a challenge given the location of the new building in the middle of an industrial and stony area. Architect and partner Bart van Kampen says: “We stood out because we focused on the connection of the Kaliumweg plot with the neighborhood. We immediately saw the green field's potential which is used for events and emergencies. The field at the front of Het Element has now been transformed into a garden, while we have also greened the sides and back. This also marks the start of making the Isselt neighborhood in Amersfoort ‘climate-proof’.”

School Building for Het Element / De Zwarte Hond - Image 7 of 12
A compact building with a friendly atmosphere. With 12.000 m2 for about 1.000 pupils, Het Element is a school with a large scale. We designed the building with an eye for human dimensions and a lively central heart to which the different clusters in clubhouses connect. Each clubhouse has a unique identity with its color palette and interior. Lots of daylight enters the central heart through the roof, making it feel like a courtyard with all the clubhouses around it.

School Building for Het Element / De Zwarte Hond - Image 5 of 12
The building is designed with a generic column grid as the basis, allowing flexibility for future adaptations. The facade with brick mosaics of different trades refers to the practical education offered at the school. On the inside the roof is finished in timber, with light coming in through the saw-tooth roofs, referring to the industrial environment.

School Building for Het Element / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Stairs
Built for the long term. Sustainability is, of course, about using less energy and using materials wisely. But nothing is more sustainable than continuing to use a building for as long as possible. That is why Het Element has a flexible shell so that it can be used differently in the future. “Our vision is never to demolish again,” says Bart. “In the case of Het Element, this means that we have created a building that is adaptable and can also be used later as a commercial, healthcare, or residential building.”

School Building for Het Element / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Table
School Building for Het Element / De Zwarte Hond - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Project location

Address:Amersfoort, The Netherlands

About this office
De Zwarte Hond
Cite: "School Building for Het Element / De Zwarte Hond" 26 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015993/school-building-for-het-element-de-zwarte-hond> ISSN 0719-8884

