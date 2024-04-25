EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces Winning Projects for both Architecture and Emerging Categories

Save this picture! Study Pavilion on the campus of the Technical University of Braunschweig/ Gustav Düsing & Max Hacke, Berlin. Image © Iwan Baan

Fundació Mies van der Rohe and the European Commission have selected the winners for its 2024 edition of the EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture / Mies van der Rohe Awards, from a pool of 362 nominated works. The 2024 Winner of the Architecture Prize is the Study Pavilion on the campus of the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany, by architects Gustav Düsing and Max Hacke, both with studios in Berlin. The 2024 Winner of the Emerging Architecture Prize is the Gabriel García Márquez Library in Barcelona by SUMA Arquitectura founded by Elena Orte and Guillermo Sevillano in Madrid.

“The 2024 Prize jury emphasizes the significance of architecture that explores the potential to shift mindsets and policies, as well as the importance of fostering inclusivity”, explains the official announcement. The Awards Ceremony will take place at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona, in the context of the EUmies Awards Day, on the 14th of May 2024, launching the Barcelona Architecture Weeks.

+ 6

Read on about the 2024 winners. Moreover, discover the 7 finalists and the 40 shortlisted projects.

Related Article Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024

2024 Architecture Winner

Gustav Düsing & Max Hacke, Berlin

Text description provided by the architects. The Study Pavilion at the Technical University of Braunschweig designed by Berlin-based Architects Gustav Düsing & Max Hacke is an innovative campus building designed to cater to the evolving academic landscape in a post-pandemic world. With digital lectures and AI challenging traditional learning models, the role of the university campus is being reimagined.

It is rewarded for its ability to challenge the constraints and imagery of sustainability, creating a welcoming and playful environment for study, collaboration and community gathering through an uncompromising and carefully detailed structure. It has taken a clear architectural idea, scrutinized it and pushed it to the limit; more than being a building, it could be understood as a versatile system, merging technological inventions with a flexible and reusable principle. The authors, Gustav Düsing and Max Hacke, founded their studios in 2015 and won the competition to build the study centre in 2015. They are the youngest winners of the EUmies Awards Architecture Prize.

2024 Emerging Architecture Winner

SUMA Arquitectura, Madrid

Text description provided by the architects. The Gabriel Garcia Marquez Library is located in a dense urban node of the city of Barcelona, and it is precisely this context that causes the geometry of the construction to adapt to the conditions of the environment, replicating the chamfer, a typical urban resource of Barcelona that is consistently found in the surroundings of this metropolis.