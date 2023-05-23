Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke

Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography, Facade
Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography
Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography, Steel

University, Sustainability
Braunschweig, Germany
  Client: TU Braunschweig
  Program / Use / Building Function: University Building, Learning Centre
  Cost: 5.2 Mio.
  Type Of Construction: Modular and demountable steel-woodhybrid
  Building Services: Energydesign
  City: Braunschweig
  Country: Germany
Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography, Facade
© Leonhard Clemens

Text description provided by the architects. The Study Pavilion at the Technical University of Braunschweig designed by Berlin based Architects Gustav Düsing & Max Hacke is an innovative campus building designed to cater the evolving academic landscape in a post pandemic world. With digital lectures and AI challenging traditional learning models, the role of the university campus is being reimagined.

Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Image 6 of 23
© Leonhard Clemens
Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Leonhard Clemens

Located on the central campus of the prestigious University the two story building serves as a new landmark, seamlessly integrating with existing pathways.

The primary objective was to create an accessible and versatile space that caters to students from all disciplines, offering a contemporary learning environment that complements existing campus typologies. The resulting open space concept fosters various student activities and provides a flexible setting for group work, seminars, lectures, and relaxation. A key design principle of the Study Pavilion is its flat spatial hierarchy, promoting interdisciplinary knowledge exchange and interpersonal communication among both students and faculty members.

Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography
© Iwan Baan
Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Image 18 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Iwan Baan

Unlike traditional campus typologies like lecture halls and libraries that emphasize one sided knowledge transfer, this building encourages collaboration and interaction. It provides a foundation for all activities while granting students maximum freedom in its utilization.

Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Handrail, Steel
© Lemmart

To cultivate a sense of community that transcends individual subjects, the space was intentionally designed to be uniform, eliminating traffic areas and spatial divisions between floors. Instead, a series of zones were created, each with its own stairs and entrances. From spacious double height areas to cozy retreats and presentation spaces, the Study Pavilion offers a range of environments. Notably, the building features a fully glazed facade that floods the interior with natural light and seamlessly connects it with the exterior spaces. Acoustic curtains, carpeting, and ceilings contribute to a pleasant room soundscape, enabling conversational atmospheres.

Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography
© Lemmart

The organizational principle of the building revolves around the concept of a superstructure, allowing for constant reconfiguration of the floor plan. This flexibility ensures the building remains relevant as a new campus element for an extended period.

Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography, Table
© Iwan Baan
Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Image 20 of 23
Perspective section
Perspective section

The innovative steel wood hybrid construction is fully demountable, adhering to the "design for disassembly" principle. The modular primary support structure, composed of beams and columns on a 3x3m grid, allows for easy reconstruction or relocation. The concept aligns with the idea of a "future material depot," promoting circular building practices by reusing architectural elements like facade panels, stairs, and platforms.

Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Interior Photography, Fence, Deck, Garden
© Leonhard Clemens

Regarding energy efficiency, the Study Pavilion relies on a district heating supply sourced from 80% renewable energy, supplemented by ground probes for summer cooling. A 3m deep arcade with a canopy and balconies provides shade during summer while harnessing solar heat gain during the winter, this passive method is supported by the presence of up to 200 students working on laptops. The building is naturally ventilated through tilt windows and a central skylight dome.

Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Lemmart

Address: Braunschweig, Lower Saxony, Germany

