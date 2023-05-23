Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke

+ 18

Client: TU Braunschweig

Program / Use / Building Function: University Building, Learning Centre

Cost: 5.2 Mio.

Type Of Construction: Modular and demountable steel-woodhybrid

Building Services: Energydesign

City: Braunschweig

Country: Germany

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Study Pavilion at the Technical University of Braunschweig designed by Berlin based Architects Gustav Düsing & Max Hacke is an innovative campus building designed to cater the evolving academic landscape in a post pandemic world. With digital lectures and AI challenging traditional learning models, the role of the university campus is being reimagined.

Located on the central campus of the prestigious University the two story building serves as a new landmark, seamlessly integrating with existing pathways.

The primary objective was to create an accessible and versatile space that caters to students from all disciplines, offering a contemporary learning environment that complements existing campus typologies. The resulting open space concept fosters various student activities and provides a flexible setting for group work, seminars, lectures, and relaxation. A key design principle of the Study Pavilion is its flat spatial hierarchy, promoting interdisciplinary knowledge exchange and interpersonal communication among both students and faculty members.

Unlike traditional campus typologies like lecture halls and libraries that emphasize one sided knowledge transfer, this building encourages collaboration and interaction. It provides a foundation for all activities while granting students maximum freedom in its utilization.

To cultivate a sense of community that transcends individual subjects, the space was intentionally designed to be uniform, eliminating traffic areas and spatial divisions between floors. Instead, a series of zones were created, each with its own stairs and entrances. From spacious double height areas to cozy retreats and presentation spaces, the Study Pavilion offers a range of environments. Notably, the building features a fully glazed facade that floods the interior with natural light and seamlessly connects it with the exterior spaces. Acoustic curtains, carpeting, and ceilings contribute to a pleasant room soundscape, enabling conversational atmospheres.

The organizational principle of the building revolves around the concept of a superstructure, allowing for constant reconfiguration of the floor plan. This flexibility ensures the building remains relevant as a new campus element for an extended period.

The innovative steel wood hybrid construction is fully demountable, adhering to the "design for disassembly" principle. The modular primary support structure, composed of beams and columns on a 3x3m grid, allows for easy reconstruction or relocation. The concept aligns with the idea of a "future material depot," promoting circular building practices by reusing architectural elements like facade panels, stairs, and platforms.

Regarding energy efficiency, the Study Pavilion relies on a district heating supply sourced from 80% renewable energy, supplemented by ground probes for summer cooling. A 3m deep arcade with a canopy and balconies provides shade during summer while harnessing solar heat gain during the winter, this passive method is supported by the presence of up to 200 students working on laptops. The building is naturally ventilated through tilt windows and a central skylight dome.