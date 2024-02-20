Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024

Save this picture! Convent Saint François / Amelia Tavella Architectes. Image © Thibaut Dini

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe just revealed the 7 finalists for the 2024 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Awards. There are 5 finalists in the Architecture category and 2 in the Emerging category. In March, the jury will visit these architectural works and will decide on the winning projects that will be announced on April 25th at the CIVA in Brussels.

Selected by the jury comprising 7 members: Frédéric Druot, Martin Braathen, Pippo Ciorra, Tinatin Gurgenidze, Adriana Krnáčová, Sala Makumbundu, and Hrvoje Njiric, from a list of 362 nominees, the "7 finalist works promote local policy references and can become global European models since all of them create inclusive and high-quality living environments."

+ 5

The official statement adds that "most of them transformed and improved the conditions of rather small communities in places that had undergone different processes of neglect: former industrial areas and rural towns. The works in larger cities are implemented in peripheral areas, building strong associations with the neighborhoods."

Related Article EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects

The EUmies Awards Day, which includes the award ceremony, will take place on May 14, 2024, at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona and the Palau Victòria Eugènia, in the context of the Barcelona Architecture Weeks. Find out more here and read on to discover the finalists' projects.

The 5 finalist works in Architecture are:

Plato Contemporary Art Gallery in Ostrava (Moravia-Silesia, Czech Republic) by KWK Promes (Katowice, Poland)

Study Pavilion of the Campus of the Technical University of Braunschweig (Lower Saxony, Germany) by Gustav Düsing and Max Hacke (Berlin, Germany)

Reggio College in Madrid (Community of Madrid, Spain) by ANDRES JAQUE / OFFICE FOR POLITICAL INNOVATION (Madrid, Spain)

Renaissance of the Saint-François Convent in Sainte-Lucie-de-Tallano / Santa Lucía de Tallà (Corsica, France) by Amelia Tavella Architectes (Aix en Provence, France)

Häge in Lund (Skåne County, Sweden) by Brendeland & Kristoffersen Architects (Oslo, Norway)

The 2 finalist works in the Emerging category are:

Gabriel García Márquez Library in Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain) by SUMA arquitectura (Madrid, Spain)

Piódão Plaza and Tourist Office (Central Portugal, Portugal) by Branco del Rio (Coimbra, Portugal)