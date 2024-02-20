Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024

Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024

Save
Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe just revealed the 7 finalists for the 2024 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Awards. There are 5 finalists in the Architecture category and 2 in the Emerging category. In March, the jury will visit these architectural works and will decide on the winning projects that will be announced on April 25th at the CIVA in Brussels.

Selected by the jury comprising 7 members: Frédéric Druot, Martin Braathen, Pippo Ciorra, Tinatin Gurgenidze, Adriana Krnáčová, Sala Makumbundu, and Hrvoje Njiric, from a list of 362 nominees, the "7 finalist works promote local policy references and can become global European models since all of them create inclusive and high-quality living environments."

Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 2 of 10Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 3 of 10Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 4 of 10Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 5 of 10Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - More Images+ 5

The official statement adds that "most of them transformed and improved the conditions of rather small communities in places that had undergone different processes of neglect: former industrial areas and rural towns. The works in larger cities are implemented in peripheral areas, building strong associations with the neighborhoods."

Related Article

EU Mies Awards 2024 Announces 40 Shortlisted Projects

The EUmies Awards Day, which includes the award ceremony, will take place on May 14, 2024, at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona and the Palau Victòria Eugènia, in the context of the Barcelona Architecture Weeks. Find out more here and read on to discover the finalists' projects.

The 5 finalist works in Architecture are:

Plato Contemporary Art Gallery in Ostrava (Moravia-Silesia, Czech Republic) by KWK Promes (Katowice, Poland)

Save this picture!
Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 2 of 10
Plato Contemporary Art Gallery / KWK Promes. Image © Juliusz Sokołowski

Study Pavilion of the Campus of the Technical University of Braunschweig (Lower Saxony, Germany) by Gustav Düsing and Max Hacke (Berlin, Germany)

Save this picture!
Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 3 of 10
Study Pavilion TU Braunschweig / Gustav Düsing + Max Hacke. Image © Iwan Baan

Reggio College in Madrid (Community of Madrid, Spain) by ANDRES JAQUE / OFFICE FOR POLITICAL INNOVATION (Madrid, Spain)

Save this picture!
Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 4 of 10
Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. Image © José Hevia

Renaissance of the Saint-François Convent in Sainte-Lucie-de-Tallano / Santa Lucía de Tallà (Corsica, France) by Amelia Tavella Architectes (Aix en Provence, France)

Save this picture!
Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 8 of 10
Convent Saint François / Amelia Tavella Architectes. Image © Thibaut Dini

Häge in Lund (Skåne County, Sweden) by Brendeland & Kristoffersen Architects (Oslo, Norway)

Save this picture!
Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 9 of 10
Häge in Lund (Skåne County, Sweden) by Brendeland & Kristoffersen Architects (Oslo, Norway). Image Courtesy of Brendeland & Kristoffersen architects; Price & Myers (civil and structural engineering)

The 2 finalist works in the Emerging category are:

Gabriel García Márquez Library in Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain) by SUMA arquitectura (Madrid, Spain)

Save this picture!
Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 5 of 10
Gabriel García Márquez Library / SUMA Arquitectura. Image © Jesús Granada

Piódão Plaza and Tourist Office (Central Portugal, Portugal) by Branco del Rio (Coimbra, Portugal)

Save this picture!
Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 - Image 6 of 10
Square and Tourist Office, Piódão / Branco del Rio. Image © Frederico Martinho

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Discover the 7 Finalists for the EU Mies Awards 2024 " 20 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013562/discover-the-7-finalists-for-the-eu-mies-awards-2024> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags