3-Juxta House / Kee Yen Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The three distinct masses within this architectural composition transcend mere juxtaposition, as they seamlessly intertwine both in form and function to create a harmonious living environment. Each volume is thoughtfully interconnected to fulfill the diverse needs of the household, fostering a sense of unity and cohesion within the space. Carefully selected materials are juxtaposed to evoke spatial effects, enhancing the overall aesthetic while adhering to passive design strategies tailored for tropical living. This deliberate fusion of architectural elements and passive strategies not only enriches the sensory experience but also underscores the commitment to creating a sustainable and comfortable dwelling for its inhabitants.

The 3-Juxta-House was initially conceived as a sprawling mansion for three generation of a family in Ipoh, Perak, we refined the concept into a refined two-level dwelling, our focus remains unwavering on the art of architectural juxtapositioning, tailored to accommodate the diverse needs of three generational occupants. Eschewing extravagance for practical elegance, our design embodies the essence of tropical living.

The design employs a language of volumes, each distinct yet interconnected, symbolizing the unique needs and aspirations of its inhabitants. Each of the three juxtaposed masses symbolizes a distinct generational unit, meticulously tailored, and resulted a bold and innovative architectural composition, where volumetric interplay defines the very fabric of the space. From communal gathering spaces like living hall and dining hall to private retreats, every aspect of the residence is meticulously calibrated to foster harmony and comfort.

At its heart lies a cooling pool and a courtyard, ingeniously engineered to temper the tropical breeze, ensuring a blissfully comfortable atmosphere within. Enveloped by expansive openings, the residence bathes in abundant natural light, thoughtfully aligned with the sun's path to optimize illumination while minimizing heat gain.

Other distinctive features designed to elevate the living experience to unparalleled heights are the juxtaposed volumes, seamlessly interconnected to create a symphony of individuality within a harmonious whole. The innovative spatial design, characterized by volumetric interplay, ensures that every corner of the space is tailored to meet the unique needs of each family member. Engaging with the surroundings is facilitated through thoughtful elements like the "Say Hi" box, encouraging interaction with the vibrant pulse of street life beyond the confines of the home. The dynamic front facade, adorned with fluted concrete blocks and stainless-steel inlays, commands attention, creating a lively exterior that captivates the eye. Furthermore, the thoughtful juxtaposition of materials such as concrete, nyatoh timber strips, and balau timber screen enhances the overall architectural vision. At the heart of the residence lies the central void, allowing natural light to permeate the space and illuminate every corner, inviting inhabitants to immerse themselves in the artistry of design.