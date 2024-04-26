Lesley Lokko and Marina Tabassum Recognized in TIME's 2024 List of Most Influential People

Save this picture! Lesley Lokko (left). Image © Murdo Macleod and Marina Tabassum (right). Image © Kaethe17 via Wikipedia under license CC BY-SA 4.0

Architects Lesley Lokko and Marina Tabassum have been selected in TIME Magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2024.’ Known as the TIME 100, the list is an annual compilation of individuals who have made significant impacts on the world in various fields such as politics, technology, entertainment, and more. Each person on the list is profiled by a guest writer, often someone who is also prominent in their field. Selected by Sarah M. Whiting, Dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Design, Marina Tabassum features in the Innovators chapter, while Lesley Lokko, selected by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, is recognized as a Pioneer.

Recognized as an accomplished architect and academic, Lesley Lokko established the University of Johannesburg’s Graduate School of Architecture. Alongside her architectural achievements, Lokko is a prolific writer, having authored more than a dozen novels. During her curatorship of the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale, Lokko opened the platform to new voices in and outside of the field. Under the theme “The Laboratory of the Future” the last edition of the biennale focused on Africa or the African diaspora, showcasing a new generation of artists while addressing matters of global importance.

In January, Lokko made history by winning the RIBA 2024 Royal Gold Medal, becoming the first Black woman to achieve this honor since the institute's establishment in 1848. Her work is recognized for challenging the outdated norms of the architecture world and reimagining access, inclusivity, and diverse voices, laying the groundwork for fresh perspectives to flourish.

Marina Tabassum is distinguished in the architectural world for her commitment to local cultures and environmental sustainability. She prioritizes the well-being of both local communities and the planet in her architectural practice. Her approach is evident in designs such as the Bait Ur Rouf Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which won the prestigious Aga Khan Award.

Altruism isn’t typically a term attributed to award-winning architects—a profession where signature has become a common adjective—but Marina Tabassum isn’t typical. She has developed a practice and a way of being that prioritizes local cultures and values, as well as the perils faced by our shared planet. - Sarah M. Whiting for TIME

Although Tabassum's practice is rooted in local contexts, her influence extends globally through teaching, lecturing, and international recognition. Recognized with several awards, including the Lisbon Triennale Millennium Lifetime Achievement Award and the Soane Medal in 2021, she embodies architecture as a collective language that transcends borders, emphasizing its role in fostering interconnected and sustainable communities.

News via Time Magazine. Explore the full list here.