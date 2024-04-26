Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio

Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail

Houses
Lavasan, Iran
  • Design Team: Sheida Ghotbi
  • Presentation: Parisa Shiri, Mohammad Amin Baraz, Farnoosh Ghanbari, Hamidreza Mazaheri
  • Project Manager: Tahmineh Firouzbakhsh
  • Design Development Team: Fatemeh Shaerzade, Atefe Pashae, Hanieh Amiri, Adele Razi Ardakani
  • Construction Team: Seyed Ali, Seyed Karimi
  • Structure Design: Siavash Sedighi & Partners
  • Mechanical System Design: Mr. Amiri
  • Client: Seyed Ali Seyed Karimi
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Villa/House
  • City: Lavasan
  • Country: Iran
Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. Villa 'Gol' is located in Lavasan, a beautiful city near Tehran, capital of Iran. The design of the villa resembles a solid mass of stone that has been carefully carved out, forming a passageway that links the two open sides of the structure and defines the entrance on the northern side.

Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Image 24 of 29
Section
Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The villa presents itself with two distinctive orientations: one side faces the exterior and the alley, offering a sense of privacy and intimacy, contrasting with the courtyard view where the stone volume has been aesthetically designed and sculpted. The project is mysterious and inviting from the outside, challenging the viewers to explore the space within while on the inside, this mystery would turn into clarity and openness.

Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Image 7 of 29
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Image 23 of 29
Plan - 2nd Floor
Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Each level of the villa serves a specific purpose: the ground floor accommodates the entrance lobby, parking, guest suite, access to the courtyard, and an outdoor swimming pool. The first floor hosts communal areas like the back-of-house (BOH) and front-of-house (FOH) kitchen, as well as the living room. The second floor is dedicated to private spaces, featuring bedrooms connected by a hallway with breathtaking views. The rooftop offers a pergola and barbecue area with panoramic views in all directions.

Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Image 4 of 29
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Image 29 of 29
Diagram
Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Interior Photography
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Our primary focus throughout the project has been on delivering high-quality spaces with a unified and conceptual approach, ensuring that Villa 'Gol' provides a distinctive and engaging experience for its residents.

Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio - Image 18 of 29
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Boozhgan Studio
GlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran

Cite: "Gol Villa / Boozhgan Studio" 26 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags