Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato

Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato

Save

Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Image 2 of 25Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Image 3 of 25Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, WindowsBürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairBürgel House / Luiz Volpato - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Coordination: Daniela Maron
  • Design Team: Pablo Quintela, Nicolas Smalarz, , Gessé de Souza
  • Foundations: Tramo Sociedade Civil
  • Structural Design: Tramo Sociedade Civil
  • Metallic Structure: Andrade Rezende Engenharia de Projetos
  • Electrical Engineering: HRV Serviços Engenharia e Arquitetura
  • Hydraulics: Osmar Coelho Polydoro
  • City: Curitiba
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Image 2 of 25
© Estúdio Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. The client's request to create a residence for a small family in the context of large-scale properties presented a unique design challenge. This need for scale and volume in the immediate surroundings, together with the steep slope of the land, the geographical orientation, and the presence of a large forest at the back of the plot led to the design and implementation strategy: an elevated basic prism synthesized the solution to meet all the initial premises. The topography of the plot, with its steep slope, offered a unique opportunity to integrate the house into the natural landscape, taking advantage of the views and the edge of the forest that demarcates it to create privacy and a connection with nature. This careful balance between scale, topography, and climate would be essential to create a space that not only meets the needs of the family but also enriches the fabric of the condominium and its relationship with the environment.

Save this picture!
Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Estúdio Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Image 18 of 25
Plan - Access
Save this picture!
Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Exterior Photography
© Estúdio Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Image 19 of 25
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Image 3 of 25
© Estúdio Eduardo Macarios

Without any formalism, the volume was configured rigidly, floating in the landscape, and supported minimally on the foundation that houses the garage floor and the gym. From the moment they enter, visitors will first notice the strong interaction between the building and the natural terrain, and only after realizing this can they access the residence itself via a sculptural staircase. The layout of the interior spaces emphasizes the relationship between the social and living areas. To this end, the gourmet kitchen, dining, and living areas were integrated into a large double-height space and closely connected to nature through large glass surfaces. The bedrooms were designed on the upper level. The master suite has the same spatial characteristics as the living areas.

Save this picture!
Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Estúdio Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Image 22 of 25
Section - A
Save this picture!
Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Estúdio Eduardo Macarios

The construction system was solved with a metal structure, using standardized profiles and steel-deck slabs. This system made it possible to save spans with minimal support, reducing the number of structural elements touching the ground and enabling the façades to swing, giving lightness and the desired visual permeability oriented towards the forest. The front façade was designed with a raised, semi-enclosed garden and is clad in an aluminum metal mesh that restores the purity of the prism's volumetry. The rear façade, on the other hand, was designed with large glazed surfaces, providing an opening and full integration with the forest.

Save this picture!
Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato - Image 25 of 25
Iso

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Luiz Volpato
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Bürgel House / Luiz Volpato" [Casa Bürgel / Luiz Volpato] 26 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015977/burgel-house-luis-volpato> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags