Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House in Gávea / gru.a

House in Gávea / gru.a

Save

House in Gávea / gru.a - Exterior Photography, ForestHouse in Gávea / gru.a - Image 3 of 25House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 4 of 25House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 5 of 25House in Gávea / gru.a - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Gávea, Brazil
  • Architects: gru.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Salim, Pedro Kok
  • Lead Architects : Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, André Cavendish
  • Structural Engineering: Marcio Pompei
  • Lighting Design: Diana Joels
  • Landscape Design: Wabi-Sabi Atelier
  • Construction: CMN Engenharia
  • Project Team: André Cavendish, Antonio Machado
  • Program: Residence
  • City: Gávea
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 10 of 25
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. This project occupies a plateau bordered by a stretch of Atlantic forest in Rio de Janeiro. This small social space is defined by the implementation of cyclopean concrete walls that organize living areas.

Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 5 of 25
© Rafael Salim
Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 21 of 25
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 6 of 25
© Pedro Kok

The project's occupation fulfills the demand to create a space for cooking and eating, a small living room, and an outdoor square.

Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 4 of 25
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 24 of 25
Section B
Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 3 of 25
© Rafael Salim
Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 15 of 25
© Rafael Salim

We borrowed the use of cyclopean as an abundant repertoire in the city of Rio de Janeiro, especially those that contain cuts in the terrain where urban walks pass through the Tijuca forest.

Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Image 8 of 25
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Pedro Kok

Sleek lines of metallic profile connect them and allow for the settling of concrete slabs that draw shadows in the space, with the help of the local vegetation.

Save this picture!
House in Gávea / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rafael Salim

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
gru.a
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House in Gávea / gru.a" [Casa na Gávea / gru.a] 26 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015992/house-in-gavea-gr> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags