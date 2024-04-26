Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos

Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bed, Beam
Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mogrovejo, Spain
  • Architects: A1 Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maru Serrano
  • Lead Architects: Javier de la Rosa Gonzalez, Fernando Díez Ezquerra
  • Architect: Eva Martinez Fernandez, Beatrice Montes Agudo
  • Constructor: Jose Angel Zurro
  • Carpenter: Jesus Angel Gonzalez Rodriguez
  • City: Mogrovejo
  • Country: Spain
Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maru Serrano

The project is located in the small village of Mogrovejo, declared a Historic-Artistic Ensemble in 1985, situated in the Picos de Europa, specifically in the Ándara Massif and facing Mount Subiedes. Its location at the lower part of the urban core allows it to separate itself from the rest of the buildings and to enjoy its image with the mountains as a background.

Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Maru Serrano

The existing building was originally a small stable on the ground floor with a barn on the upper floor following the traditional scheme of vernacular architecture. The owners, Carmen and José Félix inherited the disused building and decided to enhance its value by converting it into two apartments to give new life to the structure.

Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Image 40 of 45
Plan - Ground floor

The aim was to maintain the division by floors, locating one apartment on each level and connecting both through the stair space, which is the common access area. This element becomes one of the protagonists, as it seeks to create an entrance vestibule resembling a courtyard, combining traditional elements such as stone masonry walls and wooden roofs with contemporary elements such as the steel staircase or the wooden and glass partition.

Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Maru Serrano
Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Image 21 of 45
© Maru Serrano
Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Image 22 of 45
© Maru Serrano

The apartments seek to preserve the character of the existing spaces before the renovation. The upper floor, formerly the hayloft, is a space of greater height and almost diaphanous where the light and the roof are protagonists. The ground floor, however, where livestock was formerly kept in winter, has a more moderate height and scale. Here the original pillars and beams, as well as the openings that connect with the exterior, quickly attract the visitor's attention.

Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Facade
© Maru Serrano
Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos - Image 9 of 45
© Maru Serrano

A1 Arquitectos
Residential Architecture, Houses, Spain
Cite: "Luarna House / A1 Arquitectos" 26 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016002/luarna-house-a1-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

