Join the Live Announcement of The Daylight Award 2024 Laureates

On May 16th at 18:00 (CEST), Juhani Pallasmaa, chairing the esteemed jury consisting of Dorte Mandrup, Russell Foster, Iwan Baan, Yvonne de Kort, Michael Balick, and Gerd Folkers, will present the jury's reasoning, and the 2024 laureates for Daylight Research and Daylight in Architecture will be announced. This event will be streamed live online.

The online event is open to the global community of architects, researchers, scientists, building professionals, educators, students, and members of the press. It welcomes everyone interested in daylight and its significance for life on Earth. Sign up here to receive event notifications and join the live announcement.

Join the Live Announcement of The Daylight Award 2024 Laureates - Image 12 of 12
Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art by Steven Holl, 2016 Daylight in Architecture Laureate. Image Courtesy of Paul Warchol, Steven Holl Architects

Why a Dual Award?

The Daylight Award bridges disciplines that are typically addressed in separate, monocultural spheres, professional circles, or practices. It honors and supports daylight research and daylight in architecture, acknowledging and encouraging both scientific knowledge and practical application. 

DAYLIGHT RESEARCH

The Daylight Award for Research is awarded to individuals or small groups of scientists who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to internationally recognized daylight research. It acknowledges highly original and influential advances in the areas of natural science, human science or social science, with special emphasis on the effects of daylight on human health, well-being and performance.

DAYLIGHT IN ARCHITECTURE

The Daylight Award for Architecture is awarded to one or more architects or other professionals who have distinguished themselves by realizing architecture or creating urban environments that showcase the unique use of daylight. Special emphasis is put on architecture that considers the overall quality of life, its impact on human health, well-being and performance, and its value to society.

Join the Live Announcement of The Daylight Award 2024 Laureates - Image 11 of 12
Grundtvigs Church, Copenhagen, photo by Henry Plummer, The Daylight Award 2020 Laureate. Image Courtesy of Henry Plummer

Previous Laureates

The three foundations behind the award have a long history of awarding the best practice in daylight. Since 1980, Villum Foundation, VELUX FOUNDATION and Velux Stiftung have rewarded the following professionals with daylight awards:

Jørn Utzon (DK) (1980), Henning Larsen (DK) (1987), Bob Gysin (CH) (2007), Richard Perez (USA) (2008), Peter Zumthor (CH) (2010), James Carpenter (USA) (2010), Lacaton & Vassal (F) (2011), Gigon & Guyer (CH) (2012) and SANAA (JP) (2014). In 2016, The Daylight Award was established as an international award that has rewarded Steven Holl (USA) (2016), Marilyne Andersen (CH) (2016), Hiroshi Sambuichi (JP) (2018), Greg Ward (USA) (2018), Juha Leiviskä (FI) (2020), Russell Foster (UK) (2020), Henry Plummer (US) (2020), Anna Wirz-Justice (CH) (2022), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, Grafton Architects (IE) (2022).

To sign up and join the live announcement of the 2024 laureates, visit www.thedaylightaward.com.

