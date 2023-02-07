Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture

  • Written by | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo

One of the most important elements in architecture are the vertical circulations that are translated into elevators or stairs, and although some offices decide to approach it in a discreet way, some others choose to pay specific attention to it and turn it into a sculptural piece. Helicoidal staircases are some of the favorites when it comes to focusing attention and in our collective conscience we keep some iconic examples, as is the case of the staircase in the O'Gorman House, this piece gave a certain character to the work and it is almost impossible to imagine it without it.

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 2 of 28Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 3 of 28Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 4 of 28Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 5 of 28Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - More Images+ 23

There are different examples around the world that explore this element with different materials and techniques, in some cases, the stairs turn forming a large span as in the case of the International Baroque Museum, in others, they use vibrant colors on materials such as steel and in others, they are offered as an element that provides service but is still a very interesting visual finishing touch.

On previous occasions, we have explored different types of stairs that have become key pieces of design and we have offered articles with information regarding the calculation and design of helical stairs. That is why, in that concern to address the subject in more depth, we present a compilation of projects that use this type of stairs with different resources so that you know other ways to solve the vertical circulations of your next designs. Read on for the complete list.

International Baroque Museum / Toyo Ito & Associates

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 17 of 28
Museo Internacional del Barroco / Toyo Ito. Image

Baja Club Hotel / Max von Werz

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 4 of 28
Hotel Baja Club / Max von Werz. Image

Kaleidos House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 16 of 28
Casa Kaleidos / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

Polyforum Siqueiros Galleries / BNKR

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 15 of 28
Galerías Polyforum Siqueiros / BNKR. Image

Bautista House / PRODUCTORA

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 14 of 28
Casa Bautista / PRODUCTORA. Image

Casa Lomas II / Paola Calzada Arquitectos

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 7 of 28
Casa Lomas II / Paola Calzada Arquitectos. Image

Doxsteel Fasteners Manufacturing Mexico Plant and Offices / Vieyra Arquitectos

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 12 of 28
Planta y Oficinas Doxsteel Fasteners Manufacturing México / Vieyra Arquitectos. Image

Oku Pedregal Restaurant / Michan Architecture + Escala Arquitectos

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 6 of 28
Restaurante Oku Pedregal / Michan Architecture + Escala Arquitectos. Image

El Perdido Hotel / estudio ALA

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 13 of 28
Hotel el perdido / estudio ALA. Image

Kaspé House / Zeller & Moye

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 11 of 28
Casa Kaspé / Zeller & Moye. Image

Sundaram House / RVO Studio

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 3 of 28
Casa Sundaram / RVO Studio. Image

Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 10 of 28
Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image

Chiripa Building / PALMA

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 9 of 28
Edificio Chiripa / PALMA. Image

Kering Offices / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 2 of 28
Oficinas Kering / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise. Image

Coronado House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Simetría Estudio de Arquitectura

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 8 of 28
Casa Coronado / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Simetría Estudio de Arquitectura. Image

SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 28 of 28
Oficinas SMA-GSM / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image

IENOVA / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 18 of 28
IENOVA / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image

Villa Luciérnagas / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 20 of 28
Villa Luciérnagas / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image

Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 19 of 28
Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos. Image

Pachuca 81 / Namikase Studio

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 22 of 28
Reforma Pachuca 81 / Namikase Studio. Image

Casa MD / ALMACÉN de Arquitectura

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 21 of 28
Casa MD / ALMACÉN de Arquitectura. Image

Leonora Studio / VOID Studio

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 25 of 28
Leonora Studio sucursal Horacio / VOID Studio. Image

Forest House / LANZA Atelier

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 24 of 28
Casa Jajalpa / LANZA Atelier. Image

Studiolo / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 5 of 28
Studiolo / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

Carrillo Puerto Theater / ASPJ

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 27 of 28
Nuevo Teatro Carrillo Puerto / ASPJ. Image

Vagantes Ermita House / Gina Góngora + Arista Cero

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 23 of 28
Casa Vagantes Ermita / Gina Góngora + Arista Cero. Image

AO Tower / Jorge Hernández de la Garza

Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture - Image 26 of 28
Torre AO / Jorge Hernández de la Garza. Image

Top #Tags