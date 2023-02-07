Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture

One of the most important elements in architecture are the vertical circulations that are translated into elevators or stairs, and although some offices decide to approach it in a discreet way, some others choose to pay specific attention to it and turn it into a sculptural piece. Helicoidal staircases are some of the favorites when it comes to focusing attention and in our collective conscience we keep some iconic examples, as is the case of the staircase in the O'Gorman House, this piece gave a certain character to the work and it is almost impossible to imagine it without it.
There are different examples around the world that explore this element with different materials and techniques, in some cases, the stairs turn forming a large span as in the case of the International Baroque Museum, in others, they use vibrant colors on materials such as steel and in others, they are offered as an element that provides service but is still a very interesting visual finishing touch.
On previous occasions, we have explored different types of stairs that have become key pieces of design and we have offered articles with information regarding the calculation and design of helical stairs. That is why, in that concern to address the subject in more depth, we present a compilation of projects that use this type of stairs with different resources so that you know other ways to solve the vertical circulations of your next designs. Read on for the complete list.
International Baroque Museum / Toyo Ito & Associates
Baja Club Hotel / Max von Werz
Kaleidos House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Polyforum Siqueiros Galleries / BNKR
Bautista House / PRODUCTORA
Casa Lomas II / Paola Calzada Arquitectos
Doxsteel Fasteners Manufacturing Mexico Plant and Offices / Vieyra Arquitectos
Oku Pedregal Restaurant / Michan Architecture + Escala Arquitectos
El Perdido Hotel / estudio ALA
Kaspé House / Zeller & Moye
Sundaram House / RVO Studio
Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano
Chiripa Building / PALMA
Kering Offices / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise
Coronado House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Simetría Estudio de Arquitectura
SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
IENOVA / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Villa Luciérnagas / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos
Pachuca 81 / Namikase Studio
Casa MD / ALMACÉN de Arquitectura
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio
Forest House / LANZA Atelier
Studiolo / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
Carrillo Puerto Theater / ASPJ
Vagantes Ermita House / Gina Góngora + Arista Cero
AO Tower / Jorge Hernández de la Garza
