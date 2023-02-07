Helical Stairways in Contemporary Mexican Architecture

One of the most important elements in architecture are the vertical circulations that are translated into elevators or stairs, and although some offices decide to approach it in a discreet way, some others choose to pay specific attention to it and turn it into a sculptural piece. Helicoidal staircases are some of the favorites when it comes to focusing attention and in our collective conscience we keep some iconic examples, as is the case of the staircase in the O'Gorman House, this piece gave a certain character to the work and it is almost impossible to imagine it without it.

+ 23

There are different examples around the world that explore this element with different materials and techniques, in some cases, the stairs turn forming a large span as in the case of the International Baroque Museum, in others, they use vibrant colors on materials such as steel and in others, they are offered as an element that provides service but is still a very interesting visual finishing touch.

On previous occasions, we have explored different types of stairs that have become key pieces of design and we have offered articles with information regarding the calculation and design of helical stairs. That is why, in that concern to address the subject in more depth, we present a compilation of projects that use this type of stairs with different resources so that you know other ways to solve the vertical circulations of your next designs. Read on for the complete list.

Save this picture! Museo Internacional del Barroco / Toyo Ito. Image

Save this picture! Hotel Baja Club / Max von Werz. Image

Save this picture! Casa Kaleidos / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

Save this picture! Casa Lomas II / Paola Calzada Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Planta y Oficinas Doxsteel Fasteners Manufacturing México / Vieyra Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Restaurante Oku Pedregal / Michan Architecture + Escala Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Hotel el perdido / estudio ALA. Image

Save this picture! Oficinas Kering / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise. Image

Save this picture! Casa Coronado / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño + Simetría Estudio de Arquitectura. Image

Save this picture! Villa Luciérnagas / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image

Save this picture! Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Reforma Pachuca 81 / Namikase Studio. Image

Save this picture! Casa MD / ALMACÉN de Arquitectura. Image

Save this picture! Leonora Studio sucursal Horacio / VOID Studio. Image

Save this picture! Nuevo Teatro Carrillo Puerto / ASPJ. Image

Save this picture! Casa Vagantes Ermita / Gina Góngora + Arista Cero. Image

Save this picture! Torre AO / Jorge Hernández de la Garza. Image

Would you like to publish your work, post an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our entire library of more than 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore ArchDaily's new Image Finder. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials, and more.