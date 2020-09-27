Stairs as a Key Design Element in 15 Works of Mexican Architecture

Save this picture! Bautista House / PRODUCTORA. Image © Onnis Luque

Stairways are central to access and mobility within a space, and yet, they often take a backseat to other elements of design within a work of architecture. However, Mexican firm PRODUCTORA has put them at the forefront of many of their projects, notably the Teopanzolco Cultural Center.

This and many other examples from around the world demonstrate how stairs can be integrated into a project using a wide variety of materials and design techniques. A while back, our Brazilian team covered several projects that illustrate the role stairways play in design. In this article, we will highlight several stair-centric Mexican works, from public spaces to schools to houses, to once again demonstrate how stairways shape and influence spaces.

Save this picture! Bautista House / PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Lomas II House / Paola Calzada Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Bautista House / PRODUCTORA. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Polyforum Siqueiros Galleries / BNKR Guarda esta imagen en tus favoritos. Image

Save this picture! Floating House / Talleresque. Image © Studio Chirika

Save this picture! SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! SONATA / Arkham Projects. Image © Tamara Uribe

Save this picture! CENTRO / TEN Arquitectos. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Escuela de Iniciación Artística / ORIGEN 19º41'53'' N. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Emiliano Zapata House / HGR Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau

Save this picture! Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Pórtico Palmeto Building / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa