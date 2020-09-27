Stairs as a Key Design Element in 15 Works of Mexican Architecture

Stairways are central to access and mobility within a space, and yet, they often take a backseat to other elements of design within a work of architecture. However, Mexican firm PRODUCTORA has put them at the forefront of many of their projects, notably the Teopanzolco Cultural Center.
This and many other examples from around the world demonstrate how stairs can be integrated into a project using a wide variety of materials and design techniques. A while back, our Brazilian team covered several projects that illustrate the role stairways play in design. In this article, we will highlight several stair-centric Mexican works, from public spaces to schools to houses, to once again demonstrate how stairways shape and influence spaces.
