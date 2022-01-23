We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  AO Tower / Jorge Hernández de la Garza

AO Tower / Jorge Hernández de la Garza

AO Tower / Jorge Hernández de la Garza

© Jorge Hernández de la Garza / Luis Young

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Office Buildings
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Collaborator:Miguel Angel Loyola , Veronica Quitroz, Martin Mena
  • Engineering:Mauricio Gutierrez
  • Structural Design:Miguel Angel Arriaga
  • Development:GRUPO FG2
  • City:Ciudad de México
  • Country:Mexico
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza / Luis Young
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Roma Norte, the office building arises as part of a wave of reconstruction and citizen reactivation of one of the most pulsating areas of Mexico City, however, this area was severely affected by the 2017 earthquake.

© Jorge Hernández de la Garza / Luis Young
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza / Luis Young
Plan - Eight floor
Section
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza / Luis Young
The work is surrounded by galleries, restaurants, bars, bookstores, and other public spaces that nourish the neighborhood with life. Hence, the building seeks to converse with the city and to think of the day-to-day life of the office as a life linked to the streets where people work. That is why the large openings and the terraces seek to converse with their surroundings as if the offices wanted to go out to the city or the city to look inside.

© Jorge Hernández de la Garza / Luis Young
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza / Luis Young
At the same time, there is a sense of solidity to the volume, a serious structural response to the seismic conditions that have caused damage to that area in the past. The concrete walls, as well as the steel beams and columns, express the strength of the structure and evoke the building's roots in its soil. Reconstruction also means resilience, rooting, permanence. The route culminates in a terrace on the last level. The city surrounds on all sides, all north, and all south suddenly insight. From there, standing on this new building, the observer feels part of the city, anchored to its soil. The work is already part of the city and fully participates in its permanent reconstruction.

© Jorge Hernández de la Garza / Luis Young
Project location

Address:Av. Álvaro Obregón 278, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Jorge Hernández de la Garza
