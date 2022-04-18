Chiripa Building / PALMA

+ 28

Hotels, Houses, Apartments • Sayulita, Mexico Architects: PALMA

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Luis Young

Lead Architects : Ilse Cárdenas, Regina de Hoyos, Diego Escamilla, Juan Luis Rivera

Collaborators : Joana Andrade, Nia Jorquera, Adrián Ramírez, Luisa Verenguer

Construction : Joel Peréz

City : Sayulita

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Chiripa is a project that seeks to experiment with the way users relate to each other in an undefined typology, a hybrid between house, apartment and hotel. Six units that, depending on the needs of the visitors, can be used in different configurations, constantly changing the way they are inhabited.

The proposal consists of two volumes that seek to obtain the best views of the Sayulita bay. As the lot is small, the volumes are placed one in front of the other and moved in opposite directions to allow free views, greater privacy and good ventilation and natural lighting.

The footprint of the building is 100m2, where the habitable square meters are the same for both volumes, 40m2 each. Although from the front facade only two levels are visible, the steep slope of the lot allows the implementation of two more levels below the street level.

Access to the project is through the upper part of the lot, through a walkway that rises above the central garden, which functions as an entrance hall to the complex with an open staircase in the shape of a semi circle, used by both blocks. The two volumes are connected to each other by a series of bridges that overlook the central garden on one side and the bay on the other.

The architectural program is distributed as follows: the common area is located at the access level, which is the intermediate level of the volumes (0). The bedrooms are located on the upper level (+1) and lower levels (-1, -2). Finally on the rooftop, each volume has a small pool to enjoy the views. All levels have a covered terrace at the south end of the building, which becomes an extension of the common areas and the bedrooms.

The visible beams and slabs contribute visually to reduce the scale of the project. The implementation of stucco on the walls, in an off-white tone, serves as a background for the shadows cast by the vegetation that grows in the different green areas of the complex.