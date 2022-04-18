We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  5. Chiripa Building / PALMA

Chiripa Building / PALMA

Save this project
Chiripa Building / PALMA
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young+ 28

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Hotels, Houses, Apartments
Sayulita, Mexico
  • Architects: PALMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Young
  • Lead Architects : Ilse Cárdenas, Regina de Hoyos, Diego Escamilla, Juan Luis Rivera
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Text description provided by the architects. Chiripa is a project that seeks to experiment with the way users relate to each other in an undefined typology, a hybrid between house, apartment and hotel. Six units that, depending on the needs of the visitors, can be used in different configurations, constantly changing the way they are inhabited.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The proposal consists of two volumes that seek to obtain the best views of the Sayulita bay. As the lot is small, the volumes are placed one in front of the other and moved in opposite directions to allow free views, greater privacy and good ventilation and natural lighting.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The footprint of the building is 100m2, where the habitable square meters are the same for both volumes, 40m2 each. Although from the front facade only two levels are visible, the steep slope of the lot allows the implementation of two more levels below the street level.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Access to the project is through the upper part of the lot, through a walkway that rises above the central garden, which functions as an entrance hall to the complex with an open staircase in the shape of a semi circle, used by both blocks. The two volumes are connected to each other by a series of bridges that overlook the central garden on one side and the bay on the other.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The architectural program is distributed as follows: the common area is located at the access level, which is the intermediate level of the volumes (0). The bedrooms are located on the upper level (+1) and lower levels (-1, -2). Finally on the rooftop, each volume has a small pool to enjoy the views. All levels have a covered terrace at the south end of the building, which becomes an extension of the common areas and the bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Floor Plan- Floorl 1
Floor Plan- Floorl 1
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Floor Plan- Floor 2
Floor Plan- Floor 2
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The visible beams and slabs contribute visually to reduce the scale of the project. The implementation of stucco on the walls, in an off-white tone, serves as a background for the shadows cast by the vegetation that grows in the different green areas of the complex.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PALMA
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingApartmentsMexico
Cite: "Chiripa Building / PALMA" [Edificio Chiripa / PALMA] 18 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980265/chiripa-building-palma> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job