  SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 7 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo

  • Director of Architecture

    Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro

  • Interiors Director

    Nadia Borrás

  • Interior Manager

    Miguel Ángel Peña Navarro

  • Interior Team

    Maite Sánchez, Ainoha Etchegaray, Marco Menéndez

  • Engineering Coordination

    Marcos Hernández

  • Engineering Team

    José Eduardo Hernández

  • Media and Marketing

    Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Daniela Rosas

  • Systems Engineering and Special Installations

    INNOVATIVE DESIGNS - Fernando Merino

  • Lighting Consultant

    SYSEE - Hugo Rosales

  • Construction

    SMC
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The history of Sordo Madaleno encompasses over eight decades of architecture and design. Having been based at Reforma 2076 in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood since the 1980s, the steady growth in the size of the teams both at the architecture studio (SMA) and the real estate development firm (GSM) made it necessary to design and build a new headquarters.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
3rd level
3rd level
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Strategically located at one of the most important economic and cultural hubs of Mexico City (Nuevo Polanco), the new HQ was designed by our own Interior Design department, taking the corporate design to a more challenging level for being our own client. Floors three to five of the Antara II Corporate Offices—itself designed by SMA—are home to the strategically distributed offices of both parts of Sordo Madaleno.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The new working dynamic and the operational transition towards a mid-sized firm of over 300 employees were among the challenges to be addressed, becoming the guiding principles of the design. The intention was that these determinants should not alter the existing work environment, which encourages each employee to appropriate their workspace and feel comfortable.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Each new space offers different settings for the various activities—collaboration, presentations, meetings—with functional and ergonomic furniture at each work station. To design these new spaces in the larger overall setting, exposed and neutral materials were employed in sober, balanced and timeless hues for furniture, floors and surfaces with the intention of transmitting a welcoming sensation.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

A striking element forms a visual and physical link between the entire office project: a sculptural spiral staircase occupying the triple-height space of the reception area on the entrance floor, and connecting to a key double-height space on level 4, planned to exhibit models, projects and a library of architectural materials.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

This staircase, intended to expand the functionality of the vertical circulations, was designed with larger dimensions than necessary in order to form a point of encounter and gathering for staff between the three floors of offices. At the same time, the decision not to include an elevator to the fourth floor ensures the flow and interaction of users on the staircase. The white exterior and black treads and risers are attractive and offer unique perspectives at the different landings.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Perspective section
Perspective section
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The entrance floor comprises, together with the main lobby, the administrative areas of SMA, a lunch room and terrace as part of the services offered to staff, and two main meeting rooms occupying a volume extruded from the tower. The architecture and interior design studio is located on level 4, bringing together over 120 architects in an open-plan working space, with private offices for the project leaders and the collaborative working areas, meeting spaces and print rooms to the center of the floor. The work stations are arranged around the perimeter of the floor, offering natural lighting and attractive views.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Level 5 of the building is occupied by the administrative offices of GSM, with private offices for department directors, and three meeting rooms. On the same floor is the executive zone, comprising four directors’ offices on the south façade and the boardroom on the north façade. Thanks to the modular configuration of the façade and the position of the services at the center of the tower, it enjoys views to Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra from the north side and to the central precinct of Antara Fashion Hall and the Polanco skyline from the south.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project location

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Office

