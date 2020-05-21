World
Bautista House / PRODUCTORA

Bautista House / PRODUCTORA

© Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque + 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Architects: PRODUCTORA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Onnis Luque
  • Architecture: Carlos Bedoya, Victor Jaime, Wonne Ickx, Abel Perles
  • Collaborators: Alejandro Ordoñez, Josue Palma, Daniela Dusa, Antonio Espinoza, Gerardo Aguilar
  • Structural Engineering: Kaltia
  • Mechnical Engineering And Sustainability: EOS
  • Interior Design: Pia Hagerman
  • Landscape: Planta
  • Client: Ezequiel Araya
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed on a narrow beachfront lot in the Sian Ka’an biosphere, near Tulum, in Quintana Roo and is fully powered by solar and wind energy. The entire project was cast in an organic blue color concrete, which reacts over time according to its exposure to the sun and its position in the house, creating tones that range from ocean blue to sunset pink.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

By raising the house on cross-shaped columns, the impact on the environment is reduced and views are generated over the dune that separates the property from the sea. The project is organized on three levels that are connected by a spiral staircase: the auxiliary ground floor below the house, the intermediate level containing all interior spaces, and a large roof terrace with a pool and an outdoor dining room presenting views of the Caribbean Sea, the jungle and the lagoon. Close to the master bedroom, a distinct turret is situated: it works as a formal element that anchors the ensemble into place and doubles as a flexible space for work or meditation.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The intermediate L-shaped floor plan extends beyond the ground floor through large terraces and pergolas made with local wood. In this way, the interior spaces are enlarged and protected from the sun; and good cross ventilation is achieved (only the bedrooms have an air conditioning system). These terraces have a folding mechanism that protects the house in the event of hurricanes: by raising and lowering these heavy elements against the facade, the open and transparent residence is transformed into a robust closed box.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

About this office
PRODUCTORA
Office

Wood Concrete

