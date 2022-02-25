We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Pachuca 81 / Namikase Studio

Pachuca 81 / Namikase Studio

© Camila Cossio© Camila Cossio© Camila Cossio© Camila Cossio+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Residential
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects : Namikase Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Saint-Gobain, Muroblanco
  • Lead Architect : Ricardo Vainer
  • Construction And Site Supervision : Abigail Gonzalez
  • City : Ciudad de México
  • Country : Mexico
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project of this 1950 building is located in Condesa Neighborhood in Central Mexico City, a neighborhood known for its mix of architectural styles such as Colonial, Art Deco and Bauhaus. The original building design followed mainly Bauhaus style principles. The main idea of the renovation was to respect the original design and its primary elements, keeping the essence of this classic building. The project focused on the original materials, which where glass, ceramic bricks and steel.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

The building original design consisted of 5 floors with 2 apartments per floor and a rooftop with storage rooms and dry-cleaning areas. The main intervention of the renovation was made in 3 areas. Façades, circulation/lobbies and roof top.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

Façade. For the façade the idea was to respect the building original design principles as much as possible. We re interpretated the original ceramic brick façade with a custom-made concrete brick façade in order to create a clean and simple look following the straight lines of the windows design. The balconies where modify in order to divide the planter area for each apartment and to create a lighter sensation. We re-utilized the original windows and balconies handrails to maintain the building´s classic look.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

For the interior of the lobbies and circulation areas, the original design had a yellowish terrazzo in floors and walls, red steel in handrails and windows and a very old opaque glass throughout the main picture window. The project purpose was to maintain the same materials, but creating a brighter space, by changing the terrazzo for a whiter tone in stairs, the opaque glasses for a brighter glass and for the steel switching the reds to blacks and redesigning the picture window with a classic reticular design. The idea was to create a more vivid space, we added planters in the exterior of the picture window and created some opening windows in order to achieve greener views from both inside the stairway and the main patio. 

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

For the different lobbies the decision was to cover the walls and doors with walnut wood to compensate and combine with the cold materials like terrazzo, steel and glass. Achieving a cozier atmosphere. 

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

The rooftop had a major intervention. Originally, the roof top was practically abandoned, in terrible state, it had storage rooms, dry cleaning areas and living spaces mixed. We decided to divide the rooftop in two main areas, service and living spaces, we created a physical division with a wall and sent all the storage rooms to the backside of the roof top, while keeping the common area facing the building´s main patio, we also placed vegetation hanging throughout the main patio and sent the dry cleaning area to the service zone of the rooftop, instead we placed hammocks and a spiral staircase to access that area. 

© Ricardo Vainer
© Ricardo Vainer

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationBuildingsResidentialMexico
Cite: "Pachuca 81 / Namikase Studio" [Reforma Pachuca 81 / Namikase Studio] 25 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977417/pachuca-81-namikase-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

