  7. Sundaram House / RVO Studio

Sundaram House / RVO Studio

Sundaram House / RVO Studio
Sundaram House / RVO Studio, © Marcos García
© Marcos García

© Marcos García © Marcos García © Marcos García © Marcos García + 31

  • Architects

    RVO Studio

  • Location

    San Francisco, Mexico

  • Author

    Raúl Velázquez

  • Design Team

    Rvostudio

  • Industrial Design Team

    Rvostudio

  • Interior Design

    Felipe Pallares

  • Area

    820.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Marcos García

  • Construction

    Gabriel Rosales

  • Structural Calculation

    Rafael Guizar

  • Drawings

    Rvostudio, OfAA oficina abierta de arquitectura

  • Solar Solution

    Energytec
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Marcos García
© Marcos García

Text description provided by the architects. Space, environment, textures, and light are the four key concepts to approach the Sundaram House, concepts that merge into an architecture as simple as the fact of having a paradise to inhabit. The spaces are methodically distributed in three levels that contains two residential areas; One for the owners of the house and another for their guests.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Marcos García
© Marcos García

In the main area is the garage and a front garden, perfect exordium for the living hall that welcomes its visitors and thus, start the tour to the kitchen, dining room and a covered terrace with a pool in a central garden and outdoor cinema , a guest room, laundry, two main bedrooms connected by an extensive corridor and a study-terrace that offers an incomparable view of the natural landscape of San Pancho.

The guest area is accessed by an alternate entrance with private garage, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, and a terrace. It has a bedroom on the ground floor, a bathroom and a washing room; upstairs, a bedroom adjoining the spa and a massage room. Ideal place to relax in a temporary stay.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García

The environments are simple, basic and structurally designed to live the climate of the tropic. With extensive open areas (even indoors) which allows the inhabitants, privacy that is lived in total freedom. The outdoor atmospheres are spacious, comfortable, designed to feel the warmth of San Pancho and live the peacefulness of an eternal vacation.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García

The textures and the unique combination of materials are basic to understand that simple lines can contain prominence and exclusivity. Such is the case of brick and concrete that contrast with the linear structure of the house.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García
Section
Section

Another contrast is found in the main staircase of the living room, which creates an attractive fusion of circular and majestic forms within a container of flatter features. A spiral concrete staircase with tiers of parota, a detail that breaks with the white design of the walls and turns it into a monumental totem that rises in the center of the residence.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García

And in the case of light, it is imperative to know that Sundaram House has a conscious natural lighting design , light that flows organically in all corners and that inspires a living and transcendent project. Sundaram House is exclusive and with character. Architecture that successfully recreates the will of a great life by the sea.

© Marcos García
© Marcos García

Cite: "Sundaram House / RVO Studio" [Casa Sundaram / RVO Studio] 19 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907884/sundaram-house-rvo-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

