We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Forest House / LANZA Atelier

Forest House / LANZA Atelier

Save this project
Forest House / LANZA Atelier

© Dane Alonso© Dane Alonso© Dane Alonso© Dane Alonso+ 44

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Ocoyoacac, Mexico
  • Architects: LANZA Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6458 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dane Alonso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Andreu World, Capdell, BO CONCEPT, Bontempi, Lanza Atelier
  • Lead Architects: Isabel Abascal, Alessandro Arienzo
  • Design Team:Alejandro Márquez, Celina Bonadeo, Jéssica Hernández
  • City:Ocoyoacac
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

Text description provided by the architects. Forest House is located in a pine forest near Mexico City. The initial intention was to domesticate a piece of that forest to make it part of the house.

Save this picture!
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso
Save this picture!
Plan and Section
Plan and Section
Save this picture!
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

An organic wall that adapts to the positions of pre-existing trees and that sometimes operates as a corridor and sometimes as a lattice, delimits an area within nature.

Save this picture!
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

The rooms of the house, a one storey volume for the family and a two stories volume for guests, are related to this wall, either joining or being crossed by it. Thus, they turn towards the interior forest, leaving outside the noise of the neighboring road and the presence of other neighbors.

Save this picture!
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso
Save this picture!
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

The house is built with artisanal brick, that remains exposed in most cases. The concrete slabs of the main volume are curved to let the morning light into all the rooms of the house. A relationship is created with abstract fragments of the landscape through the patios, windows and doors, so that the nature is always present.

Save this picture!
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LANZA Atelier
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Forest House / LANZA Atelier" [Casa Jajalpa / LANZA Atelier] 13 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959904/forest-house-lanza-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream