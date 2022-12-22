Best Architectural Projects of 2022

Every year, ArchDaily features thousands of new projects that make up the largest online architecture library in the world. Our team of curators review, seek and make sure to explore some of the most innovative and relevant architectural works around. Just like the projects that appeared in our first ArchDaily book, our aim is to open up our platform and highlight (What is) Good Architecture. For that, we look into all natures and sizes of interventions, that reflect sustainable traits, local awareness, technological advancement, and comfort/well-being. The ArchDaily top 100 listing, in particular, combines all these factors with the data we get from our users: which projects are they looking at the most.
Similarly to previous years, and no matter where they are from, the majority of our audience still seeks housing projects that demonstrate a familiar style, use of local materials, and natural surroundings. Another observation from the listing is the increased recurrence of diverse programs for public service, with more hospitality, commercial, cultural, and mixed-use works.
All things considered, the top projects reflect interest from our global community of professionals, and young designers, in exploring alternative, at times more engaged, and new architecture. We invite you to check out what our readers and the team of curators sought out as the best and most visited projects of 2022.
House & Restaurant / junya ishigami + associates
Argo Contemporary Art Museum & Cultural Centre / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North
Site Verrier de Meisenthal / SO-IL + FREAKS Architecture
Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA
Glass House / Max Núñez
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733
Rita House / Estudio Fernandez Renati
Al Naseej Textile Factory / Leopold Banchini Architects
Jadgal Elementary School / Daaz Office
Sanitary Complex Faculty of Architecture, Design and Art of the National University of Asunción / Alberto Martinez + Guido Villalba + Yago García + tda
House In Koyoen / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates
Blue Bottle Zhang Yuan Cafe / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Garden House / Container Design
Suspension House / Fougeron Architecture
Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre / Rizvi Hassan
QUAN Sphere Multipurpose Space / Ürobrous_studiolab
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos
Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates
Tejocote House / González Muchow Arquitectura
Hotel Terrestre / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach
Amant / SO-IL
Culvert Guesthouse / nendo
Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
El Roser Social Center / Josep Ferrando Architecture + Gallego Arquitectura
MRNW Daegu Cultural Center / Society of Architecture + Yerin Kang
Design District Canteen / Selgascano
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Dog / Human House / EKAR
Atelier Gardens Studio 1 / MVRDV
Green School South Africa / GASS Architecture Studios
Google Bay View / BIG + Heatherwick Studio
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects
Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón
House of Concrete Experiments / Samira Rathod Design Atelier
Radial House / Stu/D/O Architects
m.o.r.e. Cabin / Kariouk Architects
Grand Morillon Student Residence / Kengo Kuma & Associates
BEEAH Headquarters / Zaha Hadid Architects
Narrow Brick House / Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS
Datong Art Museum / Foster + Partners
The Hill House / block722
House of Earth and Stone / STUDIO MOTLEY
Morland Mixité Capitale / David Chipperfield Architects + CALQ
Ballen House / LCLA Office + Clara Arango
Brazilian Pavilion Expo Dubai 2020 / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid + JPG.ARQ
Plaza de Armas Metro Station Building / Beals Lyon Arquitectos
Loggia Baseliana Pavilion / Isla Architects
The Wandering Walls Bed and Breakfast / XRANGE Architects
Garden Conservatory Seoul / Lichtvision Design + Casper Mueller Kneer Architects
La Lomita Retreat / ASPJ Arquitectura, Paisaje y Territorio
Valois Building / José Cubilla
Skamlingsbanken Visitor Center / CEBRA
Filter House / Comte/Meuwly
ark38 Renovation / Objekt Architecten + Hans Sterck
Melt House / RDMA
Container House / Måns Tham Arkitektkontor
Jeju Island Tea House / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira
Señor de Tula Sanctuary / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts
House In Nakijin / Studio Cochi Architects
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura
Ascension Paysagère / MVRDV
De-Hostel / Studio APL
South House / Woonpioniers
IQON Building / BIG
Beijing MM Farm Hotel Renovation / Domain Architects
Gutshof Güldenhof Center for Art and Sustainable Living / Heim Balp Architekten
Tropical Shed / Laurent Troost Architectures
Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects
Greenary Residence / Carlo Ratti Associati
Thorpness Beach House / IF_DO
Imagine Montessori School / Gradolí & Sanz
The Day After House / Takk
Pitaya House / Taller General + Jose María Sáez
Courtyard House for Two Boys / Shieh Arquitetos Associados
Our Lady of Victoria Monastery / Localworks
The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas / Fernando Menis
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Niceto office and showroom for apparel retailer / Ana Smud y Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife
Adega Azores Wine Company / SAMI-arquitectos + drdh architects
Jimmy's House / MJA Studio
Port-o-Prenz Apartments / J. Mayer H. Architects
CloudLand Tourist Service Center / ATELIER XI
The Niemeyer Guest House Renovation / East Architecture Studio
Casona Compañía Restoration / Oficina Bravo
Octothorpe House / Mork-Ulnes Architects
New Urban Campus for Bocconi University / SANAA
Ramai Boys Hostel / Amruta Daulatabadkar Architects adaa
The House With No Head or Tail / Experience Studio
Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY
Rachel de Queiroz Park / Architectus S/S
Smart Design Studio Offices / Smart Design Studio
Roseti House / Griselda Balian + Estudio Damero
San Giacomo Apostolo Church and Parish Complex / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT
Filmlageret Community Housing / Spacon & X
Red House / Aramé Studio
São José do Barreiro House / Vão
Brutalist Duplex Apartment in de Riverside Tower / Studio Okami Architects
