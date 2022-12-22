Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Best Architectural Projects of 2022

Best Architectural Projects of 2022

Save
Best Architectural Projects of 2022

Every year, ArchDaily features thousands of new projects that make up the largest online architecture library in the world. Our team of curators review, seek and make sure to explore some of the most innovative and relevant architectural works around. Just like the projects that appeared in our first ArchDaily book, our aim is to open up our platform and highlight (What is) Good Architecture. For that, we look into all natures and sizes of interventions, that reflect sustainable traits, local awareness, technological advancement, and comfort/well-being. The ArchDaily top 100 listing, in particular, combines all these factors with the data we get from our users: which projects are they looking at the most.

Similarly to previous years, and no matter where they are from, the majority of our audience still seeks housing projects that demonstrate a familiar style, use of local materials, and natural surroundings. Another observation from the listing is the increased recurrence of diverse programs for public service, with more hospitality, commercial, cultural, and mixed-use works.

All things considered, the top projects reflect interest from our global community of professionals, and young designers, in exploring alternative, at times more engaged, and new architecture. We invite you to check out what our readers and the team of curators sought out as the best and most visited projects of 2022.

Related Article

10 Interior Design Trends of 2022

House & Restaurant / junya ishigami + associates

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 2 of 101
Courtesy of junya ishigami + associates

Argo Contemporary Art Museum & Cultural Centre / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 3 of 101
Courtesy of ASA North

Site Verrier de Meisenthal / SO-IL + FREAKS Architecture

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 4 of 101
© Iwan Baan

Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 5 of 101
© Ziling Wang

Glass House / Max Núñez

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 6 of 101
© Roland Halbe

Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 7 of 101
© Rafael Gamo

Rita House / Estudio Fernandez Renati

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 8 of 101
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Al Naseej Textile Factory / Leopold Banchini Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 9 of 101
© Dylan Perrenoud

Jadgal Elementary School / Daaz Office

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 10 of 101
© Deed Studio

Sanitary Complex Faculty of Architecture, Design and Art of the National University of Asunción / Alberto Martinez + Guido Villalba + Yago García + tda

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 11 of 101
© Leonardo Méndez

House In Koyoen / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 12 of 101
© Toshiyuki Yano

Blue Bottle Zhang Yuan Cafe / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 13 of 101
Courtesy of Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Garden House / Container Design

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 14 of 101
© Eiji Tomita

Suspension House / Fougeron Architecture

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 15 of 101
© Joe Fletcher

Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre / Rizvi Hassan

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 16 of 101
© Rizvi Hassan

QUAN Sphere Multipurpose Space / Ürobrous_studiolab

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 17 of 101
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 18 of 101
© Leonardo Finotti

Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 19 of 101
© Hiroyuki Oki

Tejocote House / González Muchow Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 20 of 101
© Ariadna Polo

Hotel Terrestre / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 21 of 101
© Fabián Martínez

Amant / SO-IL

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 22 of 101
© Naho Kubota

Culvert Guesthouse / nendo

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 23 of 101
© Takumi Ota

Less Pavilion / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 24 of 101
© Rory Gardiner

El Roser Social Center / Josep Ferrando Architecture + Gallego Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 25 of 101
© Adrià Goula

MRNW Daegu Cultural Center / Society of Architecture + Yerin Kang

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 26 of 101
© Texture on Texture

Design District Canteen / Selgascano

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 27 of 101
© Iwan Baan

Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 28 of 101
© Pedro Kok

Dog / Human House / EKAR

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 29 of 101
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Atelier Gardens Studio 1 / MVRDV

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 30 of 101
© Yasutaka Kojima

Green School South Africa / GASS Architecture Studios

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 31 of 101
© Wieland Gleich – ARCHIGRAPHY

Google Bay View / BIG + Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 32 of 101
© Iwan Baan

Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 33 of 101
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu

Invisible Architecture Installation / Alsar Atelier + Henry Guadrón

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 34 of 101
© Alejandro Saldarriaga Rubio

House of Concrete Experiments / Samira Rathod Design Atelier

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 35 of 101
© Niveditaa Gupta

Radial House / Stu/D/O Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 36 of 101
© DOF Sky|Ground

m.o.r.e. Cabin / Kariouk Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 37 of 101
© Scott Norsworthy

Grand Morillon Student Residence / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 38 of 101
© Erieta Attali

BEEAH Headquarters / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 39 of 101
© Hufton+Crow

Narrow Brick House / Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 40 of 101
© Justin Sebastian

Datong Art Museum / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 41 of 101
© Yang Chaoying

The Hill House / block722

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 42 of 101
© Ana Santl

House of Earth and Stone / STUDIO MOTLEY

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 43 of 101
© Neelanjana Chitrabanu

Morland Mixité Capitale / David Chipperfield Architects + CALQ

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 44 of 101
© Simon Menges

Ballen House / LCLA Office + Clara Arango

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 45 of 101
© Luis Callejas

Brazilian Pavilion Expo Dubai 2020 / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid + JPG.ARQ

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 46 of 101
© Joana França

Plaza de Armas Metro Station Building / Beals Lyon Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 47 of 101
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Loggia Baseliana Pavilion / Isla Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 48 of 101
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The Wandering Walls Bed and Breakfast / XRANGE Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 49 of 101
© Lorenzo Pierucci

Garden Conservatory Seoul / Lichtvision Design + Casper Mueller Kneer Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 50 of 101
© Roh Space

La Lomita Retreat / ASPJ Arquitectura, Paisaje y Territorio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 51 of 101
© Nin Solis

Valois Building / José Cubilla

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 52 of 101
© Federico Cairoli

Skamlingsbanken Visitor Center / CEBRA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 53 of 101
© Adam Mørk

Filter House / Comte/Meuwly

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 54 of 101
© Comte/Meuwly

ark38 Renovation / Objekt Architecten + Hans Sterck

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 55 of 101
© Sterck

Melt House / RDMA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 56 of 101
© Nilai Asia

Container House / Måns Tham Arkitektkontor

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 57 of 101
© Staffan Andersson

Jeju Island Tea House / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 58 of 101
© Park Wansoon

Señor de Tula Sanctuary / Dellekamp Schleich + AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 59 of 101
© Sandra Perez Nieto

House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 60 of 101
© Syam Sreesylam

House In Nakijin / Studio Cochi Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 61 of 101
© Ooki Jingu

Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 62 of 101
© Hugo Santos Silva

Ascension Paysagère / MVRDV

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 63 of 101
© Ossip van Duivenbode

De-Hostel / Studio APL

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 65 of 101
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates

South House / Woonpioniers

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 66 of 101
© Henny van Belkom

IQON Building / BIG

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 64 of 101
© BICUBIC

Beijing MM Farm Hotel Renovation / Domain Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 67 of 101
© Haiting Sun

Gutshof Güldenhof Center for Art and Sustainable Living / Heim Balp Architekten

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 68 of 101
© Francesca lóvene

Tropical Shed / Laurent Troost Architectures

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 69 of 101
© Joana França

Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 70 of 101
© Ariadna Polo

Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 71 of 101
© Inclined Studio

Greenary Residence / Carlo Ratti Associati

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 72 of 101
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Alessandro Saletta from DSL Studio

Thorpness Beach House / IF_DO

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 73 of 101
© Nick Dearden

Imagine Montessori School / Gradolí & Sanz

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 74 of 101
© Mariela Apollonio

The Day After House / Takk

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 75 of 101
© José Hevia

Pitaya House / Taller General + Jose María Sáez

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 76 of 101
© JAG Studio

Courtyard House for Two Boys / Shieh Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 77 of 101
© Leonardo Shieh

Our Lady of Victoria Monastery / Localworks

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 78 of 101
© Will Boase

The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas / Fernando Menis

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 79 of 101
© Patri Cámpora

Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 80 of 101
Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Niceto office and showroom for apparel retailer / Ana Smud y Daniel Zelcer + Camila Jalife

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 81 of 101
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Adega Azores Wine Company / SAMI-arquitectos + drdh architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 82 of 101
© Francisco Nogueira

Jimmy's House / MJA Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 83 of 101
© Jack Lovel

Port-o-Prenz Apartments / J. Mayer H. Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 84 of 101
© David Franck

CloudLand Tourist Service Center / ATELIER XI

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 85 of 101
© Chao Zhang

The Niemeyer Guest House Renovation / East Architecture Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 86 of 101
© Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

Casona Compañía Restoration / Oficina Bravo

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 87 of 101
© Bruno Giliberto

Octothorpe House / Mork-Ulnes Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 88 of 101
© Jeremy Bittermann

New Urban Campus for Bocconi University / SANAA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 89 of 101
© Philippe Ruault

Ramai Boys Hostel / Amruta Daulatabadkar Architects adaa

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 90 of 101
© Phxindia

The House With No Head or Tail / Experience Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 91 of 101
© Deed Studio

Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 92 of 101
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Paradinha 11 Cabins in the Woods / SUMMARY

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 93 of 101
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Rachel de Queiroz Park / Architectus S/S

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 94 of 101
© Joana França

Smart Design Studio Offices / Smart Design Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 95 of 101
© Romello Pereira

Roseti House / Griselda Balian + Estudio Damero

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 96 of 101
© Javier Agustín Rojas

San Giacomo Apostolo Church and Parish Complex / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 97 of 101
© Marcela Grassi

Filmlageret Community Housing / Spacon & X

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 98 of 101
© Spacon & X

Red House / Aramé Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 99 of 101
© DEL RIO BANI

São José do Barreiro House / Vão

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 100 of 101
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Brutalist Duplex Apartment in de Riverside Tower / Studio Okami Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2022 - Image 101 of 101
© Olmo Peeters

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Related Article

10 Interior Design Trends of 2022

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Best Architectural Projects of 2022" 22 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993934/best-architectural-projects-of-2022> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags