Best Architectural Projects of 2022

Save this picture! Courtesy of junya ishigami + associates

Every year, ArchDaily features thousands of new projects that make up the largest online architecture library in the world. Our team of curators review, seek and make sure to explore some of the most innovative and relevant architectural works around. Just like the projects that appeared in our first ArchDaily book, our aim is to open up our platform and highlight (What is) Good Architecture. For that, we look into all natures and sizes of interventions, that reflect sustainable traits, local awareness, technological advancement, and comfort/well-being. The ArchDaily top 100 listing, in particular, combines all these factors with the data we get from our users: which projects are they looking at the most.

Similarly to previous years, and no matter where they are from, the majority of our audience still seeks housing projects that demonstrate a familiar style, use of local materials, and natural surroundings. Another observation from the listing is the increased recurrence of diverse programs for public service, with more hospitality, commercial, cultural, and mixed-use works.

All things considered, the top projects reflect interest from our global community of professionals, and young designers, in exploring alternative, at times more engaged, and new architecture. We invite you to check out what our readers and the team of curators sought out as the best and most visited projects of 2022.

Related Article 10 Interior Design Trends of 2022

Save this picture! Courtesy of junya ishigami + associates

Save this picture! Courtesy of Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Save this picture! © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Alessandro Saletta from DSL Studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture! © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden

Save this picture! © Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review presented by Randers Tegl.



“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”



Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.