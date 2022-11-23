Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Save
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, FacadeÂmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyÂmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ConcreteÂmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, FacadeÂmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: Bruno Dias Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  765
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Jolusilva, Paumarc
  • Clients : Bruno Dias e Fernanda Santos
  • Project Team : Bruno Lucas Dias, Tânia Matias, Cristiana Henriques
  • Construction : Montoconfra
  • Installations : Canalizações Alvorgense
  • Woodwork : MCJADuarte
  • Cladding : Carlos Silva e Miguel Ferreira
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. In the historic center of the village of Ansião, on a slightly sloped land, Casa Âmago emerges. The plot had two small houses in ruins, with no architectural interest, and as such, renovating them was not an option. However, it wouldn’t be in harmony with the surroundings to plan a contemporary house with no connection to the neighboring buildings. Thus, the first glimpse of this house does not give away what is beyond the wall and gate.  A one-floor building, with a large central patio, the core from which the theme unfolds into all the other spaces and organization. “Âmago” means marrow, center, core, and focal point, and this central patio works as the main point of the house.

Save this picture!
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Image 21 of 21
Axo
Save this picture!
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Hugo Santos Silva

The main entrance is located on the east, whether reached on foot or by car, the main hall takes you directly to the social area, living room, kitchen, and barbecue area. Along this axis, you can find the technical and service room areas, such as the gym, study, launderette, service toilet room, and utility room. All these spaces lead to a patio on the northern side, allowing natural light and ventilation. The social area, set on the west side and onto a garden, brings in a natural afternoon and early evening light, the time when people most enjoy the space. The barbecue area is an essential space in this house, as it provides privileged social interaction with friends.

Save this picture!
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hugo Santos Silva

In the living room, you will find a piece of furniture that was specifically designed for this space, which hides the private quarters, thus ensuring privacy for users. Two of the bedrooms and the suite are turned west onto the garden. The third bedroom, the shared bathroom, and the private bathroom are turned east towards the central patio. Both bathroom facilities of the private quarters have a patio, which allows for natural light and more pleasant space.

Save this picture!
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Image 20 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Closet
© Hugo Santos Silva

The house is organized in an orthogonal layout, which contrasts with the organic roof slabs in reinforced concrete, with circular patios. The presence of wood in most of the spaces of “Casa Âmago”, gives a unique and personal touch to them, flowing into the core area - the central patio.

Save this picture!
Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hugo Santos Silva

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bruno Dias Arquitectura
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Âmago House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura" [Casa Âmago / Bruno Dias Arquitectura] 23 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992555/amago-house-bruno-dias-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags