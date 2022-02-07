We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Red House / Aramé Studio

Red House / Aramé Studio

Save this project
Red House / Aramé Studio

© DEL RIO BANI© DEL RIO BANI© DEL RIO BANI© DEL RIO BANI+ 39

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Aramé Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2368 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  DEL RIO BANI
  • Lead Architects: Andrea Arriola, Adrián Mellado
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

Text description provided by the architects. The Red House is the transformation of a former factory into a housing studio located in Barcelona’s Poblenou district. It is a courtyard house, which reconciles the domestic and the working reality.

Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

The project is based on the symbiosis of two main concepts:

1. Maintaining the essence and character of the neighborhood’s industrial landscape by recognizing the spatial characteristics and materials of the existing building.
2. Introducing the typology of a Courtyard House, typical from the Mediterranean culture, in which the house revolves around the outdoor space, which becomes the main center of the dwelling.

Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section - Garden
Longitudinal section - Garden
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

Therefore, the project proposes a completely open and flexible space with high-rise roofs in which the only independent spaces are the bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
Planta primer nivel
Planta primer nivel
Save this picture!
Cross section - Living room
Cross section - Living room
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

All rooms from the interior living space revolve around the courtyard that acts as the domestic’s core; a “green” oasis that brings light, ventilation, and nature into the house.

Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Save this picture!
Cross section - Living
Cross section - Living
Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

Todas las estancias del espacio habitable interior giran en torno al patio que actúa como núcleo de la vivienda; un oasis “verde” que aporta luz, ventilación y naturaleza a la casa.

Save this picture!
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Aramé Studio
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSpain
Cite: "Red House / Aramé Studio" [Casa roja / Aramé Studio] 07 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976296/red-house-arame-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream