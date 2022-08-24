Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior PhotographyRaem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior PhotographyRaem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsRaem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Concrete+ 41

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Curacaví, Chile
  • Architects In Charge : Mauricio Pezo, Sofía von Ellrichshausen
  • Collaborators : Fabian Puller, Simon Bohnet, Olga Herrenbruck, Amelie Bes
  • Installations : Marcelo Valenzuela, Dyluz
  • Contractor : Natural
  • Structure : Sergio Contreras
  • City : Curacaví
  • Country : Chile
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Forest
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting on a gentle slope, overlooking distant vineyards on a narrow valley, there is an outdoor room with some indoor spaces adjacent to it. This is a hidden room that contains a dry garden, some boulders, and rainwater. It is partially covered by four curved slabs, each one of them supported by a bold central column.

Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 29 of 41
Sketch
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Since the house establishes a plinth over the landscape, without any predominant direction from within, the lateral sequence of narrow rooms is withdrawn to the back, slightly buried into the natural terrain, promoting an asymmetrical mediation with it. 

Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Concrete
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 25 of 41
Sketch
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

There is a subtle compensation in size and proportion; the lineal distribution of the domestic program, even its reversible end-point condition, is always tangential to the centrality of the courtyard. This larger room, half covered by deep shadows, is an outdoor living space with punctual openings on every side. 

Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 31 of 41
Axo 1
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography
Model

Depending on the position of the sliding glass panels, the opacity of the cardinal projections is blocked by the mirage of another courtyard. Beyond this illusionary domain, the horizontal format of the house stands as a solitary abstract figure, with a seemingly organic void, but without a definite scale.

Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Concrete
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 36 of 41
Ground floor plan
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 41 of 41
Exploded axo
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Column
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Chair, Column
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

The reinforced concrete construction, with its yellow pigmentation, appears as a monolithic plate amidst broken stones and native bushes.

Raem House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Concrete

