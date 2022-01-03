We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. India
  5. Ramai Boys Hostel / Amruta Daulatabadkar Architects adaa

Ramai Boys Hostel / Amruta Daulatabadkar Architects adaa

Save this project
Ramai Boys Hostel / Amruta Daulatabadkar Architects adaa

© Phxindia© Phxindia© Phxindia© Phxindia+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hostel
Aurangabad, India
  • Architects: Amruta Daulatabadkar Architects adaa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10980 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Phxindia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Anchor by Panasonic, Johnson Aceros, Star Eagle, cera
  • Lead Architect: Amruta Daulatabadkar
  • Design Team:Sangram Ambhore, Mitali Jain, Shivani Mandhane, Smruti Mahotole
  • Structural Designer:Anil Datar
  • Civil Contractor:Raj Vakil
  • Carpenter:Sachin Vishwakarma
  • Painter:Shravan Yadav
  • Plumber:Ramdarash Prajapati
  • Fabricator:Ram manohar Prajapati
  • Tiling Works:Harishchandra bharti
  • Glasswork:Nishad Lalchand
  • Electrical Works:Santosh Mehsare
  • Architects:Amruta Daulatabadkar Architects adaa
  • City:Aurangabad
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia

Text description provided by the architects. To create an interactive and inward-looking environment in a chaotic residential surrounding for the students to live in. The key factor in the design process was to enhance students’ interaction, within the indoor spaces that percolate outward and interact with the landscape around them. 

Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia

Within the site, we were blessed with existing trees, four Ashoka trees on the south facade, Fishtail palm on the north-west side (which is sustained inside the building as per design), Almond tree on the north-west corner. All the above trees are sustained. The client wanted to design a boys hostel with maximum utilization of FSI for a commercial output and the use of affordable material to make it cost-efficient was the only brief.

Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia

Planning has been made simple, by planning rooms and lobby overlooking the courtyard. And staircase connecting lobby on x-axis, along with open terrace and courtyard on the y-axis. TheFloor plate consists of the plinth, first, second and third level. 

  • Plinth- Entrance, office space, watchman room, proposed gym, shop, and warden’s room.
  • First floor- Courtyard, rooms
  • Second Floor- Rooms
  • Third floor- Rooms, semi-covered terrace and open to sky terrace

Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia

By carving out small cutouts in similar floorplates from the first floor to the terrace slab gives individual identity to the blocks. Shuffling of walls on similar floorplates creates unique layouts of rooms and provides various depths to all side facades. The fenestration of rooms is planned according to existing trees which act as a picture window or visual canvas in the rooms. The Jharokas overlook the courtyard and act as a great source of connectivity within the building. Every room is provided with a balcony overlooking the street as well as a few balconies that provide visual and vocal connection to the users.

Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia

TheCourtyard brings in light and ventilation and creates a link between the indoors and the outdoors. It is the heart of the hostel which encircles the activities around it. Entrance, surrounding rooms, jharokas, and lobby spill out to the courtyard, creating a common living and interactive area in the center. It is covered with a pivoted roof allowing a phenomenal amount of light and ventilation in the place. It is enveloped with a triple storey brick jaali on an external south façade serving as a source of airflow, illumination through jaali, and providing thermal comfort. 

Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia
Save this picture!
Plan - 3rd Floor
Plan - 3rd Floor
Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia

The lobby: is only 8 ft wide lobby acts also as a passage on every floor. As shown in the plan entrance of all rooms doesn’t open in the lobby space but has a spill-over space by shuffling of walls creating inbuilt seating spaces along with planters in the front of the lobby. It has different illustrative paintings finished with acrylic colors on every floor inspired from the elements of the building itself to create illusion and add on to the interiors and a surprise element for the users.

Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia

The outdoor space attached to rooms has been carved out around the existing tree in the building for balcony and inbuilt seating. The existing trees give an edge to the building making it look primitive around the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia
Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia

Every room has a different interior layout. The wires running through 1 1/2 – 1 1/2’’ M.S Box sections are customized electrical design, also gets converted into ledges acting as book racks for study tables finished with Kadappa Stone. The play of colors in the wardrobes in rooms breaks the monotony of raw materials and provides uniqueness. 

Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia
Save this picture!
South Elevation
South Elevation
Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia

The project captures the gazes with its adornment of locally available clay bricks, whose design in its essence is the fruition of the local material to give a rustic effect. Using simple and locally available materials such as – locally made clay bricks, Deodar wood, vitrified tiles, kadappa stone, M.S door frames, and windows creates the building elevation and continues in interiors of the building, with the limit of the material like pop and gypsum. Use of basic material to envelope the building with the help of the local team, planning activities and rooms around the existing tree, minimal use of plastered walls, brick jaali, fenestration plan according to the surrounding trees helps connect inner-outer spaces as well as existing trees acts as a visual canvas in the rooms and pours in light and ventilation in the building. Walls are treated with a single coat of putty and grey pigment and were scrubbed and finished with a transparent coat to get the concrete effect making it cost-efficient.

Save this picture!
© Phxindia
© Phxindia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Amruta Daulatabadkar Architects adaa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingHostelIndia
Cite: "Ramai Boys Hostel / Amruta Daulatabadkar Architects adaa" 03 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974426/ramai-boys-hostel-amruta-daulatabadkar-architects-adaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream