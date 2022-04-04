House In Nakijin / Studio Cochi Architects

+ 45

Structure Engineer : Masayuki Takata, RGB structure

City : Nakijin

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located on the edge of a residential area developed on the mountainside in the northern part of Okinawa Prefecture and is located on the north side surrounded by nature with a view of the sea.

Since the site is on a hill, the wind passes through all year round, and you can spend comfortably even in the middle of summer if there is a shadow. The owner also knows the coziness of the shadow space where the wind blows and wants a house where he can live an open life in nature, especially because he likes to spend time outside day and night, so it is a comfortable semi-outdoor.

It was requested that the hotel be operated as a hotel for about half a year because it is expected to create a space for the hotel and to live on two bases overseas in the future.

The building consists of an open hall under a large green roof and a minimally indoor private room that supports the roof, and the semi-outdoor hall is covered with deep shadows and makes you feel the rich nature of Okinawa throughout the year will do it.

Private rooms are divided into functions such as living room, dining room, and bathroom, but each function is expanded to a hall, and the activities of living inside and outside the private room are connected through the hall.

I thought that it would be a modern Okinawan house that enjoys abundant nature by creating a continuous living environment through the inside and outside that is not separated by the functions of the rooms.