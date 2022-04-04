We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  House In Nakijin / Studio Cochi Architects

House In Nakijin / Studio Cochi Architects

House In Nakijin / Studio Cochi Architects

© Ooki Jingu

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nakijin, Japan
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located on the edge of a residential area developed on the mountainside in the northern part of Okinawa Prefecture and is located on the north side surrounded by nature with a view of the sea.

© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

Since the site is on a hill, the wind passes through all year round, and you can spend comfortably even in the middle of summer if there is a shadow. The owner also knows the coziness of the shadow space where the wind blows and wants a house where he can live an open life in nature, especially because he likes to spend time outside day and night, so it is a comfortable semi-outdoor. 

© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu
Plan
Plan
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

It was requested that the hotel be operated as a hotel for about half a year because it is expected to create a space for the hotel and to live on two bases overseas in the future. 

© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

The building consists of an open hall under a large green roof and a minimally indoor private room that supports the roof, and the semi-outdoor hall is covered with deep shadows and makes you feel the rich nature of Okinawa throughout the year will do it.

© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

Private rooms are divided into functions such as living room, dining room, and bathroom, but each function is expanded to a hall, and the activities of living inside and outside the private room are connected through the hall. 

© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu
Section
Section

I thought that it would be a modern Okinawan house that enjoys abundant nature by creating a continuous living environment through the inside and outside that is not separated by the functions of the rooms.

© Ooki Jingu
© Ooki Jingu

Project gallery

Studio Cochi Architects
Cite: "House In Nakijin / Studio Cochi Architects" 04 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979477/house-in-nakijin-studio-cochi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

