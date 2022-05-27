We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Loggia Baseliana Pavilion / Isla Architects

Loggia Baseliana Pavilion / Isla Architects

Save this project
Loggia Baseliana Pavilion / Isla Architects
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz+ 30

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Pavilion, Other Structures
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. For the inaugural edition of the Architekturwoche Basel, the Mallorca-based architecture studio isla -winner of the competition for the Basel Pavilion- proposes Loggia Baseliana, an urban passageway, and veranda that opens up to the former industrial district of Dreispitz, in the south of Basel, Switzerland. Envisaged as an open, democratic structure that invites passage or permanence, the pavilion simultaneously serves as a shelter, a stage, an exhibition space, and a materialization of circular economic practices, which connects the past, present and future of the Dreispitz area.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The linear public space of the pavilion has a direct relationship with the imaginary of the city of Basel on the east bank of the Rhein, where all the inhabitants and social strata of the city intermingle during the spring and summer months. Similarly, the linear pavilion as an urban space relates to the iconic Swiss structure of the Kapelbrücke in Lucerne, which connects both banks of the city across the Reuss River.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The pavilion is a pioneering project of circular architecture as all its components and materials have been reclaimed from the Basel region and organized in a catalog for the competition. The pavilion is composed of porticoed modules, combined into 5 different units extending over fifty linear meters. Each unit has its own constructive system and material character with a mix of components and internal solutions, combined with formal clarity and homogeneity under the shape of a vernacular pitched roof. The roof becomes an important element of the structure, generously cut at preset intervals to create openings for natural light, while simultaneously generating an iconic silhouette for the structure. Inside, a continuous 50-meter-long bench follows the curve of the pavilion’s structure and allows a panoramic view of the spaces ahead, and the industrial context of Dreispitz in the background.

Save this picture!
© © Architekturwoche Basel 2022
© © Architekturwoche Basel 2022
Save this picture!
© © Architekturwoche Basel 2022
© © Architekturwoche Basel 2022
Save this picture!
© © Architekturwoche Basel 2022
© © Architekturwoche Basel 2022

Conceived as a contemplative structure, the pavilion invites visitors to sit and watch by hosting events in the spaces around it, acting as an invitation to Basel’s many programmers and cultural agents. Combining both a program of events and inviting spontaneous use, the pavilion creates a framework for conviviality, encouraging nearby residents, students, and passersby to stop by and integrate the pavilion into their daily lives. This sort of urban device transcends the concept of a pavilion related to a specific cultural event becoming part of life in the city of Basel.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
General plan 1.75
General plan 1.75
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The connections and contemplation determined by the pavilion are a fundamental part of the urban environment, which can be traced back to iconic examples such as Florence’s Vasari Corridor. These corridors allow us to unveil and contemplate the city in a progressive way. The Loggia Baseliana opens up to the formerly industrial area of Dreispitz, a space that—like the pavilion itself—is a space of potential and possibilities. 

Save this picture!
© Lukas Gruntz
© Lukas Gruntz

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Isla Architects
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionOtherOther Structures
Cite: "Loggia Baseliana Pavilion / Isla Architects" [Pabellón Loggia Baseliana / Isla Architects] 27 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982645/loggia-baseliana-pavilion-isla-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream