World
  Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos

Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ouro Preto, Brazil
  • Architects In Charge : Fernando Maculan
  • Project Team : Ricardo Lobato, Fernanda Gomes
  • Structure : Paixão Engenharia
  • Installations : Paixão Engenharia
  • Model : Ricardo Lobato
  • City : Ouro Preto
  • Country : Brazil
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Casa das Minas is a residential house located in the district of Caieras, near Ouro Preto, a historical city of the 18th century, listed as a World Heritage by UNESCO. Immersed in a densely wooded region, the house resembles a refuge in the forest, although it was built as a permanent residence.

Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Image 32 of 37
Plan - Ground floor
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Leonardo Finotti
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Leonardo Finotti
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Leonardo Finotti

Residents have their privacy ensured by the vegetation, enabling the house to be fully transparent, even though the connection between inside and outside is always modulated by the vertical and horizontal concrete planes that structure the facades.

Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Image 33 of 37
Section AA
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Image 28 of 37
© Ricardo Lobato
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Image 37 of 37
Side Elevation
Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti

The perception of time is explored by the many visual openings, also present on the ceiling of various rooms, from which one can perceive variations in light and climatic conditions in the region, ranging from a deep blue sky to dense mist.

Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

About this office
MACh Arquitetos
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Minas' House / MACh Arquitetos" [Casa das Minas / MACh Arquitetos] 28 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

