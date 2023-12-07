Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Facade, Stairs, HandrailHouse of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHouse of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, BeamHouse of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Beam, GardenHouse of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - More Images+ 28

Houses
Pazhayangadi, India
  • Architects: 3dor Concepts
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  242
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Syam Sreesylam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dberley, Jaguar, Nero, Nexion, Yale
  • Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem Abdul Majeed, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. House of Noufal is in Kannur, a northern district in Kerala India. Kerala features a wet maritime climate and experiences heavy rains during the summer monsoon season and hot days in the summer.

House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Syam Sreesylam
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Image 29 of 33
Plan - Site
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Facade, Stairs, Handrail
© Syam Sreesylam
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Image 30 of 33
Plan - Ground floor
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Windows
© Syam Sreesylam

The house is designed for Noufal Charan and his family of four including his wife and three kids. The client being an avid traveler wanted his open mindset and curiosity to be reflected in the house, one notable requirement was that the house be unique and weird at the same time and full of surprises.

House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Beam
© Syam Sreesylam
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Image 33 of 33
Section / Elevation
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Syam Sreesylam

We started with an idea to design the house stirring modern architecture with traditional Kerala architecture, a proper climatically responsive tropical house. The sloping roof, visibly touching the ground grants the house a unique form and posture, at the same time shade the house from heavy rain and harsh sunlight. Outer walls beneath the massive, sloped roof were given lengthy openings with the space inside divided into two by a courtyard at the center, giving proper cross ventilation and natural lighting.

House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden
© Syam Sreesylam
House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Stairs, Chair, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Syam Sreesylam

Planning of the house was done on three different levels along the slope of the roof giving visual continuity. With double-height spaces and a large courtyard, passive cooling became possible. The courtyard also divides the living space into private and public spaces, living and dining on one side and bedrooms and kitchen on the other. Huge natural boulders were placed in the courtyard with floating stairs above it and green plants all around, the courtyard became a focal point. Seating arrangements were given facing the courtyard making it a sweet gathering space.

House of Noufal / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Syam Sreesylam

As for building materials, Indigenous tiles were sourced for the roofing and steel frames as structural support. Wooden louvered doors in Kerala Traditional style in the facade and concrete flooring with inlay works were done, old furniture was sourced and newly made with traditional detailing.

Top #Tags