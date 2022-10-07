Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects

Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects

Save
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects

Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardKalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailKalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Interior Photography, HandrailKalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard+ 39

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: VPA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5627 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Inclined Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Saint-Gobain, Ambica, Appolo, Asian Paints, Bansal Trading Co., Crompton, Interio Lighting, Jain Handicrafts, Jindal, Kesarjan, Kohler, MRF, Mitsubishi, Norisys, Orient Bell, P. Jayntilal & Co., Stone Gallery, Swastik Aluglaze, Teresa
  • Lead Architects : Ronak Patel, Jinal Patel, Naiya Patel
  • MEP : SMI Infrastructure
  • Structural Engineers : AMU Consultants
  • PMC : SMI Infrastructure
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Inclined Studio

Text description provided by the architects. An abode to humans and birds alike; Kalrav house, which translates to the house of chirping birds, is nested within a thicket of previously existing and newly sapped trees. Facing the east, Kalrav (façade) opens up in the form of a ‘flying bird’. Following the position of the house, the intent is the least possible footprint taken up by the house. The form is shaped with glass as a façade supported by exposed concrete and lime plaster to flaunt the minimal, sleek, and earthy design. One is welcomed by the low heightened entrance pavilion into the house which unfolds two elevated seating rooms – private and formal- encompassed by water bodies, thus forming the ambiance of a floating island.

Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Image 32 of 39
Plan - Master
Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Inclined Studio

Further, these islands reveal a central, double-height stair shaft enveloping the landscape, and blurring the inside-outside of this abode. The initial steps are designed as carvings of ‘dhangadhara (local) stone’, quite a stair trek. While stepping up, stairs take sleek form from local teak wood and steel frame. This courtyard is elevated by the open ‘mandir’ space. The prayer room is thoughtfully designed to be surrounded by the landscape around the courtyard. Instead of confining the deities within walls, they’re established in the more breathable square. On one side of this magnificent courtyard lie the semi-private spaces, the kitchen, dining, utility spaces, and so on. Whereas, the other side is private spaces including a bedroom at the corner and family seating.

Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Image 33 of 39
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Inclined Studio

An east-facing glass passage viewing the front garden encases the invigorating green landscape into the house. Glass-covered passages and balconies allow maximum involvement with nature around. Succeeding the picturesque view allowed by the passage lie two master bedrooms. Master bedrooms have a subtle underline of earthy tones and composed decorum furnished by lime plaster and neutral interiors. Besides, these master bedrooms are elevated by the design of the roof which, not only forms ‘the flying bird’ façade but helps create an uplifted (floating) aura. Once more, the sleekness of glass and metal walls along with exposed RCC act as the rescue in accessorizing these bedrooms with the presence of the lush greenery as a backdrop.

Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Image 34 of 39
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Inclined Studio

The floating roofs are elevated at 1.5 height and are a steel deck construction with a concrete layer atop. It is further finished by tiles on top and with thermal insulation finished with timber wood as the ceiling. The timber ceilings impart a soft and warm feeling throughout. The concept of an open bath is induced with utmost importance given to privacy. Custom bathtubs are fashioned out of local stones (Rajasthan stone and black stone respectively) back dropped with a dry-clad stone wall. The bamboo screens permeable to the light and greenery provide a soft and soothing aura. The open-to-sky bathrooms are adorned with added landscape furniture. A glass façade that skins the majority of this abode is designed by keeping climatic response in mind. The house is a man-nest surrounded by maximum foliage throughout the year, thus maintaining a balanced temperature. The water bodies and local materials further help in maintaining freshness. Private spaces like bedrooms have ‘kota stone’ flooring and fabricated

Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Inclined Studio
Save this picture!
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects - Image 35 of 39
Sections AA and BB

louvers to control the natural light. Lime plaster and pigmented lime plaster are used instead of paints making a more sustainable design approach. Respecting the existing nature around, none of the trees were cut during planning. Instead, these trees were preserved and the water body was designed to keep them on the islands. The minimum footprint provides a huge central lawn along with a separate service structure and mini sports plaza. The interiors of the house flaunt neutral color schemes and fabrics keeping a minimal and earthy look alive. The paintings that beautify the lime-plastered walls, are inspired by nature, birds, and animals truly fulfilling ‘the man’s nest’.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
VPA Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects" 07 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990128/kalrav-villa-vpa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags