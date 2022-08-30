Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills

Save this picture! Casa Bitelhaus / Alric Galindez Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

As a protagonist of the Argentinean culinary scene, the barbecue plays a prominent role. In architecture, beyond the dimensions of the spaces where they are installed, grills are consolidated as a meeting point for visitors and residents of the houses, coming into direct contact with the customs and culture of the country.

The incorporation of new technologies and materials in the configuration of grills makes it possible for spaces to be able to adapt to the needs of their users, understanding the relationship that must exist between size, use and location. In conjunction with equipment such as countertops, wash basins, storage spaces and others, the design of the grills must consider the necessary measures to guarantee a correct draught, giving rise to a smoke-free space and where the relationship between the surface area of the fire and the size of the draught is optimal for its correct functioning. By means of enclosures of different characteristics, there are multiple solutions applicable to the exterior spaces of houses to hide or conceal the figure of the grills according to the quality of the space and design that is sought.

Reforma en La Lucila / DRM estudio + RA arq. Axonometría - Parrilla

Below, we present a selection of 22 houses located within the Argentinean territory that through the combination of certain materials, textures and colours offer different alternatives to hide the grills that are arranged in dialogue with the different rooms of the house.

Location: La Lucila, Buenos Aires

La Lucila, Buenos Aires Year: 2021

Reforma en La Lucila / DRM estudio + RA arq. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Rosario, Santa Fe

Rosario, Santa Fe Year: 2021

Casa Vecina / Moszoro Pucci Arquitectos. Image © Walter Salcedo

Location: Los Polvorines, Buenos Aires

Los Polvorines, Buenos Aires Year: 2020

Casa Bitelhaus / Alric Galindez Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Location: Barrio Juniors, Córdoba

Barrio Juniors, Córdoba Year: 2020

Casa RB / Adolfo Mondejar + Francisco Figueroa Astrain. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires

Cariló, Buenos Aires Year: 2020

Casa Jaima / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Location: Rosario, Santa Fe

Rosario, Santa Fe Year: 2020

Skatehouse 2 / Macu Bulgubure. Image © Walter Salcedo

Location: Roldán, Santa Fe

Roldán, Santa Fe Year: 2020

Casa y quincho Talacasto etapa I / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Location: Los Molinos, Córdoba

Los Molinos, Córdoba Year: 2020

Casa en Molvento / Tectum arquitectura. Image © Andrés Domínguez

Location: Córdoba

Córdoba Year: 2020

Casa SAB / PSV Arquitectura. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Belgrano, Buenos Aires

Belgrano, Buenos Aires Year: 2019

Vivienda Tronador 2165 / Colle-Croce. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Location: Benavidez, Tigre, Buenos Aires

Benavidez, Tigre, Buenos Aires Year: 2019

Casa Castaños / Ekaterina Kunzel + María Belén García Bottazzini. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Location: City Bell, La Plata, Buenos Aires

City Bell, La Plata, Buenos Aires Year: 2019

Casa negra / Estudio V2 Arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Peral

Location: Gonnet, La Plata, Buenos Aires

Gonnet, La Plata, Buenos Aires Year: 2019

Casa quincho / Estudio VA arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiarán

Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires

Cariló, Buenos Aires Year: 2019

Casa G&G / TAVA Arquitectura y Habitat. Image © Diego Medina

Location: San Miguel del Monte, Buenos Aires

San Miguel del Monte, Buenos Aires Year: 2018

Casa Z / Laura Zink. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Location: Coronel Brandsen, Buenos Aires

Coronel Brandsen, Buenos Aires Year: 2018

Casa AC / Jerbarquitecto. Image © Luis Barandiarán

Location: Córdoba

Córdoba Year: 2018

Casa CH / MarcuzziArch. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Córdoba

Córdoba Year: 2018

Casa MD / Andrés Alonso. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Córdoba

Córdoba Year: 2018

Casa 3 / Pablo Senmartin. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Sinsacate, Córdoba

Sinsacate, Córdoba Year: 2018

Casa en la Loma / Abdenur Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Argentina

Argentina Year: 2018

Casa Lucia / BHY arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Location: San Isidro, Buenos Aires

San Isidro, Buenos Aires Year: 2017