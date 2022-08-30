Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills

As a protagonist of the Argentinean culinary scene, the barbecue plays a prominent role. In architecture, beyond the dimensions of the spaces where they are installed, grills are consolidated as a meeting point for visitors and residents of the houses, coming into direct contact with the customs and culture of the country.
The incorporation of new technologies and materials in the configuration of grills makes it possible for spaces to be able to adapt to the needs of their users, understanding the relationship that must exist between size, use and location. In conjunction with equipment such as countertops, wash basins, storage spaces and others, the design of the grills must consider the necessary measures to guarantee a correct draught, giving rise to a smoke-free space and where the relationship between the surface area of the fire and the size of the draught is optimal for its correct functioning. By means of enclosures of different characteristics, there are multiple solutions applicable to the exterior spaces of houses to hide or conceal the figure of the grills according to the quality of the space and design that is sought.
Below, we present a selection of 22 houses located within the Argentinean territory that through the combination of certain materials, textures and colours offer different alternatives to hide the grills that are arranged in dialogue with the different rooms of the house.
La Lucila Refurbishment / DRM estudio + RA arq
- Location: La Lucila, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2021
Vecina House / Moszoro Pucci Arquitectos
- Location: Rosario, Santa Fe
- Year: 2021
Bitelhaus / Alric Galindez Arquitectos
- Location: Los Polvorines, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2020
House RB / Adolfo Mondejar + Francisco Figueroa Astrain
- Location: Barrio Juniors, Córdoba
- Year: 2020
Jaima House / Estudio Galera
- Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2020
Skatehouse 2 / Macu Bulgubure
- Location: Rosario, Santa Fe
- Year: 2020
Talacasto House / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas
- Location: Roldán, Santa Fe
- Year: 2020
House in Molvento / Tectum arquitectura
- Location: Los Molinos, Córdoba
- Year: 2020
SAB House / PSV Arquitectura
- Location: Córdoba
- Year: 2020
House Tronador 2165 / Colle-Croce
- Location: Belgrano, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2019
Castaños House / Ekaterina Kunzel + María Belén García Bottazzini
- Location: Benavidez, Tigre, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2019
Black House / Estudio V2 Arquitectos
- Location: City Bell, La Plata, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2019
Quincho House / Estudio VA arquitectos
- Location: Gonnet, La Plata, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2019
G&G House / TAVA Arquitectura y Habitat
- Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2019
Z House / Laura Zink
- Location: San Miguel del Monte, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2018
AC House / Jerbarquitecto
- Location: Coronel Brandsen, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2018
CH House / MarcuzziArch
- Location: Córdoba
- Year: 2018
MD House / Andrés Alonso
- Location: Córdoba
- Year: 2018
House 3 / Pablo Senmartin
- Location: Córdoba
- Year: 2018
House on the Hill / Abdenur Arquitectos
- Location: Sinsacate, Córdoba
- Year: 2018
Lucia House / BHY arquitectos
- Location: Argentina
- Year: 2018
LRC House / BDB Arquitectos
- Location: San Isidro, Buenos Aires
- Year: 2017