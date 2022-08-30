Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills

As a protagonist of the Argentinean culinary scene, the barbecue plays a prominent role. In architecture, beyond the dimensions of the spaces where they are installed, grills are consolidated as a meeting point for visitors and residents of the houses, coming into direct contact with the customs and culture of the country. 

The incorporation of new technologies and materials in the configuration of grills makes it possible for spaces to be able to adapt to the needs of their users, understanding the relationship that must exist between size, use and location. In conjunction with equipment such as countertops, wash basins, storage spaces and others, the design of the grills must consider the necessary measures to guarantee a correct draught, giving rise to a smoke-free space and where the relationship between the surface area of the fire and the size of the draught is optimal for its correct functioning. By means of enclosures of different characteristics, there are multiple solutions applicable to the exterior spaces of houses to hide or conceal the figure of the grills according to the quality of the space and design that is sought.

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 3 of 24
Reforma en La Lucila / DRM estudio + RA arq. Axonometría - Parrilla

Below, we present a selection of 22 houses located within the Argentinean territory that through the combination of certain materials, textures and colours offer different alternatives to hide the grills that are arranged in dialogue with the different rooms of the house.

La Lucila Refurbishment / DRM estudio + RA arq

  • Location: La Lucila, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2021

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 2 of 24
Reforma en La Lucila / DRM estudio + RA arq. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Vecina House / Moszoro Pucci Arquitectos

  • Location: Rosario, Santa Fe
  • Year: 2021

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 22 of 24
Casa Vecina / Moszoro Pucci Arquitectos. Image © Walter Salcedo

Bitelhaus / Alric Galindez Arquitectos

  • Location: Los Polvorines, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2020

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 24 of 24
Casa Bitelhaus / Alric Galindez Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

House RB / Adolfo Mondejar + Francisco Figueroa Astrain

  • Location: Barrio Juniors, Córdoba
  • Year: 2020

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 11 of 24
Casa RB / Adolfo Mondejar + Francisco Figueroa Astrain. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Jaima House / Estudio Galera

  • Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2020

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 16 of 24
Casa Jaima / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Skatehouse 2 / Macu Bulgubure

  • Location: Rosario, Santa Fe
  • Year: 2020

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 21 of 24
Skatehouse 2 / Macu Bulgubure. Image © Walter Salcedo

Talacasto House / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas

  • Location: Roldán, Santa Fe
  • Year: 2020

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 4 of 24
Casa y quincho Talacasto etapa I / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas. Image © Ramiro Sosa

House in Molvento / Tectum arquitectura

  • Location: Los Molinos, Córdoba
  • Year: 2020

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 9 of 24
Casa en Molvento / Tectum arquitectura. Image © Andrés Domínguez

SAB House / PSV Arquitectura

  • Location: Córdoba
  • Year: 2020

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 13 of 24
Casa SAB / PSV Arquitectura. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

House Tronador 2165 / Colle-Croce

  • Location: Belgrano, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2019

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 23 of 24
Vivienda Tronador 2165 / Colle-Croce. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Castaños House / Ekaterina Kunzel + María Belén García Bottazzini

  • Location: Benavidez, Tigre, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2019

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 14 of 24
Casa Castaños / Ekaterina Kunzel + María Belén García Bottazzini. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Black House / Estudio V2 Arquitectos

  • Location: City Bell, La Plata, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2019

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 10 of 24
Casa negra / Estudio V2 Arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Peral

Quincho House / Estudio VA arquitectos

  • Location: Gonnet, La Plata, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2019

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 8 of 24
Casa quincho / Estudio VA arquitectos. Image © Luis Barandiarán

G&G House / TAVA Arquitectura y Habitat

  • Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2019

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 19 of 24
Casa G&G / TAVA Arquitectura y Habitat. Image © Diego Medina

Z House / Laura Zink

  • Location: San Miguel del Monte, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2018

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 5 of 24
Casa Z / Laura Zink. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

AC House / Jerbarquitecto

  • Location: Coronel Brandsen, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2018

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 20 of 24
Casa AC / Jerbarquitecto. Image © Luis Barandiarán

CH House / MarcuzziArch

  • Location: Córdoba
  • Year: 2018

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 6 of 24
Casa CH / MarcuzziArch. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

MD House / Andrés Alonso

  • Location: Córdoba
  • Year: 2018

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 15 of 24
Casa MD / Andrés Alonso. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

House 3 / Pablo Senmartin

  • Location: Córdoba
  • Year: 2018

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 17 of 24
Casa 3 / Pablo Senmartin. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

House on the Hill / Abdenur Arquitectos

  • Location: Sinsacate, Córdoba
  • Year: 2018

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 18 of 24
Casa en la Loma / Abdenur Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Lucia House / BHY arquitectos

  • Location: Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 7 of 24
Casa Lucia / BHY arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

LRC House / BDB Arquitectos

  • Location: San Isidro, Buenos Aires
  • Year: 2017

Argentinean Barbecues: 22 Houses with Hidden Barbecue Grills - Image 12 of 24
Casa LRC / BDB Arquitectos. Image © Santiago Donovan

