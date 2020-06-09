World
Black House / Estudio V2 Arquitectos

Black House / Estudio V2 Arquitectos

© Alejandro Peral

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
City Bell, Argentina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alejandro Peral
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Aukot, Chiusaroli casa del parquet, Climaplat, Termimac, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Matías Villadeamigo
  • Design Team: Rocío Real, Eugenia Arive
  • Engineering: SA – Ingeniero Roberto Scasso
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. The single-family house for permanent use is implanted in a closed neighborhood of City Bell, on a plot of 800m2.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

The main premise of our clients was based on projecting spacious, flexible spaces in contact with nature.

The morphological conformation of the house is given by a 13 m x 13 m exposed concrete basement, which contains the public activities of the house.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

The exposed concrete slab that is projected along the ground floor generates a spatial continuity towards the front and to the back, through semi-covered areas that are differentiated by the activity they have. In front as a place of arrival with a sieve of green plants that gives privacy to the house. And to the quiet part of the building, a more spacious semi covered with an outdoor living-dining room that is linked to the back yard of the house.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

This permeable box contains a rigid service strip that supports and go with the public activities of the house.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Section
Section
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Avobe this activities, a wooden clad prism contains the private rooms, where the bedrooms expand to a green terrace, creating a space for recreation and rest, with a very fluid interior-exterior relationship given by the large glazed panels. Thus, this frontage contrasts with the street front, which, being more closed, achieves the concept of block or box and is isolated from the street situation and unfavorable orientation.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Section
Section
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

The choice of noble materials such as wood, glass and concrete were chosen in order to reduce maintenance and provide warmth to the spaces.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

