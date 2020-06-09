Black House / Estudio V2 Arquitectos

+ 24

Houses • City Bell, Argentina Architects: Estudio V2 Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Alejandro Peral

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe , Aukot , Chiusaroli casa del parquet , Climaplat , Termimac , Trimble Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Matías Villadeamigo

Design Team: Rocío Real, Eugenia Arive

Engineering: SA – Ingeniero Roberto Scasso

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The single-family house for permanent use is implanted in a closed neighborhood of City Bell, on a plot of 800m2.

The main premise of our clients was based on projecting spacious, flexible spaces in contact with nature.

The morphological conformation of the house is given by a 13 m x 13 m exposed concrete basement, which contains the public activities of the house.

The exposed concrete slab that is projected along the ground floor generates a spatial continuity towards the front and to the back, through semi-covered areas that are differentiated by the activity they have. In front as a place of arrival with a sieve of green plants that gives privacy to the house. And to the quiet part of the building, a more spacious semi covered with an outdoor living-dining room that is linked to the back yard of the house.

This permeable box contains a rigid service strip that supports and go with the public activities of the house.

Avobe this activities, a wooden clad prism contains the private rooms, where the bedrooms expand to a green terrace, creating a space for recreation and rest, with a very fluid interior-exterior relationship given by the large glazed panels. Thus, this frontage contrasts with the street front, which, being more closed, achieves the concept of block or box and is isolated from the street situation and unfavorable orientation.

The choice of noble materials such as wood, glass and concrete were chosen in order to reduce maintenance and provide warmth to the spaces.