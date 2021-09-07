15 Houses With Their Own Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens

Save this picture! Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha. Photo: © Fran Parente

Meals have always been bonding and bringing people together to eat. Sitting around a table or preparing food becomes even more enjoyable in spaces that focus on comfort and well-being. Moreover, cooking with different techniques can add a unique flavor to the experience, especially when it comes to wood-burning stoves, barbecue grills, and wood-fired pizza ovens.

+ 21

This type of oven can also be used to prepare other recipes that require high temperatures, and many architecture students have already had the opportunity to build one, as explained in this article previously published in ArchDaily. Since this cooking technique has been growing in popularity, people are looking more and more to have pizza ovens installed in their own homes, so we have selected 15 examples of houses with different architectural solutions, either standing out in the design or placed quite discreetly.

Save this picture! Local House / Studio Bright. Photo: © Peter Bennetts

Save this picture! GB House / Renato D’Ettorre Architects. Photo: © Justin Alexander

Save this picture! Itanhangá House / Cadas Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA Estudio

Save this picture! Lounge Y / Nommo Arquitetos. Photo: © Paula Morais

Save this picture! Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha. Photo: © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Casa CPL / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan. Photo: © Cris Farhat

Save this picture! Anexo de Lazer / CAWY Arquitetura + Carolina Ferraz + Danilo Keila. Photo: Courtesy of the design team

Save this picture! Venice House / Walker Workshop. Photo: © Noah Walker

Save this picture! Shoshone Residence / Carney Logan Burke Architects. Photo: © Audrey Hall

Save this picture! Casa Pacheco Leão AR / Ateliê de Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA estudio

Save this picture! Apartamento Mandarim / Studio Canto Arquitetura. Photo: © Mariana Orsi

Save this picture! Sun Path House / Christian Wassmann. Photo: © Todd Eberle

Save this picture! House For Simple Stay / Skupaj Arhitekti + mKutin arhitektura. Photo: © Miran Kambič

This article is part of the ArchDaily series Ideas For Your Home, in which we explore subjects related to domestic life through tips, solutions, and ideas to improve your home. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.